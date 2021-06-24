Playbox è il nuovo singolo di Purple Disco Machine.

Il produttore, dopo “Hypnotized” con Sophie and the Giants e la più recente “Fireworks” feat. Moss Kena & The Knocks., rilascia per il suo esercito di super fan in tutto il mondo, il suo nuovo singolo del suo progetto club “Playbox”, una traccia disco-house che si aggiunge alla serie di hit convincenti.

Il singolo è accompagnato da uno video illustrato e animato da Juppi Juppsen e Mathias Lemaitre Sgard, che hanno creato un omaggio alla fantascienza classica, al cyberpunk, al retro-futurismo con influenze disco. Nella clip, Tino, nelle sembianze di un supereroe spaziale, assieme al suo androide femminile, cercano un antico manufatto che si dice contenga l’essenza della musica e quindi possieda un potere inimmaginabile.

Potete vedere il video di Playbox di Purple Disco Machine cliccando qui.

[Chorus]

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

[Refrain]

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do, do-do-do

[Chorus]

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground (Down, down)

Down to the ground

Down to the ground (He’ll shoot you down, shoot you down)

Right down to the ground (Down, down)

[Refrain]

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do, do-do-do

[Instrumental Break]

[Refrain]

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do, do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

[Bridge]

He’ll shoot you down, right down to the ground

Cold-blooded son of a gun

That’s what he is

He’ll shoot you down (Shoot you down)

Right down to the ground

Cold-blooded son of a gun

That’s what he is

He’ll shoot you down (Down, down)

Right down to the ground (Ground, yeah)

Cold-blooded son of a gun

That’s what he is

He’ll shoot you down (Shoot you down)

Right down to the ground (Ground, yeah)

Cold-blooded son of a gun

That’s what he is (Oh yeah)

He’ll shoot you down (Down, down)

Right down to the ground (Ground, yeah)

Cold-blooded son of a gun

That’s what he is (Yeah)

He’ll shoot you down

Right down to the ground (Yeah, yeah)

[Chorus]

Down to the ground

Down to thе ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to thе ground

Down to the ground (He’ll shoot you down, shoot you down)

Right down to the ground (Down to the ground)

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground (Down to the ground)

Down to the ground

Down to the ground

Down to the ground (He’ll shoot you down, shoot you down)

Right down to the ground (Down to the ground)

[Refrain]

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do (Down to the ground, down to the ground)

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do (Down to the ground, down to the ground)

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do, do-do-do

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

[Coro]

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù a terra (Giù, giù)

Giù per terra

Giù a terra (ti abbatterà, ti abbatterà)

Fino a terra (Giù, giù)

Ti sparerà, fino a terra

Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo

Questo è quello che è

Ti sparerà (ti sparerà)

Fino a terra

Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo

Questo è quello che è

Ti abbatterà (Giù, giù)

Fino a terra (terra, sì)

Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo

Questo è quello che è

Ti sparerà (ti sparerà)

Fino a terra (terra, sì)

Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo

Questo è quello che è (oh sì)

Ti abbatterà (Giù, giù)

Fino a terra (terra, sì)

Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo

Questo è quello che è (Sì)

Ti abbatterà

Fino a terra (Sì, sì)

[Coro]

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù a terra (ti abbatterà, ti abbatterà)

Fino a terra (Giù a terra)

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù a terra (Giù a terra)

Giù per terra

Giù per terra

Giù a terra (ti abbatterà, ti abbatterà)

Fino a terra (Giù a terra)