“Hero” è stato pubblicato come primo singolo del prossimo quarto album in studio di Charlie Puth. Il cantante ha annunciato e condiviso per la prima volta la canzone sui suoi social media il 3 maggio 2024, 3 settimane prima dell’uscita della canzone. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato del pezzo.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Hero” di Charlie Puth.

Ecco il testo di Hero di Charlie Put.

I wanna stop by and play it cool

It’s hard to talk with all these people in your room

I try to lock eyes and give you clues

So you can come and follow me out by the pool (Yeah, yeah)

My blood pressure elevates

When I call you out for bein’ fake

And I don’t want to be mean

But I’m not gonna shut up instead

I know who you really are

And your so-called “friends,” quotation marks

I don’t wanna make a scene

She cut me off and that’s when she said

“I don’t need a hero, I don’t want to be saved”

But I said, “I’ll be here every night and day,” oh

I don’t need a hero, but if you let me stay

Oh, I can still be here every night and day, oh

You hide your feelings (Hide your feelings), you medicate (You medicate)

You’re doin’ shit that’s keepin’ both of us awake

Make me the villain (Make me the villain), I know it helps

But I’m not gonna run like everybody else (No, no)

My blood pressure elevates

When I call you out for bein’ fake

And I don’t want to be mean

But I’m not gonna shut up instead

I know who you really are (Really are)

And your so-called “friends,” quotation marks

I don’t wanna make a scene

She cut me off and that’s when she said

“I don’t need a hero, I don’t want to be saved” (Don’t want to be saved)

But I said, “I’ll be here every night and day,” oh

I don’t need a hero, but if you let me stay (If you let me stay)

Oh, I can still be here every night and day, oh

(I don’t need a hero)

Oh (Oh, I said, “I’ll be here,” oh)

Lovin’ you ain’t easy, but I’m never gonna stop it

I know that night I lost my head and I was bein’ out of pocket

I wasn’t tryna start a fight or tell you how to live your life

I just wanted (I just wanted)

You to know I fuckin’ cared, and she said

“I don’t need a hero, I don’t want to be saved” (I don’t want to be saved)

But I said, “I’ll be here every night and day,” oh (Oh)

I don’t need a hero, but if you let me stay (If you let me stay)

Oh, I can still be here every night and day, oh

(I don’t need a hero, I don’t want to be saved)

Oh (But I said, “I’ll be here”)

Every night and day, oh

I don’t need a hero, but if you let me stay

Oh, I can still be here every night and day, oh