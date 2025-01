Denial is a river è una canzone di Doechii tratta dall’album “Alligator Bites Never Heal“. Il brano è diventato virale in poco tempo, raggiungendo anche i piani alti della classifica Viral50 Italia. La canzone, il cui titolo fa riferimento a un famoso video di Wendy Williams in cui afferma “La negazione è un fiume in Egitto, tuo marito è gay“, parla di Doechii che riflette sui momenti della sua vita che l’hanno portata dove si trova ora. Inizia con lei che parla del tradimento del suo ex fidanzato con un altro uomo e poi continua a descrivere la sua costante ascesa alla fama. È cruda e vulnerabile, ma presenta anche una narrazione spiritosa e divertente.

Ecco il testo di “Denial is a river” di Doechii.

Hey, I thought it was all over

What’s up, Doechii?

Hey, girl

You know it’s been a lil’ minute since you and I have had a chat

Has it really?

Probably since, like, your last EP, Oh The Places You’ll Go

Oh, wow, it’s been a minute (Yeah)

I’ve been gettin’ some calls

Oh?

People are a little bit worried about you

Not worried, okay

And I know that I was kinda that outlet for you, so

You were

Why don’t you just tell me what’s been goin’ on?

Okay

Remember old dude from 2019?

Nice, clean, nigga did me dirtier than laundry (Than laundry)

Took a scroll through his IG

Just to get a DM from his wifey (What the fuck?)

I was so confused, what should Doechii do?

She didn’t know about me and I didn’t know ‘bout Sue

I open up the messages and had to hit the zoom

Turns out the girl was really a dude? (Goddamn)

Nigga think he slicked back ‘til I slipped back

Got my lick back, turned a nigga to a knick-knack (To a knick-knack)

I moved on, dropped a couple of songs

And then I went and got signed, now it’s 2021

Okay, I just feel like this is the perfect opportunity for us to just

Take a second and kind of unpack what’s happened to you

You know, this guy cheated on you and—

Mmm- Nah, fuck it

Ow

“Platinum” record this, viral record that (That)

I’m makin’ so much money, I’m all over the net

I’m movin’ so fast, no time to process

And no, I’m not in a gang but I’m always on set (Yeah)

Wrist watch, drip drop, label want the TikToks

Now I’m makin’ TikTok music, what thee fuck?

I need a cleanse, need a detox

But we ain’t got time to stop, the charts need us (And they do)

Fast forward, me 2023

I’m stackin’ lots of cheese and makin’ money

My grass is really green, and

Honestly, I can’t even fucking cap no more

This is a really dark time for me

I’m goin’ through a lot

By a lot, you mean drugs?

Um, I wouldn’t—

Drugs?

No, it’s a—

No?

It’s a natural plant

No, I’m not judging

I’m not an addict

I’m just sayin’

I don’t think—

You wanna talk about it?

Uh

I mean, fuck, I like pills, I like drugs

I like gettin’ money, I like strippers, I like to fuck

I like day-drinkin’ and day parties in Hollywood

I like doin’ Hollywood shit, snort it, probably would

What can I say? The shit works, it feels good

And my self-worth’s at an all-time low

And just when it couldn’t get worse

My ex crashed my place and destroyed all I owned (Damn)

Whoopsie, made a oopsie

One-hundred thousand dollar “oops” made me loopy

I ain’t a killer, but don’t push me

Don’t wanna have to turn a nigga guts into soup beans

Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah (Rurr), okay, Doechii

We don’t wanna revert back into our old ways

Sorry, okay

So, we’re gonna try a breathing exercise, okay?

Alright, word

When I breathe, you breathe

Okay

Alright? Let’s go

Uh-uh-uh, uh-uh-ah

Uh, uh, uh, ah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, ah

Uh, uh, uh, uh, woosah