Kite è il nuovo singolo di Benjamin Ingrosso, cantante svedese con origini italiane. Nel 2018 ha rappresentato la Svezia all’Eurovion Song Contest con il brano “Dance you off”. Il pezzo, tra i più trasmessi dalle nostre radio, anticipa l’uscita del suo prossimo disco di inediti.

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale di “Kite” di Benjamin Ingrosso.

Qui sotto il testo di Kite di Benjamin Ingrosso.

Don’t think I tried this one before

All my friends left, it’s all their fault

Yeah, it could be so easy (Oh, it’s getting late)

Something for the weekend (You can make mistakes)

A dirty little secret (Falling into me)

Yeah, I think I like it, honey

I feel alive, can you feel it?

I hit the sky when my eyes see you

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite, I, I get high on you

I fall in love on the ceiling

Now, call you mine, it’s all I want to do

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite, I, I get high on you

You’re sweet likе chocolate on my tongue

Let’s dig in deep, whilе we’re still young

Yeah, it could be so easy (Oh, it’s getting late)

Something for the weekend (You can make me stay)

A dirty little secret (Falling into me)

Yeah, I think I like it, honey

I feel alive, can you feel it?

I hit the sky when my eyes see you

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite, I, I get high on you

I fall in love on the ceiling

Now, call you mine, it’s all I want to do

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite, I, I get high on you

I feel alive, can you feel it?

I hit the sky when my eyes see you

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite and I get high on you

I feel alive, can you feel it?

I hit the sky when my eyes see you

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite, I, I get high on you

I fall in love on the ceiling

Now, call you mine, it’s all I want to do

I can fly, it’s the real thing

I’m a kite, I, I get high on you