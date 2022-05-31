Secret Game, Seoul Mafia: testo, video, significato della canzone

di Sebastiano Cascone

Porta per titolo, ‘Secret Game’, il primo singolo da solita di Marco Ferrara, conosciuto dal mondo dei social, con lo pseudonimo di Seoul Mafia. Il video, in poche ore, è finito in tendenza su Youtube.

Secret Game, Seoul Mafia, significato

E’ lo stesso Seoul Mafia, nella didascalia che accompagna la clip musicale, a spiegare, l’importanza di questo progetto discografico:

Con questo video si chiude definitivamente un cerchio e, forse, se ne aprirà un altro.
Sono venuto in Corea fa con il sogno di diventare un cantante, sogno che non sono mai riuscito a realizzare fino alla fine per i problemi ormai conoscete.

Dieci anni dopo, a 32 anni, grazie soprattutto al vostro supporto, sono riuscito finalmente a provare l’ebrezza di fare una canzone e un video musicale.
Non smetterò mai di ringraziarvi per tutto quello che mi state regalando in questi anni.

Vi voglio bene e spero che il video vi piaccia 🙂

Pizza…carbonara…CIAO!

Secret Game, Seoul Mafia, video

Cliccate sulla foto, in basso, per vedere il video ufficiale della canzone.

Seoul Mafia

Secret Game, Seoul Mafia, testo

Ecco il testo di ‘Secret Game’:

Sitting in a bar
i got my eyes stuck on you
i hope you notice
come here now

maybe if i smile
and sit uptight
then who knows
you might look at me yeah

waiting for your
secret attention
i wanna play this game oh yeah
and you saw me

you come walking
now we are falling in love
you got me feeling special
and i can’t let you go

so just hold me i’m waiting
do what you want
and i mean it when i say it
나는 너뿐이야

so just scoop me and taste me
i’m melting in love
oh oh –
take it nice and slow

i want our love to grow
boy boy ah
you got the magic glow
my feelings overflow

boy boy boy boy
그 소녀는 누구인가?
내 마음은 너의 미소처럼 이미 녹아버렸어
나 완전 반했어

푹 빠졌어
내 눈엔 너만 보였어
너와 나 우리 둘이면
아무것도 필요없어

so now you tell me
holding someone’s hand
that she’s your girlfriend
of seven years and

both are madly in love yeah
what were you thinking
smiling like that
i think you want me

more than your g
come here closer baby uh
waiting for your
secret attention

i wanna play this game oh yeah
and you saw me
you come walking
now we are falling in love

you got me feeling special
and i can’t let you go
so just hold me i’m waiting
do what you want

and i mean it when i say it
나는 너뿐이야
so just scoop me and taste me
i’m melting in love

take it nice and slow
i want our love to grow
boy boy ah
you got the magic glow

my feelings overflow
boy boy boy boy
see me tonight
i wanna dance

show you that i can be a better man
no more surprise
you are mine
ill be by your side

we will be alright oh oh
you got me feeling special
and i can’t let you go
so just hold me i’m waiting

do what you want
and i mean it when i say it
나는 너뿐이야
so just scoop me and taste me

i’m melting in love
you got me feeling special
and i can’t let you go
so just hold me i’m waiting

do what you want
and i mean it when i say it
나는 너뿐이야
so just scoop me and taste me

i’m melting in love
take it nice and slow
i want our love to grow
boy boy ah

you got the magic glow
my feelings overflow
boy boy boy boy.

