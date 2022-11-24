Somebody that i used to know è una canzone di Gotye incisa con con la cantante neozelandese Kimbra. La canzone è stata pubblicata in Australia e Nuova Zelanda da Eleven Music il 5 luglio 2011 come secondo singolo dal terzo album in studio di Gotye, Making Mirrors (2011). Successivamente è stato pubblicato da Universal Music nel dicembre 2011 nel Regno Unito e il 20 gennaio 2012 negli Stati Uniti e in Irlanda. “Somebody That I Used to Know” è stato scritto e registrato da Gotye a casa dei suoi genitori nella penisola di Mornington a Victoria, in Australia, nel testo del brano parla delle esperienze che ha avuto e delle sue relazioni. Nel 2013 ha vinto due Grammy Awards nelle categorie Best Pop Duo/Group Performance e Record of the Year. Qui sotto potete leggere traduzione e testo della canzone e vedere il video ufficiale.

Gotye ha detto a Rolling Stone Australia che questa canzone parla di una sua ex fidanzata:

“Era cinque-sei anni fa. Non è stata una brutta rottura, ma è stata incasinata nel senso che ci siamo feriti a vicenda più del necessario perché non è stata una rottura netta. Immagino sia il più vicino a ciò di cui tratta il ritornello”

Now and then I think of when we were together

Like when you said you felt so happy you could die

Told myself that you were right for me

But felt so lonely in your company

But that was love, and it’s an ache I still remember

You can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness

Like resignation to the end, always the end

So when we found that we could not make sense

Well, you said that we would still be friends

But I’ll admit that I was glad it was over

But you didn’t have to cut me off

Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing

And I don’t even need your love

But you treat me like a stranger, and that feels so rough

No, you didn’t have to stoop so low

Have your friends collect your records and then change your number

I guess that I don’t need that, though

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know

Now and then I think of all the times you screwed me over

But had me believing it was always something that I’d done

And I don’t wanna live that way

Reading into every word you say

You said that you could let it go

And I wouldn’t catch you hung up on somebody that you used to know

But you didn’t have to cut me off

Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing (aah-ooh)

And I don’t even need your love (ooh)

But you treat me like a stranger, and that feels so rough (aah)

No, you didn’t have to stoop so low (ooh)

Have your friends collect your records and then change your number (aah)

I guess that I don’t need that, though

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know

Somebody (I used to know)

Somebody (now you’re just somebody that I used to know)

Somebody (I used to know)

Somebody (now you’re just somebody that I used to know)

I used to know

That I used to know

I used to know

Somebody

Ogni tanto penso a quando stavamo insieme

Come quando hai detto che ti sentivi così felice da poter morire

Mi sono detto che eri giusto per me

Ma mi sentivo così solo in tua compagnia

Ma quello era amore, ed è un dolore che ricordo ancora

Puoi diventare dipendente da un certo tipo di tristezza

Come la rassegnazione fino alla fine, sempre alla fine

Quindi, quando abbiamo scoperto che non potevamo avere un senso

Beh, hai detto che saremmo rimasti amici

Ma ammetto che ero contento che fosse finita

Ma non dovevi tagliarmi fuori

Fai finta che non sia mai successo e che non fossimo niente

E non ho nemmeno bisogno del tuo amore

Ma mi tratti come un estraneo, e questo sembra così duro

No, non dovevi chinarti così in basso

Chiedi ai tuoi amici di raccogliere i tuoi record e poi cambiare il tuo numero

Immagino di non averne bisogno, però

Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo

Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo

Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo

Ogni tanto penso a tutte le volte che mi hai fregato

Ma mi ha fatto credere che fosse sempre qualcosa che avevo fatto

E non voglio vivere in quel modo

Leggendo in ogni parola che dici

Hai detto che potevi lasciar perdere

E non ti sorprenderei con qualcuno che conoscevi

Ma non dovevi tagliarmi fuori

Fai finta che non sia mai successo e che non fossimo niente (aah-ooh)

E non ho nemmeno bisogno del tuo amore (ooh)

Ma mi tratti come un estraneo, e questo sembra così duro (aah)

No, non dovevi chinarti così in basso (ooh)

Chiedi ai tuoi amici di raccogliere i tuoi record e poi cambiare il tuo numero (aah)

Immagino di non averne bisogno, però

Ora sei soltanto qualcuno che conoscevo

Qualcuno che conoscevo)

Qualcuno (ora sei solo qualcuno che conoscevo)

Qualcuno che conoscevo)

Qualcuno (ora sei solo qualcuno che conoscevo)

Conoscevo

Che sapevo

Conoscevo

Qualcuno