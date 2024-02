È uscito in digitale “I Will” (Columbia Records/Sony Music), il nuovo singolo della star multiplatino del rap inglese, Central Cee. Il brano entrerá in rotazione radiofonica da venerdì 1 marzo ma è possibile ascoltarlo in streaming d download digitale da venerdì 23 febbraio. Dopo la sua partecipazione al Super Bowl di quest’anno, l’artista propone una canzone introspettiva che si avvicina a una ballad e mostra tutto il talento del 25enneoriginario della West London. Il rapper riflette, con una inclinazione lirica e romantica, su una relazione nata in un club: “You didn’t put on YSL just to go bed all by yourself”.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “I Will” di Central Cee.

Ecco il testo di “I will” di Central Cee.

You put on your best ‘fit to the club tonight

You’re tryna find someone to take you home and show you love

If nobody else will, then I will

If nobody will, I will

Mhm

Your pussy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

And you ain’t fucked in couple months, tonight you’re tryna misbehave

Is that how you feel? Is that how you feel?

Without soundin’ too perverted, close my eyes, I see you naked

Your looks come from your mum and daddy money got that bracelet

But you’re actin’ bougie like it was you who fuckin’ paid, huh

Go and drop that bomb and watch that shit go up in flames

You make me feel young again, I don’t wanna grow up

I don’t even know her, fuck until my dick don’t go up

Movin’ your waist, we pick up the pace, I make that shit go slower

Just give me the date and pick a place and go pack the Rimowa

We can go to Phuket, if you fuck with this

Tick a couple countries off your bucket list

I hold it down, you ain’t gotta worry ‘bout no other bitches

Divin’ deep and you gon’ feel it where your stomach is

You put on your best ‘fit to the club tonight

You’re tryna find someone to take you home and show you love

If nobody else will, then I will

If nobody will, I will

Your pussy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

And you ain’t fucked in couple months, tonight you’re tryna misbehave

Is that how you feel? Is that how you feel?

You didn’t put on YSL just to go bed all by yourself

You got your coochie shaved just in case you find the right male

Said your body count’s twelve, but your pussy tight still

I’m mature, bae, you know real recognize real

You put on your heels and hit the club, I’m outside, I’m on your strip

You got hella options waitin’ on you, take your pick

If you fuck with somebody else, you’re not my girl, I won’t be pissed

If I’m awake and I ain’t taken, hit my line, I’ll give you dick

If they won’t, I will

You give me the chance and I can change your title

Let me see you arch it, let me break your spinal

Put you on the ‘Gram and make your page go viral

Alright

You put on your best ‘fit to the club tonight

You’re tryna find someone to take you home and show you love

If nobody else will, then I will

If nobody will, I will

Your pussy shaved, you cleaned your bedroom just in case

And you ain’t fucked in couple months, tonight you’re tryna misbehave

Is that how you feel? (What, that’s how you feel?), Is that how you feel?