Somebody that i used to know, Gotye feat. Kimbra: ascolta la canzone, traduzione e significato (video)
Somebody that i used to know è una canzone di Gotye incisa con con la cantante neozelandese Kimbra. La canzone è stata pubblicata in Australia e Nuova Zelanda da Eleven Music il 5 luglio 2011 come secondo singolo dal terzo album in studio di Gotye, Making Mirrors (2011). Successivamente è stato pubblicato da Universal Music nel dicembre 2011 nel Regno Unito e il 20 gennaio 2012 negli Stati Uniti e in Irlanda. “Somebody That I Used to Know” è stato scritto e registrato da Gotye a casa dei suoi genitori nella penisola di Mornington a Victoria, in Australia, nel testo del brano parla delle esperienze che ha avuto e delle sue relazioni. Nel 2013 ha vinto due Grammy Awards nelle categorie Best Pop Duo/Group Performance e Record of the Year. Qui sotto potete leggere traduzione e testo della canzone e vedere il video ufficiale.
Somebody that i used to know, Significato canzone e video
Gotye ha detto a Rolling Stone Australia che questa canzone parla di una sua ex fidanzata:
“Era cinque-sei anni fa. Non è stata una brutta rottura, ma è stata incasinata nel senso che ci siamo feriti a vicenda più del necessario perché non è stata una rottura netta. Immagino sia il più vicino a ciò di cui tratta il ritornello”
Gotye feat. Kimbra, Somebody that i used to know, Testo canzone
Now and then I think of when we were together
Like when you said you felt so happy you could die
Told myself that you were right for me
But felt so lonely in your company
But that was love, and it’s an ache I still remember
You can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness
Like resignation to the end, always the end
So when we found that we could not make sense
Well, you said that we would still be friends
But I’ll admit that I was glad it was over
But you didn’t have to cut me off
Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing
And I don’t even need your love
But you treat me like a stranger, and that feels so rough
No, you didn’t have to stoop so low
Have your friends collect your records and then change your number
I guess that I don’t need that, though
Now you’re just somebody that I used to know
Now you’re just somebody that I used to know
Now you’re just somebody that I used to know
Now and then I think of all the times you screwed me over
But had me believing it was always something that I’d done
And I don’t wanna live that way
Reading into every word you say
You said that you could let it go
And I wouldn’t catch you hung up on somebody that you used to know
But you didn’t have to cut me off
Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing (aah-ooh)
And I don’t even need your love (ooh)
But you treat me like a stranger, and that feels so rough (aah)
No, you didn’t have to stoop so low (ooh)
Have your friends collect your records and then change your number (aah)
I guess that I don’t need that, though
Now you’re just somebody that I used to know
Somebody (I used to know)
Somebody (now you’re just somebody that I used to know)
Somebody (I used to know)
Somebody (now you’re just somebody that I used to know)
I used to know
That I used to know
I used to know
Somebody
Gotye feat. Kimbra, Somebody that i used to know, Traduzione canzone
Ogni tanto penso a quando stavamo insieme
Come quando hai detto che ti sentivi così felice da poter morire
Mi sono detto che eri giusto per me
Ma mi sentivo così solo in tua compagnia
Ma quello era amore, ed è un dolore che ricordo ancora
Puoi diventare dipendente da un certo tipo di tristezza
Come la rassegnazione fino alla fine, sempre alla fine
Quindi, quando abbiamo scoperto che non potevamo avere un senso
Beh, hai detto che saremmo rimasti amici
Ma ammetto che ero contento che fosse finita
Ma non dovevi tagliarmi fuori
Fai finta che non sia mai successo e che non fossimo niente
E non ho nemmeno bisogno del tuo amore
Ma mi tratti come un estraneo, e questo sembra così duro
No, non dovevi chinarti così in basso
Chiedi ai tuoi amici di raccogliere i tuoi record e poi cambiare il tuo numero
Immagino di non averne bisogno, però
Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo
Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo
Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo
Ogni tanto penso a tutte le volte che mi hai fregato
Ma mi ha fatto credere che fosse sempre qualcosa che avevo fatto
E non voglio vivere in quel modo
Leggendo in ogni parola che dici
Hai detto che potevi lasciar perdere
E non ti sorprenderei con qualcuno che conoscevi
Ma non dovevi tagliarmi fuori
Fai finta che non sia mai successo e che non fossimo niente (aah-ooh)
E non ho nemmeno bisogno del tuo amore (ooh)
Ma mi tratti come un estraneo, e questo sembra così duro (aah)
No, non dovevi chinarti così in basso (ooh)
Chiedi ai tuoi amici di raccogliere i tuoi record e poi cambiare il tuo numero (aah)
Immagino di non averne bisogno, però
Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo
Qualcuno che conoscevo)
Qualcuno (ora sei solo qualcuno che conoscevo)
Qualcuno che conoscevo)
Qualcuno (ora sei solo qualcuno che conoscevo)
Conoscevo
Che sapevo
Conoscevo
Qualcuno