Queen of Kings, Alessandra Mele: la canzone della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovision 2023 (Video e Significato)

Alessandra Mele è una cantante italo-norvegese che rappresenterà la Norvegia nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.

La cantante 20enne si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Queen of Kings con il quale ha vinto la 61esima edizione del Melodi Grand Prix, la manifestazione musicale con la quale la Norvegia sceglie il proprio artista rappresentante all’ESC.

Nata e cresciuta in Italia e poi trasferitasi in Norvegia, Alessandra Mele, nel 2022, ha partecipato alla settima edizione della versione norvegese di The Voice. Ha anche pubblicato una versione in lingua italiana di Queen of Kings.

Indice
  1. Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Significato canzone
  2. Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Video ufficiale
  3. Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Testo canzone
  4. Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Traduzione canzone

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Significato canzone

Scritto da Alessandra Mele, Henning Olerud, Linda Dale e Stanley Ferdinandez, il testo del brano è dedicato al potere delle donne, all’importanza di sentirsi a proprio agio con se stessi e al fatto che dobbiamo accettare quello che siamo senza temere le opinioni degli altri.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Video ufficiale

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di Queen of Kings.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Testo canzone

She, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind
Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys
She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

Got raven hair, it’s dark as night
Icy eyes, out of sight, out of sight
Her heart in spite, is warm and bright
Her smile awakes the Northern Light.

Lookin’ out she calls
Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da
Who will conquer all, all?

Her name is she, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind
Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken hеr cage, threw out the keys
She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

A firestone forged in flames
The wildest card, run the game, run the game
Can’t stay the same in this world of change
Don’t fear the pain, just break the chain.

Lookin’ out she calls
Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da
Who will conquer all, all?

Her name is she, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind
Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys
She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

Lai, la-da-dia
Ra, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri
Lai, la-da-dia
Lai, li-li-la
Lai, la-da-dia
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
Ah-ah-ah-ah.

Her name is she, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind
Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys
She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Traduzione canzone

Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento
Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Le hanno rotto la gabbia, hanno buttato via le chiavi
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

Ha i capelli corvini, è buia come la notte
Occhi di ghiaccio, fuori dalla vista, fuori dalla vista
Il suo cuore, nonostante ciò, è caldo e luminoso
Il suo sorriso risveglia l’aurora boreale.

Guardando fuori lei che chiama
Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da
Chi conquisterà tutto, tutto?

Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento
Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Le hanno rotto la gabbia, hanno buttato via le chiavi
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

Una pietra forgiata dalle fiamme
La carta più selvaggia, fai il tuo gioco, fai il tuo gioco
Non puoi rimanere la stessa in questo mondo di cambiamento
Non temere il dolore, spezza solo la catena.

Guardando fuori lei che chiama
Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da
Chi conquisterà tutto, tutto?

Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento
Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Le hanno rotto la gabbia, hanno buttato via le chiavi
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

Lai, la-da-dia
Ra, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri
Lai, la-da-dia
Lai, li-li-la
Lai, la-da-dia
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
Ah ah ah ah.

Il suo nome è lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento
Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

