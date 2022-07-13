Sharks, Imagine Dragons: traduzione, testo e significato canzone
Sharks è il titolo del nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons. La canzone fa parte del nuovo disco del gruppo, Mercury – Act 2, uscito il 1 luglio 2022. Prima ancora, ad anticipare questo secondo capitolo, è stato il pezzo “Bones”. A seguire potete leggere traduzione, testo e ascoltare il brano.
Imagine Dragons, Sharks, Significato canzone
Gli squali del pezzo sono, in parole povere, sono persone crudeli, negative. Sulla base della spiegazione di questo pezzo, Dan Reynolds ha raccontato di essersi reso conto, nelle sue stesse parole, che “il mondo è pieno di squali”. E questo è il concetto fondamentale che incontriamo fin dall’inizio, quando il cantante consiglia al pubblico di “nascondere i suoi figli e le sue figlie”, per esempio. Alla fine, però, spiega che non si dovrebbe essere troppo plagiati da persone inaffidabili, poiché anche noi a volte potremmo adottare una tale mentalità, e quindi farlo sarebbe una specie di e ipocrisia. O almeno questo è un modo per dare un senso a tutto questo.
Imagine Dragons, Sharks, Testo canzone
(Ha ha ha ha ha)
Trouble
Blood is in the rocky waters
Hide away your sons and daughters
Eat you alive
Levels
Better put your head on swivels
Dancin’ with the very devil
Butter to knife
You think you’re better than them
Better than them
You think they’re really your friends
Really your friends
But when it comes to the end
To the end
You’re just the same as them
Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)
So lеt it go, let it go
That’s the way that it goes
First you’rе in, then you’re out
Everybody knows
You’re hot, then you’re cold
You’re a light in the dark
Just you wait and you’ll see
That you’re swimmin’ with sharks
He’s comin’ to get you
(Chick, chicka) woo, woo
He’s comin’ to get you, get
(Chicka) Woo
Bubbles
Drownin’, you’re seein’ doubles
Don’t you let them see your struggles
Hidin’ your tears
Crisis
Take advantage of your niceness
Cut you up in even slices
Prey on your fears
You think you’re better than them
Better than them (You think you’re better)
You think they’re really your friends
Really your friends (Really your friends)
But when it comes to the end
To the end (Oh, no)
You’re just the same as them
Same as them (Ha ha ha ha ha)
So let it go, let it go
That’s the way that it goes
First you’re in, then you’re out
Everybody knows (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
You’re hot, then you’re cold
You’re a light in the dark
Just you wait and you’ll see
That you’re swimmin’ with sharks
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you
(Don’t take it from me) Woo-woo
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get
(Don’t take it from me)
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you
(Don’t take it from me) Woo-woo
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get
(Don’t take it from me)
Every time my heart is beatin’, I can feel the recipe
I wonder if my day is coming, blame it on the entropy
My blood is pumpin’, I can see the end is right in front of me
Don’t take it from me, I could be everything, everything
(Sharks)
Don’t take it from me
My blood is pumpin’, my blood is pumpin’ (Sharks)
Don’t take it from me, I could be everything, everything
So let it go, let it go
That’s the way that it goes
First you’re in, then you’re out
Everybody knows (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
You’re hot, then you’re cold
You’re a light in the dark
Just you wait and you’ll see
That you’re swimmin’ with sharks
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you
(Don’t take it from me) Woo-woo
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get
(Don’t take it from me)
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you
(Don’t take it from me)
(My blood is pumpin’) He’s comin’ to get you, get
(Don’t take it from me)
Imagine Dragons, Sharks, Traduzione canzone
(Ha ha ha ha ha)
Problemi
Il sangue è nelle acque rocciose
Nascondi i tuoi figli e le tue figlie
Mangiarti vivo
Livelli
Meglio mettere la testa sui perni
Ballando con il diavolo stesso
Coltello da burro
Pensi di essere migliore di loro
Meglio di loro
Pensi che siano davvero tuoi amici
Davvero i tuoi amici
Ma quando si arriva alla fine
All’estremità
Sei proprio come loro
Come loro (Ah ah ah ah ah ah)
Quindi lascialo andare, lascialo andare
È così che va
Prima sei dentro, poi sei fuori
Tutti sanno
Hai caldo, poi hai freddo
Sei una luce nel buio
Aspetta e vedrai
Che stai nuotando con gli squali
Sta venendo a prenderti
(Chick, chicka) woo, woo
Sta venendo a prenderti, prendi
Woo