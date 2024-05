Skinny è una canzone di Billie Eilish presente nell’album “Hit me hard and soft” pubblicato il 17 maggio 2024. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano – prodotto come sempre dal fratello Finneas – insieme a testo, traduzione e significato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Skinny” di Billie Eilish su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Skinny” di Billie Eilish.

Hmm, hmm

Fell in love for the first time

With a friend, it’s a good sign

Feelin’ off when I feel fine

Twenty-one took a lifetime

People say I look happy

Just because I got skinny

But the old me is still me and maybe the real me

And I think she’s pretty

And I still cry

Cry

And you know why

Am I acting my age now?

Am I already on the way out?

When I step off the stage, I’m a bird in a cage

I’m a dog in a dog pound

And you said I was your secret

And you didn’t get to keep it

And the internet is hungry for the meanest kinda funny

And somebody’s gotta feed it

Oh, do you still cry?

Still cry

Cry

I, I nеver did you wrong (Never did you wrong)

And my (Oh), my patiеnce is gone (Is gone)

And I (I), I never did you wrong (You)

I, I loved you for so long (Hmm)