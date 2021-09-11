Shivers, Ed Sheeran: traduzione e testo del nuovo singolo (video)
Ed Sheeran, Shivers: testo e significato della canzone. Leggi la traduzione e di cosa parla il nuovo singolo del cantante (video ufficiale)
“Shivers” è il terzo singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio solista di Ed Sheeran, = (Equals).
Sheeran ha presentato per la prima volta in anteprima la canzone riproducendo una breve anteprima durante il suo live streaming su Instagram del 19 agosto. Il brano è stato annunciato ufficialmente solo poche settimane dopo, il 2 settembre, una settimana prima dell’uscita ufficiale.
Ed Sheeran, Shivers, autori e produttori
Il brano è stato scritto da Ed Sheeran e vede alla produzione lo stresso Sheeran insieme a Fred again.. e Steve Mac
Shivers, significato canzone
Il brano è un susseguirsi di emozioni e sensazioni che l’amata gli permette di provare. Le labbra sanno di fragola, il desiderio di averla accanto e di passare tutto il tempo insieme ha la meglio su tutto. La sua anima è in fiamme quando la vede, i brividi gli percorrono tutto il corpo. Non ha mai provato nulla di simile.
Shivers, video ufficiale
Ed Sheeran, Shivers, Testo canzone
[Verse 1]
I took an arrow to the heart
I never kissed a mouth that tastes like yours
Strawberries and somethin’ more
Ooh yeah, I want it all
Lipstick on my guitar (Ooh)
Fill up the engine, we can drive real far
Go dancin’ underneath the stars
Ooh yeah, I want it all
Mh, you got me feelin’ like
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I’m—
Like my soul’s on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singin’ like
[Chorus]
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me thе shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And whеn they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
[Verse 2]
Into the car, on the back seat in the moonlit dark
Wrap me up between your legs and arms
Ooh, I can’t get enough
You know you could tear me apart (Ooh)
Put me back together and take my heart
I never thought that I could love this hard
Ooh, I can’t get enough
Mh, you got me feelin’ like
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I’m—
Like my soul’s on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singing like
[Chorus]
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back
[Bridge]
Baby, you are so hot
You make me shiver with the fire you got
This thing is started, I don’t want it to stop
You know you make me shiver, —er, —er
Baby, you are so hot
You make me shiver with the fire you got
This thing is started, I don’t want it to stop
You know you make me shiver
Yeah, you got me singin’ like
[Chorus]
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Oh no)
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Oh no)
And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you’re closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Hey)
Ed Sheeran, Shivers, Traduzione in italiano
Ho preso una freccia al cuore
Non ho mai baciato una bocca che sa come la tua
Fragole e qualcosa di più
Ooh sì, voglio tutto
Rossetto sulla mia chitarra (Ooh)
Fai il pieno al motore, possiamo guidare davvero lontano
Vai a ballare sotto le stelle
Ooh sì, voglio tutto
Mh, mi hai fatto sentire come
voglio essere quel ragazzo
Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi
Voglio bere quel sorriso
voglio sentirmi come se
Come se la mia anima fosse in fiamme
Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte
Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come
Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe
E quando dicono che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare
E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicino, dammi i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza
E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare
In macchina, sul sedile posteriore al buio illuminato dalla luna
Avvolgimi tra le tue gambe e le tue braccia
Ooh, non ne ho mai abbastanza
Sai che potresti farmi a pezzi (Ooh)
Rimettimi insieme e prendi il mio cuore
Non avrei mai pensato di poter amare così tanto
Ooh, non ne ho mai abbastanza
Mh, mi hai fatto sentire come
voglio essere quel ragazzo
Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi
Voglio bere quel sorriso
voglio sentirmi come se
Come se la mia anima fosse in fiamme
Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte
Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come
Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe
E quando dicono che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare
E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicino, dammi i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza
E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare
Piccola, sei così sexy
Mi fai rabbrividire con il fuoco che hai
Questa cosa è iniziata, non voglio che si fermi
Sai che mi fai rabbrividire, —er, —er
Piccola, sei così sexy
Mi fai rabbrividire con il fuoco che hai
Questa cosa è iniziata, non voglio che si fermi
Sai che mi fai rabbrividire
Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come
Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicina, dammi i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe
E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la riporteremo indietro (Oh no)
E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza
E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la faremo ricominciare(Oh no)
E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così
E quando sei più vicina, dammi i brividi
Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza
E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la faremo ricominciare (Ehi)