iAAM è la settima traccia del disco dei Coldplay, “Moon Music”, uscito il 4 ottobre 2024. Qui sotto potete leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone.

I got this feeling and just what it is, God only knows

I got this feeling and I think I’m seeing thunderbolts

I got this feeling that I’m turnin’ into someone new

I got this feeling that the ceiling is for bursting through

I got this feeling and now nothing is frightening

I got this feeling I can summon up lightning

I got this feeling and just what it is, God only knows

But here it goes

Stood on a sea of pain

Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain

I’ll be back on my feet again

‘Cause I am a mountain

I’m really sorry for some things I said along the way

I really love you, I just didn’t like myself that day

I got this feeling I can summon up lightning

I got this feeling I was falling, now I’m flying

I got this feeling and just what it is, God only knows

So here it goes

Stood on a sea of pain

Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain

I’ll be back on my feet again

‘Cause I am a mountain

Everyone taking aim

Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain

I’ll be back on my feet again

‘Cause I am a mountain

(Back on my feet again

I am a mountain)

Everyone taking aim

Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain

My love for you will remain

‘Cause I am a mountain