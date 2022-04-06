Out of time, The Weeknd: traduzione e testo della canzone, guarda il video ufficiale

di Alberto Graziola

Out of time è una canzone di The Weeknd tratta dall’album Dawn Fm.

Indice
  1. The Weeknd, Out of time, Significato canzone
  2. Out of time, Video ufficiale
  3. The Weeknd, Out of time, Testo canzone
  4. The Weeknd, Out of time, Signficato canzone

The Weeknd, Out of time, Significato canzone

The Weeknd campiona un brano del 1983, “Midnight Pretenders” dell’artista giapponese Tomoko Aran, e lo rende introspettivo. La traccia mostra il cantante angosciato, mentre si rende conto degli errori che ha commesso nella sua relazione e prega per una seconda possibilità con un sound elegante e sensuale. Si rende conto di essere stato ingiusto nei confronti di chi lo amava o si prendeva cura di lui. E’ immerso nei rimpianti e spera possa recuperare gli errori commessi.

Out of time, Video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale del brano “Out of time”

The Weeknd, Out of time, Testo canzone

Yeah, yeah

The last few months, I’ve been workin’ on me, baby
There’s so much trauma in my life
I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize

And I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind

Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (Ah)

If he mess up just a little
Baby, you know my line
If you don’t trust him a little
Then come right back, girl, come right back
Give me one chance, just a little
Baby, I’ll treat you right
And I’ll love you like I shoulda loved you all the time

And I remember when I held you (Held you, baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (Never again, baby)
And I regret I didn’t tell you (Hey)
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind (Uh)

Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time (No)
Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time (Hey)
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (Ah)

Ooh, singin’, out of time
Said I had you to myself, but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time
But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (Uh)
Out of time
Out of time

[Jim Carrey]
Don’t you dare touch that dial
Because like the song says, you are out of time
You’re almost there, but don’t panic
There’s still more music to come
Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance
Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed
Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame
You may even forget your own name
But before you dwell in that house forever
Here’s thirty minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks
On 103.5 Dawn F

The Weeknd, Out of time, Signficato canzone

Si si

Negli ultimi mesi ho lavorato su di me, piccola
C’è così tanto trauma nella mia vita
Sono stato così freddo con quelli che mi amavano, piccola
Guardo indietro ora e mi rendo conto

E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto
Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare
E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto
Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo
Hai deciso

Dico che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo
Dico che ci sono per te, ma non ho tempo
Dico che mi prenderò cura di te, ma non ho tempo
Hai detto che è troppo tardi per farti mia, sono fuori tempo (Ah)

Se sbaglia solo un po’
Tesoro, conosci la mia linea
Se non ti fidi un po’ di lui
Allora torna subito, ragazza, torna subito
Dammi una possibilità, solo un po’
Tesoro, ti tratterò bene
E ti amerò come avrei dovuto amarti tutto il tempo

E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto (ti ho tenuto, piccola)
Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare (mai più, piccola)
E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto (Ehi)
Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo
Hai deciso (Uh)

Dico che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo
Dico che ci sono per te, ma non ho tempo
Dico che mi prenderò cura di te, ma non ho tempo
Hai detto che è troppo tardi per farti mia, sono fuori tempo (Ah)

Ooh, cantando, fuori tempo
Ho detto che ti avevo per me, ma sono fuori tempo
Dì che mi prenderò cura di te, ma non ho tempo
Ma è troppo tardi per renderti mia, fuori tempo (Uh)
Fuori tempo
Fuori tempo

Non osare toccare quel quadrante
Perché come dice la canzone, sei fuori tempo
Ci sei quasi, ma niente panico
C’è ancora altra musica in arrivo
Prima di essere completamente inghiottito dal beato abbraccio di quella piccola luce che vedi in lontananza
Presto sarai guarito, perdonato e rinfrescato
Libero da ogni trauma, dolore, colpa e vergogna
Potresti anche dimenticare il tuo nome
Ma prima di abitare in quella casa per sempre
Ecco trenta minuti di facile ascolto di alcune tracce lente
Il 103,5 Dawn F

