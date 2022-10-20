“Proud Mary” è una canzone scritta originariamente da John Fogerty e registrata per la prima volta dalla sua band, i Creedence Clearwater Revival. È stato pubblicato dalla Fantasy Records come singolo dal secondo album in studio della band. Il brano divenne un grande successo negli Stati Uniti, raggiungendo il numero 2 della Billboard Hot 100 nel marzo 1969, il primo di cinque singoli a raggiungere il numero 2 per il gruppo. Una cover di Ike e Tina Turner, pubblicata due anni dopo nel 1971, ottenne un grande riscontro, raggiungendo il numero 4 della Billboard Hot 100 e vincendo un Grammy Award.

Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary, il successo della cover (audio e video)

Ike e Tina Turner rilasciarono “Proud Mary” nel gennaio 1971 come secondo singolo dal loro album del 1970, Workin’ Together. La loro interpretazione differisce notevolmente dalla struttura dell’originale, ma è anche ben nota ed è diventata una delle canzoni più riconoscibili di Tina Turner. Il singolo raggiunse la posizione numero 4 nella classifica Billboard Hot 100 il 27 marzo 1971, due anni dopo che l’originale di Creedence Clearwater Revival. Ha anche raggiunto il numero 5 nella classifica R&B di Billboard e ha guadagnato al duo un Grammy Award per la migliore performance vocale R&B di un gruppo nel 1972.

Cliccando qui potete vedere un’esibizione live della canzone e ascoltare il brano

Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary, testo canzone

You know, every now and then

I think you might like to hear something from us

Nice and easy

But there’s just one thing

You see we never ever do nothing

Nice, easy

We always do it nice and rough

So we’re gonna take the beginning of this song

And do it easy

But then we’re gonna do the finish rough

This is the way we do “Proud Mary”

And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river

Listen to the story

I left a good job in the city

Working for the man every night and day

And I never lost one minute of sleeping

I was worrying ‘bout the way the things might’ve been

You know that big wheel keep on turning

Proud Mary keep on burning

And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling yeah

Rolling on the river (the river)

Cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis

Pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans

But I never saw the good side of the city

Until I hitched a ride on a riverboat queen

You know that big wheel keep on turning

Proud Mary keep on burning

And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling yeah (rolling)

Rolling on the river

Say we’re rolling (rolling) rolling yeah

Rolling on the river

The river

Oh I left a good job in the city

Working for the man every night and day

And I never lost one minute of sleeping

Worrying about the way the things might’ve been

Big wheel keep on turning

Proud Mary keep on burning

Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river

Say we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river

Oh I cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis

And I pumped a lot of tane down in New Orleans

But I never saw the good side of the city

Until I hitched a ride on a riverboat queen

Big wheel keep on turning

Proud Mary keep on burning

And we’re rolling, tell you rolling, we’re rolling on the river

I tell you we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river

If you come down to the river

I bet you gonna find some people who live

And you don’t have to worry if you got no money

People on the river are happy to give

Big wheel keep on turning

Proud Mary keep on burning

And we’re rolling, tell you rolling, we’re rolling on the river

Tell you we have no time (rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)

(Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)

Rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)

Tell you we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river

I tell you we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river)

Ike e Tina Turner, Proud Mary, traduzione canzone

Sai, ogni tanto

Penso che ti piacerebbe sentire qualcosa da noi

Bello e facile

Ma c’è solo una cosa

Vedi, non facciamo mai niente

Bello, facile

Lo facciamo sempre bene e male

Quindi prenderemo l’inizio di questa canzone

E fallo facile

Ma poi finiremo in modo grezzo

Questo è il modo in cui facciamo “Proud Mary”

E stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume

Ascolta la storia

Ho lasciato un buon lavoro in città

Lavorando per l’uomo ogni notte e giorno

E non ho mai perso un minuto di sonno

Mi stavo preoccupando per come sarebbero potute essere le cose

Sai che quella grande ruota continua a girare

Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare

E stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sì

Rotolando sul fiume (il fiume)

Ho pulito molti piatti a Memphis

Ho visitato un sacco di tane a New Orleans

Ma non ho mai visto il lato buono della città

Finché non ho fatto l’autostop su una regina dei battelli fluviali

Sai che quella grande ruota continua a girare

Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare

E stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando yeah (rolling)

Rotolando sul fiume

Diciamo che stiamo rotolando (rotolando) rotolando sì

Rotolando sul fiume

Il fiume

Oh, ho lasciato un buon lavoro in città

Lavorando per l’uomo ogni notte e giorno

E non ho mai perso un minuto di sonno

Preoccuparsi per come sarebbero potute essere le cose

La grande ruota continua a girare

Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare

Rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume

Diciamo che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume

Oh, ho pulito molti piatti a Memphis

E ho pompato un sacco di tane a New Orleans

Ma non ho mai visto il lato buono della città

Finché non ho fatto l’autostop su una regina dei battelli fluviali

La grande ruota continua a girare

Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare

E stiamo rotolando, dirti che stiamo rotolando, stiamo rotolando sul fiume

Ti dico che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume

Se scendi al fiume

Scommetto che troverai delle persone che vivono

E non devi preoccuparti se non hai soldi

Le persone sul fiume sono felici di dare

La grande ruota continua a girare

Orgogliosa Mary continua a bruciare

E stiamo rotolando, dirti che stiamo rotolando, stiamo rotolando sul fiume

Dirti che non abbiamo tempo (rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)

(Rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)

Rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)

Dirti che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume

Ti dico che stiamo rotolando, rotolando, rotolando sul fiume)