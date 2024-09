“Talk talk featuring Troye Sivan” è un remix di “Talk talk” tratto dalla versione deluxe dell’ottavo album in studio di Charli, “BRAT“. In questa release, Charli ha creato attesa attorno alla potenziale collaborazione, con i fan che hanno speculato con entusiasmo su chi potesse essere l’artista in evidenza.

Charli ha anticipato per la prima volta la traccia il 3 settembre, pubblicando una sua foto con un corpo maschile, entrambi con indosso magliette con la scritta “ABOUT FUCKING TIME!”

Ecco il testo della canzone “Talk Talk” di Charli xcx e Troye Sivan.

Talk to me

Troye, baby

Hay una fiesta en mi casa, vengan

Será muy divertido

Are we getting too close?

You’re leaving things in my head

I’ll be honest, you scare me

My life’s supposed to be a party

(Do yo-you ever think about me?)

‘Cause we talk that talk, and we talk all night

And the more I know you, the more I like you

Can you stick with me? Maybe just for life?

And say what’s on your mind? My baby

Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish

Talk to me in your own made-up language

Doesn’t mattеr if I understand it (My baby)

Talk right in my ear (Yeah, yеah)

Tell me your secrets and fears (Yeah, yeah)

Once you talk to me, I’ll talk to you

And say, “Hey, can we go back to my place?”

‘Kay, here’s the plan

I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam

I got a good hotel to fuck you in, I wanna—

Boy, come see me

We could pop our shit to Charli

In the med your arms around me

Talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish, Spanish, Spanish

Talk-talk-talk-talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish

Shall we go back to my place?

You’re thinkin’ ‘bout me (Thinkin’ ‘bout me)

No, don’t pretend that you aren’t (You aren’t)

We’re still obsessed like we just met (Just met)

And when you fuck me, it’s crazy (Crazy)

You’re thinkin’ ‘bout me

‘Cause we talk that talk, and we talk all night

And the more I know you, the more I like you

Can you stick with me? Maybe just for life?

And say what’s on your mind? My baby

Talk to me in French, talk to me in Spanish

Talk to me in your own made-up language

Doesn’t matter if I understand it

Talk right in my ear

Tell me your secrets and fears

Once you talk to me, I’ll talk to you

And say, “Hey, shall we go back to my place?”

‘Kay, here’s the plan

I wanna fly you out to Amsterdam

I got a good hotel to fuck you in, I wanna—

Boy, come see me

We could pop our shit to Charli

In the med your arms around me

Shall we go back to my—

Talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish, Spanish, Spanish

Talk-talk-talk-talk to me in French, French, French, French

Talk-talk-talk-talk-talk-talk to me in Spanish, Spanish

Shall we go back to my place?

J’ai perdu mon téléphone mais tu sais quoi ?

Ça valait la peine parce que c’était une soirée de fou

Yeah, last night was crazy

Let’s do it again

Shall we go back to my place?