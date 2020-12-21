Not the End of the world, Katy Perry rilascia un nuovo video da “Smile”

Not the End of the world, il video ufficiale della canzone di Katy Perry: testo, significato, lyrics del brano tratto da ‘Smile’

di Alberto Graziola

Katy Perry ha girato un nuovo video per il brano “Not the end of the world” dall’album “Smile“. L’anteprima della clip ufficiale sarà disponibile dalle 15 di oggi, 21 dicembre 2020. Un rilascio a sorpresa, dopo le non entusiasmanti vendite dell’ultimo disco della cantante, purtroppo rivelatosi un tonfo a livello commerciale. Ma Katy non se ne preoccupa e sceglie di estrarre un altro pezzo dall’album. Una mossa che forse non frutterà grandi cambiamenti per le sorti del suo ultimi lavoro ma denota interesse e impegno. Quanti altri artisti, di fronte al tiepido riscontro di vendite e abituati a numeri da capogiro, avrebbero già abbandonato il disco, dedicandosi ad altro?

Non è la fine del mondo, ricorda Katy Perry, nella canzone. Ci sono momenti dove si può semplicemente rinascere dal una sconfitta, da un fallimento. Una scogliera non è un luogo dove precipitare ma da dove spiccare un salto e volare. Un nuovo inizio, l’accettazione di una situazione e la conseguente rinascita.

Cliccate qua per anteprima e per recuperare il video. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione della canzone.

Katy Perry, Not the end of the world, Lyrics

It’s not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s not the end of the
No, not the end of the world
You can catch a star if the sky is falling down
There’s a golden lining up in every single cloud
You can take a frown turn it all the way around
All the way around, all the, all the way around
A fortune teller told me the power’s in your mind
You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly
Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride
Just enjoy the world, yeah, I just enjoy the ride
Na, na, na, na, what a time
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don’t say goodbye
It’s not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s not the end of the
No, not the end of the world
You can make a wish even on a satellite
On a plastic lash or anything you like
You can tame a dragon if you’re not afraid to fight
Not afraid to fight, no, not afraid
Na, na, na, na, what a time
Na, na, na, na, to be alive
Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)
It’s not the end of the world
No, not the end of the world
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
It’s no funeral we’re attending
Actually, just the beginning
Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire
Don’t lose hope
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don’t say goodbye (don’t say goodbye)
Na, na, na, na
Na, na, na, na
Don’t say goodbye

Katy Perry, Not the end of the world, Traduzione

Non è la fine del mondo

No, non la fine del mondo

Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale

In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non è la fine

No, non la fine del mondo

Puoi prendere una stella se il cielo sta cadendo

C’è un allineamento dorato in ogni singola nuvola

Puoi prendere un cipiglio girandolo tutto intorno

Tutto intorno, tutto, tutto intorno

Un indovino mi ha detto che il potere è nella tua mente

Potresti vedere una scogliera, ma io vedo un modo per volare

Lanciato il flop, ora mi godo il viaggio

Goditi il ​​mondo, sì, mi godo il viaggio

Na, na, na, na, che tempo

Na, na, na, na, essere vivi

Non dire addio

Non è la fine del mondo

No, non la fine del mondo

Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale

In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non è la fine

No, non la fine del mondo

Puoi esprimere un desiderio anche su un satellite

Su una frusta di plastica o qualsiasi cosa ti piaccia

Puoi domare un drago se non hai paura di combattere

Non ha paura di combattere, no, non ha paura Na, na, na, na, che tempo

Na, na, na, na, essere vivi

Non dire addio (non dire addio)

Non è la fine del mondo

No, non la fine del mondo

Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Non stiamo assistendo a un funerale

In realtà, Indossa il tuo abito raffinato, le paure nel fuoco

Non perdere la speranza

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Non dire addio (non dire addio)

Na, na, na, na Na, na, na, na

Non dire addio

