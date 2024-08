“We Pray” ha fatto il suo esordio dal vivo, al Glastonbury Festival, il 29 giugno 2024. Durante l’esibizione, i Coldplay hanno sono stati raggiunti dalla rapper britannica Little Simz per cantare il suo verso e dalla cantante palestinese-cilena Elyanna. La band ha presentato un video del cantante Burna Boy. La canzone esplora temi attorno alla ricerca della libertà e della fede, con una forte enfasi sulla preghiera come simbolo sia di fede personale che di fede divina in un potere superiore.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “We pray” su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “We pray”.

Woah

Oh

And so we pray

Ooh

I pray that I don’t give up, pray that I do my best

Pray that I can lift up, pray my brother is blessed

Praying for enough, pray Virgilio wins

Pray I judge nobody and forgive me my sins

I pray we make it, pray, my friend, I pull through

Pray as I take it onto others, I do

Praying on your love, we pray with every breath

Though I’m in the valley of the shadow of death

And so we pray

For someone to come and show me the way

And so we pray

For some shelter and some records to play

And so we pray

We’ll be singing “Baraye”

Pray that we make it to the end of the day

And so we pray

I know somewhere that heaven is waitin’

And so we pray

I know somewhere there’s something amazin’

And so we pray

I know somewhere we’ll feel no pain

Until we make it to the end of the day

I pray that love will

Shelter us from our fears

I will pray you trust too

Let me wipe off your tears

Confront all the pain that we felt inside

Or all the cards that we dealt in life

Pray I speak my truth

And keep my sisters alive

So for the ones who parts the seas (Oh yeah)

For the ones who’s followin’ dreams (Oh yeah)

For the ones who knocked down doors (Oh yeah)

And allowed us to pass down keys (Oh yeah)

Pray that we speak with a tongue that is honest

And that we understand how to be modest

Pray when she looks at herself in the mirror

She sees a queen, she sees a goddess

And so we pray

For someone to come and show me the way

And so we pray

For some shelter and some records to play

And so we pray

We’ll be singin’ “Baraye”

Pray that we make it to the end of the day

And so we pray

I know somewhere that heaven is waitin’

And so we pray

I know somewhere there’s something amazin’

And so we pray

I know somewhere we’ll feel no pain

Until we make it to the end of the day

On my knees, I pray, as I sleep and wake

‘Cause inside my head is a frightening place

Keep a smiling face only by disgrace

‘Cause love’s more than I can take, hey

And so we pray

For someone to come and show me the way

And so we pray

For some shelter and some records to play

And so we pray

We’ll be singin’ “Baraye”

Till nobody’s in need and everybody can sing (Oh)

La-la-la, la-la, la-la (La-la)

La-la-la, la-la, la-la (La-la-la, la)

La-la-la, la-la, la-la (Sing it to me)

La-la-la, la-la, we pray, we pray

La-la-la, la-la, la-la (I know somewhere that heaven is waitin’, is waitin’)

La-la-la, la-la, la-la (I know somewhere there’s something amazin’, something amazin’)

La-la-la, la-la, la-la (Until we feel no pain)

La-la-la, la-la, we pray, we pray, we pray

La-la-la, la-la, la-la

La-la-la, la-la, la-la

La-la-la, la-la, la-la

La-la-la, la-la, we pray, we pray, we pray