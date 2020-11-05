Sabotage, Beastie Boys: lyrics, traduzione e significato canzone
Beastie Boys, Sabotage: lyrics, traduzione e significato della canzone, primo estratto dell’album III Communication, pubblicato a gennaio 1994
Sabotage è un brano dei Beastie Boys e fa parte dell’album III Communication, pubblicato a gennaio 1994.
La canzone è una sorta di parodia/omaggio a serie tv poliziesco e proprio il concept del video riprende questo soggetto (potete vederlo cliccando qui). Negli Stati Uniti, il pezzo si è fermato alla posizione 115 della Billboard Hot 100.
Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione della canzone.
Beastie Boys, Sabotage, Lyrics
I can’t stand it, I know you planned it
I’mma set it straight, this Watergate
I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in here
‘Cause your crystal ball ain’t so crystal clear
So while you sit back and wonder why
I got this fuckin’ thorn in my side
Oh my god, it’s a mirage
I’m tellin’ y’all, it’s sabotage
I’mma set it straight, this Watergate
I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in here
‘Cause your crystal ball ain’t so crystal clear
So while you sit back and wonder why
I got this fuckin’ thorn in my side
Oh my god, it’s a mirage
I’m tellin’ y’all, it’s sabotage
So, so, so, so listen up, ‘cause you can’t say nothin’
You’ll shut me down with a push of your button
But, yo, I’m out and I’m gone
I’ll tell you now, I keep it on and on
You’ll shut me down with a push of your button
But, yo, I’m out and I’m gone
I’ll tell you now, I keep it on and on
‘Cause what you see, you might not get
And we can bet, so don’t you get souped yet
Scheming on a thing, that’s a mirage
I’m trying to tell you now, it’s sabotage
And we can bet, so don’t you get souped yet
Scheming on a thing, that’s a mirage
I’m trying to tell you now, it’s sabotage
Why
Our backs are now against the wall
Our backs are now against the wall
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
Listen all y’all, it’s a sabotage
I can’t stand it, I know you planned it
I’mma set it straight, this Watergate
But I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in this place
Because I feel disgrace because you’re all in my face
But make no mistakes and switch up my channel
I’m Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle
What could it be, it’s a mirage
You’re scheming on a thing, that’s sabotage
I’mma set it straight, this Watergate
But I can’t stand rockin’ when I’m in this place
Because I feel disgrace because you’re all in my face
But make no mistakes and switch up my channel
I’m Buddy Rich when I fly off the handle
What could it be, it’s a mirage
You’re scheming on a thing, that’s sabotage
Beastie Boys, Sabotage, Traduzione
Non lo sopporto, so che l’hai pianificato
Sto mettendo le cose in chiaro, questo Watergate
Non sopporto il rock quando sono qui
Perché la tua sfera di cristallo non è così cristallina
Così mentre ti siedi e ti chiedi perché
Ho questa fottuta spina nel fianco
Oh mio Dio, è un miraggio
Te lo dico io, è un sabotaggio
Quindi, così, così, quindi ascolta, perché non puoi dire niente
Mi spegnerai premendo il tuo pulsante
Ma, yo, io sono fuori e me ne vado
Te lo dico ora, continuo a farlo
Perché quello che vedi, potresti non capirlo
E possiamo scommettere, quindi non farti ancora truccare
Progettare qualcosa, è un miraggio
Sto cercando di dirtelo ora, è un sabotaggio
Perché
Le nostre spalle ora sono contro il muro
Ascoltate tutti, è un sabotaggio
Ascoltate tutti, è un sabotaggio
Ascoltate tutti, è un sabotaggio
Ascoltate tutti, è un sabotaggio
Non lo sopporto, so che l’hai pianificato
Sto mettendo le cose in chiaro, questo Watergate
Ma non sopporto il rock quando sono in questo posto
Perché mi sento in disgrazia perché siete tutti in faccia
Ma non commettere errori e cambia canale
Sono Buddy Rich quando volo via dalla maniglia
Cosa potrebbe essere, è un miraggio
Stai tramando su una cosa, questo è sabotaggio