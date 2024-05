The Diner è una canzone di Billie Eilish, ottava traccia dell’album “Hit me hard and slow“, pubblicato il 17 maggio 2024. Come tutti gli altri pezzi presenti nel disco (e anche per i suoi successi passati), alla produzione troviamo il fratello Finneas. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, significato e testo.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “The diner” di Billie Eilish su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “The Diner” di Billie Eilish.

Don’t be afraid of me

I’m what you need

I saw you on the screens

I know we’re meant to be

You’re starrin’ in my dreams

In magazines

You’re lookin’ right at me (You’re lookin’ right at me)

I’m here around the clock

I’m waitin’ on your block (I’m waitin’ on your block)

But please don’t call the cops

They’ll make me stop

And I just wanna talk (I just wanna talk)

Bet I could change your life

You could be my wife (Wife, wife)

Could get into a fight (Fight)

I’ll say, “You’re right”

And you’ll kiss me goodnight

I waited on the corner ‘til I saw the sitter leave

Was easy getting over and I landed on my feet

I came in through the kitchen lookin’ for something to eat

I left a calling card so they would know that it was me

(Ah, ah, ah)

I tried to save you, but I failed

Two fifty thousand dollar bail (Two hundred fifty thousand dollar)

While I’m away, don’t read my mail (Don’t read my mail)

Just bring a veil (Just bring a veil)

And come visit me in jail (Visit me in jail)

I’ll go back to the diner

I’ll write another letter (I’ll write another letter)

I hope you’ll read it this time

You better

The cops around the corner stopped me when I tried to leave

They told me I was crazy and they knocked me off my feet (They told me I was crazy)

They came in through the kitchen lookin’ for something discrete

I left a calling card so they would know that it was me

(Ah, ah, know that it was me)

I memorized your number, now I call you when I please

I tried to end it all, but now I’m back up on my feet

I saw you in the car with someone else and couldn’t sleep

If somethin’ happens to him, you can bet that it was me

3956

310-807-3956

310-807-3956