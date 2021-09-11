“Shivers” è il terzo singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio solista di Ed Sheeran, = (Equals).

Sheeran ha presentato per la prima volta in anteprima la canzone riproducendo una breve anteprima durante il suo live streaming su Instagram del 19 agosto. Il brano è stato annunciato ufficialmente solo poche settimane dopo, il 2 settembre, una settimana prima dell’uscita ufficiale.

Ed Sheeran, Shivers, autori e produttori

Il brano è stato scritto da Ed Sheeran e vede alla produzione lo stresso Sheeran insieme a Fred again.. e Steve Mac

Shivers, significato canzone

Il brano è un susseguirsi di emozioni e sensazioni che l’amata gli permette di provare. Le labbra sanno di fragola, il desiderio di averla accanto e di passare tutto il tempo insieme ha la meglio su tutto. La sua anima è in fiamme quando la vede, i brividi gli percorrono tutto il corpo. Non ha mai provato nulla di simile.

Shivers, video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone

Ed Sheeran, Shivers, Testo canzone

[Verse 1]

I took an arrow to the heart

I never kissed a mouth that tastes like yours

Strawberries and somethin’ more

Ooh yeah, I want it all

Lipstick on my guitar (Ooh)

Fill up the engine, we can drive real far

Go dancin’ underneath the stars

Ooh yeah, I want it all

Mh, you got me feelin’ like

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I’m—

Like my soul’s on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singin’ like

[Chorus]

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me thе shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And whеn they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

[Verse 2]

Into the car, on the back seat in the moonlit dark

Wrap me up between your legs and arms

Ooh, I can’t get enough

You know you could tear me apart (Ooh)

Put me back together and take my heart

I never thought that I could love this hard

Ooh, I can’t get enough

Mh, you got me feelin’ like

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I’m—

Like my soul’s on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singing like

[Chorus]

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back

[Bridge]

Baby, you are so hot

You make me shiver with the fire you got

This thing is started, I don’t want it to stop

You know you make me shiver, —er, —er

Baby, you are so hot

You make me shiver with the fire you got

This thing is started, I don’t want it to stop

You know you make me shiver

Yeah, you got me singin’ like

[Chorus]

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Oh no)

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Oh no)

And we’ll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you’re closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance till the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party’s over, then we’ll bring it right back (Hey)

Ed Sheeran, Shivers, Traduzione in italiano

Ho preso una freccia al cuore

Non ho mai baciato una bocca che sa come la tua

Fragole e qualcosa di più

Ooh sì, voglio tutto

Rossetto sulla mia chitarra (Ooh)

Fai il pieno al motore, possiamo guidare davvero lontano

Vai a ballare sotto le stelle

Ooh sì, voglio tutto

Mh, mi hai fatto sentire come

voglio essere quel ragazzo

Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi

Voglio bere quel sorriso

voglio sentirmi come se

Come se la mia anima fosse in fiamme

Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte

Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come

Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe

E quando dicono che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicino, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

In macchina, sul sedile posteriore al buio illuminato dalla luna

Avvolgimi tra le tue gambe e le tue braccia

Ooh, non ne ho mai abbastanza

Sai che potresti farmi a pezzi (Ooh)

Rimettimi insieme e prendi il mio cuore

Non avrei mai pensato di poter amare così tanto

Ooh, non ne ho mai abbastanza

Mh, mi hai fatto sentire come

voglio essere quel ragazzo

Voglio baciare i tuoi occhi

Voglio bere quel sorriso

voglio sentirmi come se

Come se la mia anima fosse in fiamme

Voglio stare sveglio tutto il giorno e tutta la notte

Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come

Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe

E quando dicono che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicino, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la facciamo ricominciare

Piccola, sei così sexy

Mi fai rabbrividire con il fuoco che hai

Questa cosa è iniziata, non voglio che si fermi

Sai che mi fai rabbrividire, —er, —er

Piccola, sei così sexy

Mi fai rabbrividire con il fuoco che hai

Questa cosa è iniziata, non voglio che si fermi

Sai che mi fai rabbrividire

Sì, mi hai fatto cantare come

Ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si interrompe

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la riporteremo indietro (Oh no)

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, mi dai i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la faremo ricominciare(Oh no)

E diremo, ooh, mi piace quando lo fai così

E quando sei più vicina, dammi i brividi

Oh, piccola, vuoi ballare finché la luce del sole non si spezza

E quando diranno che la festa è finita, allora la faremo ricominciare (Ehi)