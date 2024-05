These Walls è una canzone di Dua Lipa condivisa insieme alla pubblicazione del nuovo disco della cantante, “Radical Optimism”, disponibile dal 3 maggio 2024. L’album, composto da 11 canzoni, contiene anche le hit globale “Houdini” che è stato in Italia il brano internazionale più passato in radio per 9 settimane ( di cui 4 al n,1) , “Training Season” , il singolo straniero più passato in radio per sette settimane e la canzone che ha anticipato l’album “Illusion”. Qui sotto potete leggere testo, significato e tradizione di “These Walls”.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “These walls” su YoutTube.

Ecco il testo di “These Walls” di Dua Lipa.

Maybe we should switch careers

‘Cause, baby, you know no one beats our poker faces

And when the night ends up in tears

Wake up and we blame it all on being wasted

Oh, this love is fadin’

So much we’re not sayin’

But if these walls could talk

(They’d say) “Enough”

(They’d say) “Give up”

If these walls could talk

(They’d say) “You know”

(They’d say) “You’re fucked”

It’s not supposed to hurt this much

Oh, if these walls could talk

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls)

(These walls) They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls)

(These walls, these walls)

They tell us “Go and face your fears”

It’s getting worse the longer that we stay together

We call it love, but hate it here

Did we really mean it when we said forever?

Oh, this love is fadin’

So much we’re not sayin’

But if these walls could talk

(They’d say) “Enough”

(They’d say) “Give up”

(I know) If these walls could talk

(They’d say) “You know”

(They’d say) “You’re fucked”

It’s not supposed to hurt this much

Oh, if these walls could talk

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls)

(These walls) They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls)

(These walls) They’d tell us to break up

You don’t wanna go (Go)

Don’t wanna stop (Stop)

Heaven knows I (I)

Don’t wanna be the one to cut it off

But if these walls could talk

(They’d say) “Enough”

(They’d say) “Give up” (Give it up, give it up, give it up)

If these walls could talk

(They’d say) “You know”

(They’d say) “You’re fucked”

(Yeah, you know, yeah, you know you’re fucked)

It’s not supposed to hurt this much

Oh, if these walls could talk

They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls)

(These walls) They’d tell us to break up

(These walls, these walls)

(They’d tell us to break up)