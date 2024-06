Talk Talk è una canzone di Charli xcx tratta dal suo nuovo disco. Il nuovo album “Brat” include il singolo di successo “Von dutch” – il primo assaggio del disco, sfacciato e pesante come un sintetizzatore – oltre alle recenti uscite “Club classics”, “B2b” e “360”. Inoltre Charli ha pubblicato una selezione di rielaborazioni virali dei singoli di “BRAT”, tra cui “The von dutch remix with addison rae and a. g. cook” e “The 360 remix with robyn and yung lean”. Qui sotto potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere traduzione, testo e significato del brano.

I’ve been lookin’ at you

Puttin’ holes in your head

We’ve been talking for months

But never in the same room

And now I wanna approach ya

But we’ve been keeping this a secret

And you’re surrounded by friends

And I’m just wondering what they know

I wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d just talk to me

I wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d just talk to me

I think you’re getting closer

‘Cause I’ve been getting nervous

I wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d just talk to me

Talk to me, talk to me

Are you thinking ‘bout me?

I’m kind of thinking you are

I followed you to the bathroom

But then I felt crazy

I’m feeling like I’m on fire

‘Cause we’ve been keeping this a sеcret

And all your friends are still thеre

And I’m just wondering what they know

I wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d just talk to me

I wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d just talk to me

I think you’re getting closer

‘Cause I’ve been getting nervous

I wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d talk, talk

Wish you’d just talk to me

Talk to me, talk to—

Wish you’d just talk to me, talk to me, talk to—

Wish you’d just talk to me, talk to me, talk to—

Wish you’d just talk to me, talk to me, talk to—

Wish you’d just talk to me, talk to me, talk to—

Talk to me in French

Talk to me in Spanish

Talk to me in your own made-up language

Doesn’t matter if I understand it

Talk right in my ear

Tell me your secrets and fears

Once you talk to me, I’ll talk to you

And say, “Hey, let’s get out of here

Shall we go back to my place?”