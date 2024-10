The Karate Kid è una canzone dei Coldplay tratta dal loro ultimo disco di inediti, “Moon Music”. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

CLICCA QUI L’OFFICIAL LYRIC DI “THE KARATE KID” DEI COLDPLAY.

Ecco il testo di “The Karate Kid” dei Codplay.

As much as I could, as much as I tried

I just couldn’t seem to find the light

The trees for the wood, the wars left and right

Umbrellas with the rain in

I turn on the news, the news has turned off

All the people that the world forgot

The blues get the blues, but the view from the top

Is the ocean in a drop

Whatever happens to

Everything that we go through

I see you got your new tattoo

I didn’t know someone felt that way too

Maybe we can share the rain

Maybe we can dance again

Maybe we can make the sky turn blue

Oh, Daniel knows how to make a dream

How to make a dream come true

Oh Daniel, could I be the one for you?

Whatever happens to

Everything that we go through

I see you got your new tattoo

I didn’t know someone felt that way too

Maybe we can dance again

Maybe we can share the pain

Maybe we can make the sky turn blue

Oh, Daniel knows how to make a dream

How to make a dream come true

Oh Daniel, could I be the one for you?