Not the End of the world, Katy Perry rilascia un nuovo video da “Smile”
Not the End of the world, il video ufficiale della canzone di Katy Perry: testo, significato, lyrics del brano tratto da ‘Smile’
Katy Perry ha girato un nuovo video per il brano “Not the end of the world” dall’album “Smile“. L’anteprima della clip ufficiale sarà disponibile dalle 15 di oggi, 21 dicembre 2020. Un rilascio a sorpresa, dopo le non entusiasmanti vendite dell’ultimo disco della cantante, purtroppo rivelatosi un tonfo a livello commerciale. Ma Katy non se ne preoccupa e sceglie di estrarre un altro pezzo dall’album. Una mossa che forse non frutterà grandi cambiamenti per le sorti del suo ultimi lavoro ma denota interesse e impegno. Quanti altri artisti, di fronte al tiepido riscontro di vendite e abituati a numeri da capogiro, avrebbero già abbandonato il disco, dedicandosi ad altro?
Non è la fine del mondo, ricorda Katy Perry, nella canzone. Ci sono momenti dove si può semplicemente rinascere dal una sconfitta, da un fallimento. Una scogliera non è un luogo dove precipitare ma da dove spiccare un salto e volare. Un nuovo inizio, l’accettazione di una situazione e la conseguente rinascita.
Cliccate qua per anteprima e per recuperare il video. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione della canzone.
Katy Perry, Not the end of the world, Lyrics
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s not the end of the
No, not the end of the world
There’s a golden lining up in every single cloud
You can take a frown turn it all the way around
All the way around, all the, all the way around
You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly
Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride
Just enjoy the world, yeah, I just enjoy the ride
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don’t say goodbye
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s not the end of the
No, not the end of the world
On a plastic lash or anything you like
You can tame a dragon if you’re not afraid to fight
Not afraid to fight, no, not afraid
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
Na, na, na, na
Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don’t say goodbye
Katy Perry, Not the end of the world, Traduzione
Non è la fine del mondo
No, non la fine del mondo
Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale
In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non è la fine
No, non la fine del mondo
Puoi prendere una stella se il cielo sta cadendo
C’è un allineamento dorato in ogni singola nuvola
Puoi prendere un cipiglio girandolo tutto intorno
Tutto intorno, tutto, tutto intorno
Un indovino mi ha detto che il potere è nella tua mente
Potresti vedere una scogliera, ma io vedo un modo per volare
Lanciato il flop, ora mi godo il viaggio
Goditi il mondo, sì, mi godo il viaggio
Na, na, na, na, che tempo
Na, na, na, na, essere vivi
Non dire addio
Non è la fine del mondo
No, non la fine del mondo
Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale
In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non è la fine
No, non la fine del mondo
Puoi esprimere un desiderio anche su un satellite
Su una frusta di plastica o qualsiasi cosa ti piaccia
Puoi domare un drago se non hai paura di combattere
Non ha paura di combattere, no, non ha paura Na, na, na, na, che tempo
Na, na, na, na, essere vivi
Non dire addio (non dire addio)
Non è la fine del mondo
No, non la fine del mondo
Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale
In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco
Non perdere la speranza
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Non dire addio (non dire addio)
Na, na, na, na Na, na, na, na
Non dire addio