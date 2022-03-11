Sweetest Pie è il nuovo brano di Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, uscito in radio, streaming e download digitale dall’11 marzo 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Sweetest pie, Significato canzone

Nel brano non mancano doppi sensi e allusioni, con il girl power e l’indipendenza femminile al centro del pezzo. Le due donne seducono e hanno il potere, assicurando il piacere più intenso all’uomo che vogliono.

Sweetest pie, Ascolta la canzone

Sweetest pie, Testo canzone

[Intro: Dua Lipa]

You’ve never been to Heaven, have you?

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Yeah, yeah, yeah, ah)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I’ll drive and you just lay back

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it (Yeah)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

[Verse 1: Megan Thee Stallion]

Baby, I’m the sweetest, pussy is the meanest (Yeah)

Hot girl shit, but I’m cold every season (But I’m)

Know he got that pipe, let him bust it till it’s leakin’ (Yeah, mwah)

Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he’s sleepin’ (Look)

Don’t be goin’ through my phone ‘cause that’s the old me (Old me)

Ain’t the only one tryna be my one and only (Tryna)

Real thick, movin’ slow, that body like codeine

He a player, but for Megan, he cuttin’ the whole team (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

That body lookin’ nice (Lookin’ nice)

I got cake and I know he want a slice

I wish a nigga would try to put me on ice (Brrr)

I ain’t never had to chase dick in my life (Dick in my life)

I want that nasty, that freaky stuff (Freaky stuff)

Live under my bed and keep me up (Hey)

That Hansel and Gretel, let him eat me up (Ah)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I’ll drive and you just lay back (Ah)

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

[Verse 2: Dua Lipa]

You got me hung up from across the room

I’m so high that I’m on another altitude

And on my cloud, I got some space for you

Got a taste for you, ayy

[Verse 3: Megan Thee Stallion]

More bounce to the ounce, pick it up, put it down (Whoa)

Wanna put his Nutty Buddy in my Fudge Round (Bow)

Pussy tighter than a bitch, he ain’t had it like this

Toes curling like they’re throwing gang signs on Crip (On Crip)

One thing about me, I ain’t takin’ no shit

He will, I know it’s pissin’ off his old bitch

Cesar Millan, I got his ass trained (I got his ass trained)

I gotta let a dog know who really run things (Huh, ah)

[Interlude: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

You’ve never been to Heaven, have you? (Uh)

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion]

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Ooh, baby, we can go fast, I’ll drive and you just lay back (Ah)

I got the flavour that lasts, yeah, the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

I might take you home with this, I might give you all of it (Whoa)

Come get your dose of the sweetest pie

Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on ‘cause, baby, I might

I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie (Uh-huh, ayy, ayy, ayy)

[Outro: Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa]

Real hot girl shit (Ooh, this the ride of your life)

Me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit (I might just give you a bite, I might just give you a bite)

Ah (Of the sweetest pie)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Sweetest pie, Traduzione canzone

Non sei mai stato in paradiso, vero?

Ooh, questa è la corsa della tua vita, resisti perché, piccola, potrei

Potrei solo concederti un morso della torta più dolce (Sì, sì, sì, ah)

Ooh, piccolo, possiamo andare veloci, io guiderò e tu sdraiati

Ho il sapore che dura, sì, la torta più dolce (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Potrei portarti a casa con questo, potrei darti tutto (Sì)

Vieni a prendere la tua porzione della torta più dolce

Ooh, questa è la corsa della tua vita, resisti perché, piccola, potrei

Potrei solo darti un morso della torta più dolce (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Baby, io sono la più dolce, la f*ga è la più cattiva (Sì)

Roba da ragazza sexy, ma ho freddo in ogni stagione (ma lo sono)

Sappi che ha quel tubo, lascia che lo spezzi finché non perde (Sì, mwah)

Il sedere come un cuscino, può usarlo mentre dorme (guarda)

Non passare attraverso il mio telefono perché quello è la vecchia me (vecchio me)

Non è l’unico che cerca di essere il mio unico e solo (Tryna)

Veramente denso, che si muove lentamente, quel corpo come la codeina

È un giocatore, ma per Megan ha tagliato l’intera squadra (Ehi, ehi, ehi, ehi)

Quel corpo sembra carino (Sembra carino)

Ho una torta e so che ne vuole una fetta

Vorrei che un nero provasse a mettermi sul ghiaccio (Brrr)

Non ho mai dovuto inseguire il c*zzo in vita mia (c*zzo nella mia vita)

Voglio quella roba brutta, quella strana (roba strana)

Vivi sotto il mio letto e tienimi sveglia (Ehi)

Che Hansel e Gretel, lascia che mi mangi (Ah)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

Ooh, questa è la corsa della tua vita, resisti perché, piccola, potrei

Potrei solo concederti un morso della torta più dolce (Sì, sì, sì, ah)

Ooh, piccolo, possiamo andare veloci, io guiderò e tu sdraiati

Ho il sapore che dura, sì, la torta più dolce (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Potrei portarti a casa con questo, potrei darti tutto (Sì)

Vieni a prendere la tua porzione della torta più dolce

Ooh, questa è la corsa della tua vita, resisti perché, piccola, potrei

Potrei solo darti un morso della torta più dolce (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Mi hai riattaccato dall’altra parte della stanza

Sono così felice che sono su un’altra altitudine

E sul mio cloud, ho un po’ di spazio per te

Ti ho dato un assaggio per te, ayy

Più rimbalzo sull’oncia, raccoglilo, mettilo giù (Whoa)

Voglio mettere il suo Nutty Buddy nel mio Fudge Round (Bow)

F*ga più stretta di una c*gna, non l’ha avuta così

Le dita dei piedi si arricciano come se stessero lanciando segni di gang su Crip (On Crip)

Una cosa su di me, non me la cavo

Lo farà, lo so che sta facendo incazzare la sua vecchia puttana

Cesar Millan, gli ho allenato il cul0 (ho allenato il suo cul0)

Devo far sapere a un cane chi gestisce davvero le cose (Huh, ah)

Non sei mai stato in paradiso, vero? (Uh)

Ooh, questa è la corsa della tua vita, resisti perché, piccola, potrei

Potrei solo concederti un morso della torta più dolce (Sì, sì, sì, ah)

Ooh, piccolo, possiamo andare veloci, io guiderò e tu sdraiati

Ho il sapore che dura, sì, la torta più dolce (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Potrei portarti a casa con questo, potrei darti tutto (Sì)

Vieni a prendere la tua porzione della torta più dolce

Ooh, questa è la corsa della tua vita, resisti perché, piccola, potrei

Potrei solo darti un morso della torta più dolce (Uh-huh, uh-huh)