Slow it down è una canzone di Benson Boone e prodotta da Jason Evigan, Connor McDonough & Riley McDonough. Tratto dall’album “Fireworks & Rollerblades”, il brano è il secondo singolo rilasciato dal disco di debutto in studio del cantautore pop. A seguire potete ascolta il nuovo singolo, leggere testo, significato e traduzione.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Slow it down” di Benson Boone.

Ecco il testo di “Slow it down” di Benson Boone.

I’d never met you, but I wanted

To invite you to the party

Then you walked in with those green eyes

Never stolen by nobody

And they flicker to the future

For a moment, I could picture

Then you touch me and I come back

And we’re talking on the staircase

‘Bout your big dreams on the big screens

Out of Georgia, now you’re lonely in this city

Lyin’ with me

And you’re scared it’s movin’ quickly

Oh, now you’re crying, you’re in pieces

‘Cause the only love you’ve ever known is Jesus

I can feel it

Oh, I hate that I’m the reason that you’re

In your head right now

While your world is spinning out

So slow it down

Take a moment now

We’re too young to drown

Deep in dirty waters

Full of hopeless doubt

Let me pull you out

Let me hold you now

Let me slow it down

Ain’t it funny how it changes?

How the future rearranges

I get nervous, oh, I’m anxious

Maybe loving you is dangerous

I could lose you like the others

Only girl that’s never left me is my mother

Oh, I love her

And I know you’ll probably hate it, but I’m

In my head right now

So slow it down

Take a moment now

We’re too young to drown

Deep in dirty waters

Full of hopeless doubt

Let me pull you out

Let me hold you now

Let me (Slow it down)

Slow it down

When you’re on the ground

And you’re crying

I’m trying (Slow it down)

To slow it down

When you’re spinning ‘round

In your head

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

I’ll help you slow it down