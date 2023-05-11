Alessandra Mele è una cantante italo-norvegese che rappresenterà la Norvegia nell’edizione 2023 dell’Eurovision Song Contest.

La cantante 20enne si esibirà con il brano dal titolo Queen of Kings con il quale ha vinto la 61esima edizione del Melodi Grand Prix, la manifestazione musicale con la quale la Norvegia sceglie il proprio artista rappresentante all’ESC.

Nata e cresciuta in Italia e poi trasferitasi in Norvegia, Alessandra Mele, nel 2022, ha partecipato alla settima edizione della versione norvegese di The Voice. Ha anche pubblicato una versione in lingua italiana di Queen of Kings.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Significato canzone

Scritto da Alessandra Mele, Henning Olerud, Linda Dale e Stanley Ferdinandez, il testo del brano è dedicato al potere delle donne, all’importanza di sentirsi a proprio agio con se stessi e al fatto che dobbiamo accettare quello che siamo senza temere le opinioni degli altri.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Video ufficiale

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale di Queen of Kings.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Testo canzone

She, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind

Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys

She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

Got raven hair, it’s dark as night

Icy eyes, out of sight, out of sight

Her heart in spite, is warm and bright

Her smile awakes the Northern Light.

Lookin’ out she calls

Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da

Who will conquer all, all?

Her name is she, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind

Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken hеr cage, threw out the keys

She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

A firestone forged in flames

The wildest card, run the game, run the game

Can’t stay the same in this world of change

Don’t fear the pain, just break the chain.

Lookin’ out she calls

Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da

Who will conquer all, all?

Her name is she, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind

Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys

She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

Lai, la-da-dia

Ra, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri

Lai, la-da-dia

Lai, li-li-la

Lai, la-da-dia

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Ah-ah-ah-ah.

Her name is she, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind

Nothin’ in this world could stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys

She will be the warrior of North and Southern Seas.

Alessandra Mele, Queen of Kings: Traduzione canzone

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento

Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Le hanno rotto la gabbia, hanno buttato via le chiavi

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

Ha i capelli corvini, è buia come la notte

Occhi di ghiaccio, fuori dalla vista, fuori dalla vista

Il suo cuore, nonostante ciò, è caldo e luminoso

Il suo sorriso risveglia l’aurora boreale.

Guardando fuori lei che chiama

Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da

Chi conquisterà tutto, tutto?

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento

Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Le hanno rotto la gabbia, hanno buttato via le chiavi

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

Una pietra forgiata dalle fiamme

La carta più selvaggia, fai il tuo gioco, fai il tuo gioco

Non puoi rimanere la stessa in questo mondo di cambiamento

Non temere il dolore, spezza solo la catena.

Guardando fuori lei che chiama

Lai, lai-da-dai-dai-da

Chi conquisterà tutto, tutto?

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento

Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Le hanno rotto la gabbia, hanno buttato via le chiavi

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.

Lai, la-da-dia

Ra, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri

Lai, la-da-dia

Lai, li-li-la

Lai, la-da-dia

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Ah ah ah ah.

Il suo nome è lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento

Niente in questo mondo potrebbe fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud.