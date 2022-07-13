Sharks è il titolo del nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons. La canzone fa parte del nuovo disco del gruppo, Mercury – Act 2, uscito il 1 luglio 2022. Prima ancora, ad anticipare questo secondo capitolo, è stato il pezzo “Bones”. A seguire potete leggere traduzione, testo e ascoltare il brano.

Imagine Dragons, Sharks, Significato canzone

Gli squali del pezzo sono, in parole povere, sono persone crudeli, negative. Sulla base della spiegazione di questo pezzo, Dan Reynolds ha raccontato di essersi reso conto, nelle sue stesse parole, che “il mondo è pieno di squali”. E questo è il concetto fondamentale che incontriamo fin dall’inizio, quando il cantante consiglia al pubblico di “nascondere i suoi figli e le sue figlie”, per esempio. Alla fine, però, spiega che non si dovrebbe essere troppo plagiati da persone inaffidabili, poiché anche noi a volte potremmo adottare una tale mentalità, e quindi farlo sarebbe una specie di e ipocrisia. O almeno questo è un modo per dare un senso a tutto questo.

Sharks, Ascolta la canzone e guarda il video

Clicca qui per ascoltare Sharks degli Imagine Dragons e per vedere il video ufficiale.

Imagine Dragons, Sharks, Testo canzone

(Ha ha ha ha ha)

Trouble

Blood is in the rocky waters

Hide away your sons and daughters

Eat you alive

Levels

Better put your head on swivels

Dancin’ with the very devil

Butter to knife

You think you’re better than them

Better than them

You think they’re really your friends

Really your friends

But when it comes to the end

To the end

You’re just the same as them

Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)

So lеt it go, let it go

That’s the way that it goes

First you’rе in, then you’re out

Everybody knows

You’re hot, then you’re cold

You’re a light in the dark

Just you wait and you’ll see

That you’re swimmin’ with sharks

He’s comin’ to get you

(Chick, chicka) woo, woo

He’s comin’ to get you, get

(Chicka) Woo

Bubbles

Drownin’, you’re seein’ doubles

Don’t you let them see your struggles

Hidin’ your tears

Crisis

Take advantage of your niceness

Cut you up in even slices

Prey on your fears

You think you’re better than them

Better than them (You think you’re better)

You think they’re really your friends

Really your friends (Really your friends)

But when it comes to the end

To the end (Oh, no)

You’re just the same as them

Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)

So let it go, let it go

That’s the way that it goes

First you’re in, then you’re out

Everybody knows (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

You’re hot, then you’re cold

You’re a light in the dark

Just you wait and you’ll see

That you’re swimmin’ with sharks

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you

(Don’t take it from me) Woo-woo

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get

(Don’t take it from me)

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you

(Don’t take it from me) Woo-woo

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get

(Don’t take it from me)

Every time my heart is beatin’, I can feel the recipe

I wonder if my day is coming, blame it on the entropy

My blood is pumpin’, I can see the end is right in front of me

Don’t take it from me, I could be everything, everything

(Sharks)

Don’t take it from me

My blood is pumpin’, my blood is pumpin’ (Sharks)

Don’t take it from me, I could be everything, everything

So let it go, let it go

That’s the way that it goes

First you’re in, then you’re out

Everybody knows (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

You’re hot, then you’re cold

You’re a light in the dark

Just you wait and you’ll see

That you’re swimmin’ with sharks

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you

(Don’t take it from me) Woo-woo

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get

(Don’t take it from me)

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you

(Don’t take it from me)

(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get

(Don’t take it from me)

Imagine Dragons, Sharks, Traduzione canzone

(Ha ha ha ha ha)

Problemi

Il sangue è nelle acque rocciose

Nascondi i tuoi figli e le tue figlie

Mangiarti vivo

Livelli

Meglio mettere la testa sui perni

Ballando con il diavolo stesso

Coltello da burro

Pensi di essere migliore di loro

Meglio di loro

Pensi che siano davvero tuoi amici

Davvero i tuoi amici

Ma quando si arriva alla fine

All’estremità

Sei proprio come loro

Come loro (Ah ah ah ah ah ah)

Quindi lascialo andare, lascialo andare

È così che va

Prima sei dentro, poi sei fuori

Tutti sanno

Hai caldo, poi hai freddo

Sei una luce nel buio

Aspetta e vedrai

Che stai nuotando con gli squali

Sta venendo a prenderti

(Chick, chicka) woo, woo

Sta venendo a prenderti, prendi

Woo