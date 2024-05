L’amour de ma vie è una canzone di Billie Eilish, settima traccia del suo album “Hit me hard and soft“, disponibile dal 17 maggio 2024. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano prodotto da Fiennas, leggere testo, significato e traduzione.

I wish you the best for the rest of your life

Felt sorry for you when I looked in your eyes

But I need to confess, I told you a lie

I said you

You were the love of my life

The love of my life

Did I break your heart?

Did I waste your time?

I tried to be there for you

Then you tried to break mine

It isn’t asking for a lot for an apology

For making me feel like it’d kill you if I tried to leave

You said you’d never fall in love again because of me

Then you moved on immediately (Bum, bum, bum)

But I wish you the best for the rest of your life

Felt sorry for you when I looked in your eyes

But I need to confess, I told you a lie (Told you a lie)

When I said you (I said you)

You (You) were the love of my life

The love of my life

So you found her, now go fall in love (Go fall in love)

Just like we were if I ever was (If I ever was)

It’s not my fault, I did what I could (Did what I could)

You made it so hard like I knew you would

Thought I was depressed or losing my mind

My stomach upset almost all of the time

But after I left, it was obvious why (Oh), mm

Because for you, you

I was the love of your life, mm

But you were not mine (But you were not mine)

It isn’t asking for a lot for an apology

For making me feel like it’d kill you if I tried to leave

You said you’d never fall in love again because of me

Then you moved on, then you moved on

Then you moved on, then you moved on

Then you moved on, then you moved on

Ooh

You wanted to keep it

Like somethin’ you found

‘Til you didn’t need it

But you should’ve seen it

The way it went down

Wouldn’t believe it

Wanna know what I told her

With her hand on my shoulder?

You were so mediocre

And we’re so glad it’s over now

It’s over now

It’s over now

It’s over now

Camera

Caught on camera

The girls on camera

Your girl’s a fan of—

Miss me

Say you miss me

It’s such a pity

We’re both so pretty