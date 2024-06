The girl, so confusing version with Lorde è la versione con il featuring di Lorde del brano di Charli xcx, disponibile da venerdì 21 giugno 2024. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare il duetto tra Charli xcx e Lorde in Girl, So confusing”.

Ecco il testo di The girl, so confusing version with Lorde, Charli xcx e Lorde.

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, how do you feel being a girl?

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, how do you feel being a girl?

Girl, girl

Man, I don’t know, I’m just a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Yeah, I don’t know if you like me

Sometimes I think you might hate me

Sometimes I think I might hate you

Maybe you just wanna be me

You always say, “Let’s go out”

So we go eat at a restaurant

Sometimes it feels a bit awkward

‘Cause we don’t have much in common

People say we’re alike

They say we’ve got the same hair

We talk about making music

But I don’t know if it’s honest

Can’t tell if you wanna see me

Falling over and failing

And you can’t tell what you’re feeling

I think I know how you feel

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, how do you feel being a girl?

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, how do you feel being a girl?

Girl, girl

Man, I don’t know, I’m just a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Well, honestly, I was speechless

When I woke up to your voice note

You told me how you’d been feeling

Let’s work it out on the remix

You’d always say, “Let’s go out”

But then I’d cancel last minute

I was so lost in my head

And scared to be in your pictures

‘Cause for the last couple years

I’ve been at war with my body

I tried to starve myself thinner

And then I gained all the weight back

I was trapped in the hatred

And your life seemed so awesome

I never thought for a second

My voice was in your head

“Girl, you walk like a bitch”

When I was ten, someone said that

And it’s just self-defense

Until you’re building a weapon

She believed my projection

And now I totally get it

Forgot that inside that icon

There’s still a young girl from Essex

People say we’re alike

They say we’ve got the same hair

It’s you and me on the coin

The industry loves to spend

And when we put this to bed

The internet will go crazy

I’m glad I know how you feel

‘Cause I ride for you, Charli (Charli, Charli)

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, it’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, how do you feel being a girl?

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, how do you feel being a girl?

Girl, girl

Man, I don’t know, I’m just a girl

Girl, girl, girl, girl

Girl, girl

(It’s so confusing)

Girl, girl, girl, girl

You know I ride for you too

(It’s so confusing-ing)