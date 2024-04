Illusion è una canzone di Dua Lipa presente nel suo nuovo disco di inediti, Radical Optimism, disponibile dal 12 aprile 2024. Parlando del brano, la cantante ha dichiarato:

Qui sotto potete leggere testo, significato e traduzione, ascoltando il brano.

Clicca qua per vedere il video ufficiale di “Illusion” di Dua Lipa.

Ecco il testo in inglese di “Illusion” di Dua Lipa.

I been known to miss a red flag

I been known to put my lover on a pedestal

In the end, those things just don’t last

And it’s time I take my rose-coloured glasses off

I already know your type, tellin’ me the things I like (ah-ah)

Tryin’ make me yours for life, takin’ me for a ride (ah-ah)

I already know your type, think you can play your cards right (ah-ah)

Don’t you know I could do this dance all night?

Ooh, what you doin’?

Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing

I be like, “Ooh, it’s amusing”

You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion

Dance all night, dance all night

Dance all night, dance all night

I be like, “Ooh”

Dance all night, dance all night

Dance all night, dance, dance

Was a time when that shit might have worked

Was a time when I just threw a match and let it burn

Now I’m grown, I know what I deserve

I still like dancing with thе lessons I already learnеd

I already know your type, tellin’ me the things I like (ah-ah)

Tryin’ make me yours for life, takin’ me for a ride (ah-ah)

I already know your type, think you can play your cards right (ah-ah)

Don’t you know I could do this dance all night?

Ooh, what you doin’?

Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing

I be like, “Ooh, it’s amusing”

You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion

Dance all night, dance all night

Dance all night, dance all night

I be like, “Ooh”

Dance all night, dance all night

Dance all night, dance, dance

Illusion, I really like the way you’re moving

Yeah, I just wanna dance with the illusion

Yeah, I just wanna dance with

Yeah, I just wanna dance with

I could dance all night

Ooh, what you doin’?

Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing

I be like, “Ooh, it’s amusing”

You think I’m gonna fall for an illu—

Ooh, what you doin’?

Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing

I be like, “Ooh, it’s amusing”

You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion