Dance You Outta My Head, Cat Janice: traduzione, testo e significato, ascolta la canzone
Il testo completo della canzone Dance You Outta My Head, cantata da Cat Janice. Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.
Dance You Outta My Head è una canzone di Cat Janice, prodotta da Austin Bello. La cantante è scomparsa prematuramente il 28 febbraio 2024 ad appena 31 anni.
Chi è Cat Janice
Dopo la diagnosi di un nodulo al collo nel 2022, a Janice è stato diagnosticato un sarcoma, un tipo raro e aggressivo di tumore canceroso che colpisce il midollo osseo. A quel tempo, Janice lavorava come scienziata dell’informazione geospaziale, frequentava corsi per un master in geologia costiera, scriveva e cantava la sua musica. Si è sottoposta a un intervento, ha iniziato la chemioterapia e ha lavorato al suo disco, Modern Medicine, proprio mentre era in cura. Tra i pezzi pubblicati ricordiamo “Wishing I Was You” e “Chill the Fck Out”. L’anno seguente le dissero che era guarita da cancro ma, purtroppo, pochi mesi dopo il cancro si metastatizzò ai polmoni. Ricominciò la chemioterapia pubblicando il disco. Janice si fidanzò con il suo fidanzato Kyle Higginbotham ad agosto 2023, e i due si sposarono quel dicembre, sapendo che il suo tempo era poco.
Ha pubblicato Dance You Outta My Head il 19 gennaio 2024 indicando il figlio, di appena 7 anni, come unico e assoluto fruitor dei guadagni legati alla canzone.
Il 28 febbraio 2024 Cat Janice è scomparsa.
Il testo di Dance You Outta My Head
(Dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
(Gonna dance you outta my head)
Walk in the room
And I’m glowin’ like a million fireflies, mm
A diamond don’t glitter half as much as my body tonight
Ah, ah, ah
I catch a glimpse of your face in the neon
Suddenly, beggin’ please, set me free from
Your eyes, your touch
History, secret crush, I’ve got to hide-ide-ide-ide
You wanna take me up high (You wanna take me up high)
I wanna dance instead (I wanna dance instead)
Get you out of my head (Out of my head)
This is getting
So complicated
It’s a mess for the ages
And I’m feelin’ a feeling inside
Dancin’ on the edge of disaster, makes my heart beat faster
And the feeling I’m feelin’ ain’t right
And so I’m gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Dance you outta my head
Must be the red wine or am I intoxicated by your style?
I close my eyes
You spin me ‘round and hold me down
Can’t beat your smile-ile-ile-ile
So help me God (So help me God)
So fuckin’ hot (So fuckin’ hot)
Dance you out of my thighs
This is getting
So complicated
It’s a mess for the ages
And I’m feelin’ a feeling inside
Dancin’ on the edge of disaster, makes my heart beat faster
And the feeling I’m feelin’ ain’t right
And so I’m gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Dance you outta my head
This is getting so complicated
And I hate that I don’t hate it
The feeling I’m feelin’ inside
Dancin’ on the edge of disaster
Hold my hands up, it don’t matter
I need it, I need it (I need it, I really, really need it)
So complicated
It’s a mess for the ages
And you’re feelin’ a feeling inside
Dancin’ on the edge of disaster, makes my heart beat faster
And the feeling I’m feelin’ ain’t right
So I’m gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Dance You Outta My Head, la traduzione in italiano
Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa
(Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa)
(Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa)
(Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa)
(Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa)
(Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa)
(Danzerò fuori dalla mia testa)
Entro nella stanza
E sto brillando come un milione di lucciole, mm
Un diamante non brilla neanche la metà del mio corpo stasera
Ah, ah, ah
Catturo un’occhiata al tuo volto nel neon
All’improvviso, implorando per favore, liberami
Dai tuoi occhi, dal tuo tocco
Storia, cotta segreta, devo nascondere-e-e
Vuoi portarmi in alto (Vuoi portarmi in alto)
Io voglio ballare invece (Voglio ballare invece)
Tirarti fuori dalla mia testa (Fuori dalla mia testa)
Questo sta diventando
Così complicato
È un pasticcio per i secoli
E sento un sentimento dentro
Ballo sull’orlo del disastro, fa battere il mio cuore più forte
E il sentimento che provo non è giusto
E così ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Deve essere il vino rosso o sono io ubriaco per il tuo stile?
Chiudo gli occhi
Mi fai girare intorno e mi tieni giù
Non posso battere il tuo sorriso
Quindi aiutami Dio (Quindi aiutami Dio)
Così dannatamente sexy (Così dannatamente sexy)
Ti ballo fuori dalle mie cosce
Questo sta diventando
Così complicato
È un pasticcio per i secoli
E sento un sentimento dentro
Ballo sull’orlo del disastro, fa battere il mio cuore più forte
E il sentimento che provo non è giusto
E così ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Questo sta diventando così complicato
E odio che non lo odio
Il sentimento che provo dentro
Ballo sull’orlo del disastro
Alzo le mani, non importa
Ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogno (Ne ho bisogno, ne ho davvero bisogno)
Così complicato
È un casino per età
E senti un sentimento dentro
Ballo sull’orlo del disastro, fa battere il mio cuore più forte
E il sentimento che provo non è giusto
Così ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Ti ballerò fuori dalla mia testa
Il significato della canzone Dance You Outta My Head
Il brano di Cat Janice, Dance you outta my head parla dell’essere il migliore in assoluto, dell’uscire e del decidere di scacciare i problemi dalla propria testa.
And so I’m gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Gonna dance you outta my head
Vuole allontanare pensieri che non gradisce e che sono solo complicazioni.
This is getting so complicated
And I hate that I don’t hate it
The feeling I’m feelin’ inside
Dancin’ on the edge of disaster