La canzone “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” è un remix di “Guess” e fa parte della versione deluxe del settimo album in studio di Charli, “BRAT”

Charli xcx ha anticipato per la prima volta il remix il 31 luglio, intitolando il post “Guess?” per far indovinare ai suoi fan con chi stava collaborando al remix.

Sebbene a quel tempo l’identità del collaboratore rimanesse ambigua, molti hanno ipotizzato che fosse la cantautrice Billie Eilish. Il brano è stato reso disponibile dal 2 agosto 2024.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” di Charli xcx.

Ecco il testo della canzone di Charlie xcx “Guess featuring Billie Eilish.

Hey, Billie, you there?

Uh

You wanna guess the color of my underwear

You wanna know what I got goin’ on down there

Is it pretty in pink or all see-through?

Is it showin’ off my brand new lower-back tattoo?

You wanna put ‘em in your mouth

Pull ‘em all down south

You wanna turn this shit out

That’s what I’m talkin’ about

Put ‘em in your mouth

Pull ‘em all down south

You wanna turn this shit out

That’s what l’m talkin’ about

Yeah

Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it

Wear ‘em, post ‘em, might remix it

Send ‘em to The Dare, yeah, I think he’s with it

Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it

Wear ‘em, post ‘em, might remix it

Eat it for lunch, yeah, it’s so delicious

Don’t have to guess the color of your underwear

Already know what you’ve got goin’ on down there

It’s that lacy black pair with the little bows

The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo

Saw them when you sat down, they were peekin’ out

I’m gonna tell you right now, they’re all I’m thinkin’ about

I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it

Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it?

Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it

Charli, call me if you’re with it

Yeah, guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

Guess, guess, guess, guess

You wanna guess what me and Billie have been textin’ about? (You’ve been disrespectful)

Still tryin’ to guess the password to my Google Drive (Are you obsessed with me?)

You wanna guess the address of the party we’re at (You really are not invited)

You wanna guess if we’re serious about this song