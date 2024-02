Texas Hold ‘Em è uno dei singoli pubblicati, a sorpresa da Beyoncé, come anticipazioni del suo prossimo album a tema country, Renaissance act II. È stato anticipato durante il suo spot pubblicitario del Super Bowl LVIII e rilasciato poco dopo. Il brano può essere visto come una lettera d’amore al sud e alle origini di Beyoncé, inoltre include un banjo e una viola suonati da Rhiannon Giddens.

Il brano, che ha fatto il suo esordio record grazie a Beyoncé, prima donna nera a debuttare in cima alla Hot Country Songs di Billboard, ha conquistato il secondo posto nella classifica americana, la Billboard Hot 100.

Cliccando qui potete vedere il lyrics video di Texas Hold ‘Em.

This ain’t Texas (Woo)

Ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo)

And throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow-dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now, woo, ha (Woo)

There’s a tornado (There’s a tornado)

In my city (In my city)

Hit the basement (Hit the basement)

That shit ain’t pretty (That shit ain’t pretty)

Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)

‘Cause we survivin’ (‘Cause we survivin’)

Off red-cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind

This ain’t Texas (Woo)

Ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo)

And throw your keys up (Hey)

And stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow-dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now, woo

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now, woo

Woo-hoo

Woo-hoo

Woo-hoo

There’s a heatwave (There’s a heatwave)

Comin’ at us (Comin’ at us)

Too hot to think straight (Too hot to think straight)

Too cold to panic (Cold to panic)

All of the problems

Just feel dramatic (Just feel dramatic)

And now we’re runnin’ to the first bar that we find, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, one step to the right

We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just work me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind

This ain’t Texas (Woo)

Ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down, oh

So park your Lexus (Hey)

And throw your keys up (Hey)

And stick around,’ round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh

Take it to the floor now, ooh

Hoops, spurs, boots

To the floor now, ooh

Tuck, back, oops (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Shoot

Come take it to the floor now, ooh

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too

Furs, spurs, boots

Solargenic, photogenic, shoot