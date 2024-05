Lunch è il nuovo singolo di Billie Eilish che anticipa l’uscita del suo terzo album in studio, “Hit me hard and soft“. Esplora temi di queerness, identità e sessualità, rendendola una delle canzoni più esplicite della cantante. Della canzone si è parlato anche durante un’intervista con Rolling Stone in cui Eilish ha parlato di come la canzone l’abbia aiutata a comprendere meglio la sua identità queer.

Anticipata durante la sua performance al Coachella 2024, il brano è disponibile in streaming e in download digitale dal 17 maggio 2024.

A seguire potete ascoltare la canzone, leggere traduzione, testo e significato di “Lunch”.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Lunch” di Billie Eilish su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Lunch” di Billie Eilish.

Oh, mm-mm

I could eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she dances on my tongue

Tastes like she might be the one

And I could never get enough

I could buy her so much stuff

It’s a craving, not a crush, huh

“Call me when you’re there”

Said, “I bought you somethin’ rare

And I left it under ‘Claire'”

So now, she’s comin’ up the stairs

So I’m pullin’ up a chair

And I’m puttin’ up my hair

Baby, I think you were made for me

Somebody write down the recipe

Been tryin’ hard not to overeat

You’re just so sweet

I’ll run a shower for you like you want

Clothеs on the counter for you, try ‘em on

If I’m allowеd, I’ll help you take ‘em off

Huh

I could eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she dances on my tongue

Tastes like she might be the one

And I could never get enough

I could buy her so much stuff

It’s a craving, not a crush, huh

Oh, I just wanna get her off, oh

Oh

Oh, oh

Oh

She’s takin’ pictures in the mirror

Oh my God, her skin’s so clear

Tell her, “Bring that over here”

You need a seat? I’ll volunteer

Now she’s smilin’ ear to ear

She’s the headlights, I’m the deer

I’ve said it all before, but I’ll say it again

I’m interested in more than just bein’ your friend

I don’t wanna break it, just want it to bend

Do you know how to bend?

I could eat that girl for lunch

She dances on my tongue

I know it’s just a hunch

But she might be the one

I could

Eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she

Tastes like she might be the one

I could

I could

Eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she

Yeah, she

Tastes like she might be the one