Nosebleeds il nuovo brano pubblicato da Doechii, a sorpresa, nelle scorse ore. Il pezzo è uscito per celebrare la vittoria per il GRAMMY come Miglior album rap grazie a “Alligator Bites Never Heal”.

Leggi il testo di Nosebleeds di Doechii.

You salty-ass bitches givin’ Lawry’s

Bad gyal Doechii, call her Michael Lowrey

Yeah, you hoes is funny, you should do comedy

Leave your ass leakin’, lookin’ like my monthlies

I don’t know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy?

Everybody wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn’t win

I guess we’ll never—

Stepped out the swamp to the motherfuckin’ stage (Ho)

Cut my mic off ‘cause I’m ‘bout to misbehave (Hah)

“Will she ever lose?” Man, I guess we’ll never know

“Will she lose hеr cool?” I guess we’ll nevеr—

I hopped out the swamp, gave the bitch props

“Doechii, where you been?” “Doechii went pop”

“Will she ever lose?” Man, I guess we’ll never know

“Will she lose her cool?” I guess we’ll never—

I guess we’ll never know

Guess we’ll never see the day that Doechii crown falls

Guess you’ll never live to see the day that Doechii loses

Do-si-doin’ on these Doechii mutants

Doechii don’t critique, I seek improvement

Right now is my time and my moment

Thank you to my swamp and thank you, God, I was broke

I thanks you, God, I thank you to Top God Entertainment

Oop, Top Dawg Entertainment

SZA, Zay, Moosa, and the hatin’-ass stans

Mommy, Blake High School, and all the bitches I surpassed

I knew it

Tonight, we poppin’ bottles, fuckin’ hoes, and forgettin’ our name

To the audience wonderin’ how it feels to be famous?

I guess you’ll never—

Stepped out the swamp to the motherfuckin’ stage (Ho)

Cut my mic off ‘cause I’m ‘bout to misbehave (Hah)

“Will she ever lose?” Man, I guess we’ll never know

“Will she lose her cool?” I guess we’ll never—

These bitches can’t be half of me, thanks to my anatomy

Showin’ up an hour late like, “Thanks to the Academy”

Now I understand why they mad at me and hate on my anatomy

It’s ‘cause I look good from the balcony

I look good from the nosebleeds, bitch

If you offended, you ain’t know me, bitch

That ain’t Doechii, that’s the old Chii, sis

I look good from the nosebleeds, bitch

I’ve been at a place where it was hard as it could get

If you never suffered, you could never tell me shit

And I can have a million and still would hit the lick

Lifestyle, nigga, this my lifestyle, guess you’ll never know