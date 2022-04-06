Out of time è una canzone di The Weeknd tratta dall’album Dawn Fm.

The Weeknd, Out of time, Significato canzone

The Weeknd campiona un brano del 1983, “Midnight Pretenders” dell’artista giapponese Tomoko Aran, e lo rende introspettivo. La traccia mostra il cantante angosciato, mentre si rende conto degli errori che ha commesso nella sua relazione e prega per una seconda possibilità con un sound elegante e sensuale. Si rende conto di essere stato ingiusto nei confronti di chi lo amava o si prendeva cura di lui. E’ immerso nei rimpianti e spera possa recuperare gli errori commessi.

Out of time, Video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale del brano “Out of time”

The Weeknd, Out of time, Testo canzone

Yeah, yeah

The last few months, I’ve been workin’ on me, baby

There’s so much trauma in my life

I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realize

And I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (Ah)

If he mess up just a little

Baby, you know my line

If you don’t trust him a little

Then come right back, girl, come right back

Give me one chance, just a little

Baby, I’ll treat you right

And I’ll love you like I shoulda loved you all the time

And I remember when I held you (Held you, baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (Never again, baby)

And I regret I didn’t tell you (Hey)

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind (Uh)

Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time (No)

Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time (Hey)

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (Ah)

Ooh, singin’, out of time

Said I had you to myself, but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time

But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (Uh)

Out of time

Out of time

[Jim Carrey]

Don’t you dare touch that dial

Because like the song says, you are out of time

You’re almost there, but don’t panic

There’s still more music to come

Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance

Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed

Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame

You may even forget your own name

But before you dwell in that house forever

Here’s thirty minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks

On 103.5 Dawn F

The Weeknd, Out of time, Signficato canzone

Si si

Negli ultimi mesi ho lavorato su di me, piccola

C’è così tanto trauma nella mia vita

Sono stato così freddo con quelli che mi amavano, piccola

Guardo indietro ora e mi rendo conto

E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto

Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare

E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto

Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo

Hai deciso

Dico che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo

Dico che ci sono per te, ma non ho tempo

Dico che mi prenderò cura di te, ma non ho tempo

Hai detto che è troppo tardi per farti mia, sono fuori tempo (Ah)

Se sbaglia solo un po’

Tesoro, conosci la mia linea

Se non ti fidi un po’ di lui

Allora torna subito, ragazza, torna subito

Dammi una possibilità, solo un po’

Tesoro, ti tratterò bene

E ti amerò come avrei dovuto amarti tutto il tempo

E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto (ti ho tenuto, piccola)

Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare (mai più, piccola)

E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto (Ehi)

Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo

Hai deciso (Uh)

Dico che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo

Dico che ci sono per te, ma non ho tempo

Dico che mi prenderò cura di te, ma non ho tempo

Hai detto che è troppo tardi per farti mia, sono fuori tempo (Ah)

Ooh, cantando, fuori tempo

Ho detto che ti avevo per me, ma sono fuori tempo

Dì che mi prenderò cura di te, ma non ho tempo

Ma è troppo tardi per renderti mia, fuori tempo (Uh)

Fuori tempo

Fuori tempo

Non osare toccare quel quadrante

Perché come dice la canzone, sei fuori tempo

Ci sei quasi, ma niente panico

C’è ancora altra musica in arrivo

Prima di essere completamente inghiottito dal beato abbraccio di quella piccola luce che vedi in lontananza

Presto sarai guarito, perdonato e rinfrescato

Libero da ogni trauma, dolore, colpa e vergogna

Potresti anche dimenticare il tuo nome

Ma prima di abitare in quella casa per sempre

Ecco trenta minuti di facile ascolto di alcune tracce lente

Il 103,5 Dawn F