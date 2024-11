Under the tree è una canzone di Ed Sheeran ed è la colonna sonora del film “That Christmas“, disponibile su Netflix. Si tratta di un film fantasy d’animazione ambientato a Natale e diretto da Simon Otto al suo debutto alla regia. Scritto da Richard Curtis e Peter Souter è basato sulla trilogia di libri di Natale per bambini di Curtis That Christmas and Other Stories. A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

Ecco il testo di Under the tree di Ed Sheeran.

I’m alone this December, it’s the last light of the day

Oh, I can’t help but wonder if you feel the same

Oh, I guess I’ll surrender to the tears and the pain

And the cold we are under will remain

You were the hearth light, my fire that died

Waiting for morning sunrise

There is nothing under the tree that I wished for

I want you to come back to me and be like before

Have I lost you? And nothin’ will ever fill the hole

My heart will be here under the tree, just letting you know

Mm, mm, mm

I’m alone this December, and the long nights, they begin

Still, my mind’s overthinking, now, whose arms you’re in?

And were mine just an afterthought of needing to be kind?

Guess when we’re out of sight, it’s outta mind

You were the first touch, first look in my eyes

Now we’re just strangers who walk by

There is nothing under the tree that I wished for

I want you to come back to me and be like before

Have I lost you? Nothin’ will ever fill the hole

My heart will be here under the tree, just letting you know

You were the first touch, first look in my eyes

Now we’re just strangers who walk by

There is nothing under the tree that I wished for

I want you to come back to me and be like before

Have I lost you? Nothin’ will ever fill the hole

My heart will be here under the tree, just letting you know

Mm, mm, mm