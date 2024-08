“Pretty Slowly” è il nuovo singolo di Benson Boone, disponibile da venerdì 16 agosto 2024.

Il brano è diventato subito uno dei preferiti dai fan come momento clou del set di Boone al Lollapalooza durante il tour mondiale Fireworks & Rollerblades.

“Pretty Slowly” segue l’ultimo brano di Boone “Death Wish Love” dalla colonna sonora del film Twisters e il successo globale di “Beautiful Things” – certificato 3x Platinum negli Stai Uniti – dal suo acclamato album di debutto Fireworks & Rollerblades. Il successo virale è rimasto per ben 7 settimane al primo posto nella classifica Billboard Global 200, ha raggiunto il primo posto nella Top 40 e nella radio Hot AC, ed è balzato al secondo posto nella classifica Billboard Hot 100. La canzone è entrata recentemente a far parte del “Billions Club” su Spotify e ad oggi ha superato oltre 2 miliardi di stream.

A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere il significato e la traduzione in italiano.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di “Pretty Slowly” di Benson Boone.

Ecco il testo di “Pretty Slowly” di Benson Boone.

Oh, I remember how you were, you were every shade of perfect

And then the colors blurred

And you’ll never love me like you did

You’ll never love, you’ll never love me like you did

And I see your ghost from time to time when I’m driving through the Rockies

And I feel this little knife in my heart

And it bleeds me out

Don’t wanna love, I don’t wanna love you now

Oh, how come all the best things fall apart?

And it startеd pretty slowly

Oh, when you asked about thе old me

“Oh, is he gone? Oh, is he gone?”

Oh, I don’t know

I think I left him somewhere I no longer go

And I watch you run away now

From all the lovely things we hate now

Where did we go? Where did we go?

Oh, I don’t know

But I know it feels like somewhere far away from home

And it’s falling into pieces

No, there’s not a way that we can stop this now

One thousand miles an hour, we’re driving off the edge

And, darling, now there’s nothing left

And it started out so slowly

Oh, as I lay here by myself, and it’s 4 AM, I wonder

Did I put you through hell? Oh, no

I need to know if you’re okay

I wanna know, I need to know if you’re okay, mm

And I hope that you’re so damn sure that leaving me was right

Best thing you ever did, it was leaving me behind

Oh, woo-ooh-ooh, I couldn’t blame you if I tried

I guess even the best things fall apart

And it started pretty slowly

Oh, when you asked about the old me

“Oh, is he gone? Oh, is he gone?”

Oh, I don’t know

I think I left him somewhere I no longer go

And I watch you run away now

From all the lovely things we hate now

Where did we go? Where did we go?

Oh, I don’t know

But I know it feels like somewhere far away from home

And it’s falling into pieces

No, there’s not a way that we can stop this now

One thousand miles an hour, we’re driving off the edge

And, darling, now there’s nothing left

(Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Somewhere deep in you

Somewhere deep in me

Oh, there’s still two lovers

So who the hell are we?

When I look at you

And when you look at me

Oh, there’s still two lovers

So who the hell are we?

When I look at you

And when you look at me

Oh, there’s still two lovers

So who the hell are we?

When I look at you

And when you look at me

Oh, there’s still two lovers

So who the hell are we?

Who the hell are we?

(Oh, who the hell are we?)