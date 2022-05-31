Secret Game, Seoul Mafia: testo, video, significato della canzone

Porta per titolo, ‘Secret Game’, il primo singolo da solita di Marco Ferrara, conosciuto dal mondo dei social, con lo pseudonimo di Seoul Mafia. Il video, in poche ore, è finito in tendenza su Youtube.

E’ lo stesso Seoul Mafia, nella didascalia che accompagna la clip musicale, a spiegare, l’importanza di questo progetto discografico:

Cliccate sulla foto, in basso, per vedere il video ufficiale della canzone.

Ecco il testo di ‘Secret Game’:

Sitting in a bar

i got my eyes stuck on you

i hope you notice

come here now

maybe if i smile

and sit uptight

then who knows

you might look at me yeah

waiting for your

secret attention

i wanna play this game oh yeah

and you saw me

you come walking

now we are falling in love

you got me feeling special

and i can’t let you go

so just hold me i’m waiting

do what you want

and i mean it when i say it

나는 너뿐이야

so just scoop me and taste me

i’m melting in love

oh oh –

take it nice and slow

i want our love to grow

boy boy ah

you got the magic glow

my feelings overflow

boy boy boy boy

그 소녀는 누구인가?

내 마음은 너의 미소처럼 이미 녹아버렸어

나 완전 반했어

푹 빠졌어

내 눈엔 너만 보였어

너와 나 우리 둘이면

아무것도 필요없어

so now you tell me

holding someone’s hand

that she’s your girlfriend

of seven years and

both are madly in love yeah

what were you thinking

smiling like that

i think you want me

more than your g

come here closer baby uh

waiting for your

secret attention

i wanna play this game oh yeah

and you saw me

you come walking

now we are falling in love

you got me feeling special

and i can’t let you go

so just hold me i’m waiting

do what you want

and i mean it when i say it

나는 너뿐이야

so just scoop me and taste me

i’m melting in love

take it nice and slow

i want our love to grow

boy boy ah

you got the magic glow

my feelings overflow

boy boy boy boy

see me tonight

i wanna dance

show you that i can be a better man

no more surprise

you are mine

ill be by your side

we will be alright oh oh

you got me feeling special

and i can’t let you go

so just hold me i’m waiting

do what you want

and i mean it when i say it

나는 너뿐이야

so just scoop me and taste me

i’m melting in love

you got me feeling special

and i can’t let you go

so just hold me i’m waiting

do what you want

and i mean it when i say it

나는 너뿐이야

so just scoop me and taste me

i’m melting in love

take it nice and slow

i want our love to grow

boy boy ah

you got the magic glow

my feelings overflow

boy boy boy boy.