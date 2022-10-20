Proud Mary, Ike e Tina Turner: ascolta la canzone, leggi testo e traduzione
Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary: testo e significato della canzone, ecco di cosa parla il brano, leggi la traduzione e guarda il video
“Proud Mary” è una canzone scritta originariamente da John Fogerty e registrata per la prima volta dalla sua band, i Creedence Clearwater Revival. È stato pubblicato dalla Fantasy Records come singolo dal secondo album in studio della band. Il brano divenne un grande successo negli Stati Uniti, raggiungendo il numero 2 della Billboard Hot 100 nel marzo 1969, il primo di cinque singoli a raggiungere il numero 2 per il gruppo. Una cover di Ike e Tina Turner, pubblicata due anni dopo nel 1971, ottenne un grande riscontro, raggiungendo il numero 4 della Billboard Hot 100 e vincendo un Grammy Award.
Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary, il successo della cover (audio e video)
Ike e Tina Turner rilasciarono “Proud Mary” nel gennaio 1971 come secondo singolo dal loro album del 1970, Workin’ Together. La loro interpretazione differisce notevolmente dalla struttura dell’originale, ma è anche ben nota ed è diventata una delle canzoni più riconoscibili di Tina Turner. Il singolo raggiunse la posizione numero 4 nella classifica Billboard Hot 100 il 27 marzo 1971, due anni dopo che l’originale di Creedence Clearwater Revival. Ha anche raggiunto il numero 5 nella classifica R&B di Billboard e ha guadagnato al duo un Grammy Award per la migliore performance vocale R&B di un gruppo nel 1972.
Cliccando qui potete vedere un’esibizione live della canzone e ascoltare il brano
Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary, testo canzone
You know, every now and then
I think you might like to hear something from us
Nice and easy
But there’s just one thing
You see we never ever do nothing
Nice, easy
We always do it nice and rough
So we’re gonna take the beginning of this song
And do it easy
But then we’re gonna do the finish rough
This is the way we do “Proud Mary”
And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
Listen to the story
I left a good job in the city
Working for the man every night and day
And I never lost one minute of sleeping
I was worrying ‘bout the way the things might’ve been
You know that big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling yeah
Rolling on the river (the river)
Cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis
Pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans
But I never saw the good side of the city
Until I hitched a ride on a riverboat queen
You know that big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling yeah (rolling)
Rolling on the river
Say we’re rolling (rolling) rolling yeah
Rolling on the river
The river
Oh I left a good job in the city
Working for the man every night and day
And I never lost one minute of sleeping
Worrying about the way the things might’ve been
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
Say we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
Oh I cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis
And I pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans
But I never saw the good side of the city
Until I hitched a ride on a riverboat queen
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we’re rolling, tell you rolling, we’re rolling on the river
I tell you we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
If you come down to the river
I bet you gonna find some people who live
And you don’t have to worry if you got no money
People on the river are happy to give
Big wheel keep on turning
Proud Mary keep on burning
And we’re rolling, tell you rolling, we’re rolling on the river
Tell you we have no time (rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)
(Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)
Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)
Tell you we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river
I tell you we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)
Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary, traduzione canzone
Sai, ogni tanto
Penso che ti piacerebbe sentire qualcosa da noi
Bello e facile
Ma c’è solo una cosa
Vedi, non facciamo mai niente
Bello, facile
Lo facciamo sempre bene e male
Quindi prenderemo l’inizio di questa canzone
E fallo facile
Ma poi finiremo in modo grezzo
Questo è il modo in cui facciamo “Proud Mary”
E stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume
Ascolta la storia
Ho lasciato un buon lavoro in città
Lavorando per l’uomo ogni notte e giorno
E non ho mai perso un minuto di sonno
Mi stavo preoccupando per come sarebbero potute essere le cose
Sai che quella grande ruota continua a girare
Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare
E stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sì
Rotolando sul fiume (il fiume)
Ho pulito molti piatti a Memphis
Ho visitato un sacco di tane a New Orleans
Ma non ho mai visto il lato buono della città
Finché non ho fatto l’autostop su una regina dei battelli fluviali
Sai che quella grande ruota continua a girare
Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare
E stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando yeah (rolling)
Rotolando sul fiume
Diciamo che stiamo rotolando (rotolando) rotolando sì
Rotolando sul fiume
Il fiume
Oh, ho lasciato un buon lavoro in città
Lavorando per l’uomo ogni notte e giorno
E non ho mai perso un minuto di sonno
Preoccuparsi per come sarebbero potute essere le cose
La grande ruota continua a girare
Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare
Rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume
Diciamo che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume
Oh, ho pulito molti piatti a Memphis
E ho pompato un sacco di tane a New Orleans
Ma non ho mai visto il lato buono della città
Finché non ho fatto l’autostop su una regina dei battelli fluviali
La grande ruota continua a girare
Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare
E stiamo rotolando, dirti che stiamo rotolando, stiamo rotolando sul fiume
Ti dico che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume
Se scendi al fiume
Scommetto che troverai delle persone che vivono
E non devi preoccuparti se non hai soldi
Le persone sul fiume sono felici di dare
La grande ruota continua a girare
Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare
E stiamo rotolando, dirti che stiamo rotolando, stiamo rotolando sul fiume
Dirti che non abbiamo tempo (rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)
(Rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)
Rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)
Dirti che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume
Ti dico che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)