Bittersuite è una canzone di Billie Eilish, nona traccia del suo album “Hit me hard and soft“, uscito il 17 maggio 2024. Alla produzione del pezzo troviamo Finneas, il fratello e collaboratore storico della cantante. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Clicca qui per ascoltare “Bittersuite” di Billie Eilish su YouTube.

Ecco il testo della canzone “Bittersuite” di Billie Eilish.

I can’t fall in love with you

I’ve been overseas

I’ve been havin’ dreams

You were in the foyer

I was on my knees

Outside of my body

Watchin’ from above

I see the way you want me

I wanna be the one

But I gotta be careful

Gotta watch what I say

God, I hope it all goes away

‘Cause I can’t fall in love with you

No matter how bad I want to

Mm

Ah, uh, uh

Ah, uh, uh

Mm

I don’t need to breathe when you look at me, all I see is green

And I think that we’re in between everything I’ve seen

In my dream, have it once a week, can’t land on my feet

Can’t sleep, have you underneath all of my beliefs

Keep it briеf

I’ll wait in the suite

Keep me off my feet, mm

You seem so paranoid

I’m looking at thе boys

I’ve never filled the void

Out of spite

You seem so paralyzed

It’s so romanticized

If this is how I die

That’s alright

I’ve been overseas

I don’t need to breathe when you look at me, all I see is green

And I think that we’re in between everything I’ve seen

In my dream, have it once a week, can’t land on my feet (I’ve been overseas)

Can’t sleep, have you underneath all of my beliefs

Keep it brief

I’ll see you in the suite

We can be discrete

But I’ve been overseas

And I’ve been havin’ dreams

L’amour de ma vie

Love so bittersweet, mm

Open up the door for me, for me

‘Cause I’m still on my knees

I’m stayin’ off my feet

Just want you to touch me

Come on, ha

I know it seems to be the beginning

Listen up, hm

I want you to keep on doing it

It’s something I don’t know

I’ve never paid this much attention to you, I know