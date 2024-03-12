Dance You Outta My Head è una canzone di Cat Janice, prodotta da Austin Bello. La cantante è scomparsa prematuramente il 28 febbraio 2024 ad appena 31 anni.

Dopo la diagnosi di un nodulo al collo nel 2022, a Janice è stato diagnosticato un sarcoma, un tipo raro e aggressivo di tumore canceroso che colpisce il midollo osseo. A quel tempo, Janice lavorava come scienziata dell’informazione geospaziale, frequentava corsi per un master in geologia costiera, scriveva e cantava la sua musica. Si è sottoposta a un intervento, ha iniziato la chemioterapia e ha lavorato al suo disco, Modern Medicine, proprio mentre era in cura. Tra i pezzi pubblicati ricordiamo “Wishing I Was You” e “Chill the Fck Out”. L’anno seguente le dissero che era guarita da cancro ma, purtroppo, pochi mesi dopo il cancro si metastatizzò ai polmoni. Ricominciò la chemioterapia pubblicando il disco. Janice si fidanzò con il suo fidanzato Kyle Higginbotham ad agosto 2023, e i due si sposarono quel dicembre, sapendo che il suo tempo era poco.

Ha pubblicato Dance You Outta My Head il 19 gennaio 2024 indicando il figlio, di appena 7 anni, come unico e assoluto fruitor dei guadagni legati alla canzone.

Il 28 febbraio 2024 Cat Janice è scomparsa.

(Dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

(Gonna dance you outta my head)

Walk in the room

And I’m glowin’ like a million fireflies, mm

A diamond don’t glitter half as much as my body tonight

Ah, ah, ah

I catch a glimpse of your face in the neon

Suddenly, beggin’ please, set me free from

Your eyes, your touch

History, secret crush, I’ve got to hide-ide-ide-ide

You wanna take me up high (You wanna take me up high)

I wanna dance instead (I wanna dance instead)

Get you out of my head (Out of my head)

This is getting

So complicated

It’s a mess for the ages

And I’m feelin’ a feeling inside

Dancin’ on the edge of disaster, makes my heart beat faster

And the feeling I’m feelin’ ain’t right

And so I’m gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Dance you outta my head

Must be the red wine or am I intoxicated by your style?

I close my eyes

You spin me ‘round and hold me down

Can’t beat your smile-ile-ile-ile

So help me God (So help me God)

So fuckin’ hot (So fuckin’ hot)

Dance you out of my thighs

This is getting

So complicated

It’s a mess for the ages

And I’m feelin’ a feeling inside

Dancin’ on the edge of disaster, makes my heart beat faster

And the feeling I’m feelin’ ain’t right

And so I’m gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Dance you outta my head

This is getting so complicated

And I hate that I don’t hate it

The feeling I’m feelin’ inside

Dancin’ on the edge of disaster

Hold my hands up, it don’t matter

I need it, I need it (I need it, I really, really need it)

So complicated

It’s a mess for the ages

And you’re feelin’ a feeling inside

Dancin’ on the edge of disaster, makes my heart beat faster

And the feeling I’m feelin’ ain’t right

So I’m gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head

Gonna dance you outta my head