Playbox, Purple Disco Machine: ascolta il nuovo singolo (video)
Purple Disco Machine, Playbox: testo e traduzione della canzone. Ascolta il nuovo singolo su Soundsblog.it e guarda il video ufficiale
Playbox è il nuovo singolo di Purple Disco Machine.
Il produttore, dopo “Hypnotized” con Sophie and the Giants e la più recente “Fireworks” feat. Moss Kena & The Knocks., rilascia per il suo esercito di super fan in tutto il mondo, il suo nuovo singolo del suo progetto club “Playbox”, una traccia disco-house che si aggiunge alla serie di hit convincenti.
Il singolo è accompagnato da uno video illustrato e animato da Juppi Juppsen e Mathias Lemaitre Sgard, che hanno creato un omaggio alla fantascienza classica, al cyberpunk, al retro-futurismo con influenze disco. Nella clip, Tino, nelle sembianze di un supereroe spaziale, assieme al suo androide femminile, cercano un antico manufatto che si dice contenga l’essenza della musica e quindi possieda un potere inimmaginabile.
Potete vedere il video di Playbox di Purple Disco Machine cliccando qui.
[Chorus]
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
[Refrain]
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do, do-do-do
[Chorus]
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground (Down, down)
Down to the ground
Down to the ground (He’ll shoot you down, shoot you down)
Right down to the ground (Down, down)
[Refrain]
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do, do-do-do
[Instrumental Break]
[Refrain]
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do, do-do-do
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
[Bridge]
He’ll shoot you down, right down to the ground
Cold-blooded son of a gun
That’s what he is
He’ll shoot you down (Shoot you down)
Right down to the ground
Cold-blooded son of a gun
That’s what he is
He’ll shoot you down (Down, down)
Right down to the ground (Ground, yeah)
Cold-blooded son of a gun
That’s what he is
He’ll shoot you down (Shoot you down)
Right down to the ground (Ground, yeah)
Cold-blooded son of a gun
That’s what he is (Oh yeah)
He’ll shoot you down (Down, down)
Right down to the ground (Ground, yeah)
Cold-blooded son of a gun
That’s what he is (Yeah)
He’ll shoot you down
Right down to the ground (Yeah, yeah)
[Chorus]
Down to the ground
Down to thе ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to thе ground
Down to the ground (He’ll shoot you down, shoot you down)
Right down to the ground (Down to the ground)
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground (Down to the ground)
Down to the ground
Down to the ground
Down to the ground (He’ll shoot you down, shoot you down)
Right down to the ground (Down to the ground)
[Refrain]
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do (Down to the ground, down to the ground)
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do (Down to the ground, down to the ground)
Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do
Do-do-do, do-do-do
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
[Coro]
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù a terra (Giù, giù)
Giù per terra
Giù a terra (ti abbatterà, ti abbatterà)
Fino a terra (Giù, giù)
Ti sparerà, fino a terra
Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo
Questo è quello che è
Ti sparerà (ti sparerà)
Fino a terra
Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo
Questo è quello che è
Ti abbatterà (Giù, giù)
Fino a terra (terra, sì)
Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo
Questo è quello che è
Ti sparerà (ti sparerà)
Fino a terra (terra, sì)
Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo
Questo è quello che è (oh sì)
Ti abbatterà (Giù, giù)
Fino a terra (terra, sì)
Figlio di una pistola a sangue freddo
Questo è quello che è (Sì)
Ti abbatterà
Fino a terra (Sì, sì)
[Coro]
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù a terra (ti abbatterà, ti abbatterà)
Fino a terra (Giù a terra)
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù a terra (Giù a terra)
Giù per terra
Giù per terra
Giù a terra (ti abbatterà, ti abbatterà)
Fino a terra (Giù a terra)