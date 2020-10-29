Léon, Melancholia: testo, traduzione e audio della canzone (X Factor 2020)
Tra i concorrenti di X Factor 2020 ci sono anche i Melancholia, band scelta da Manuel Agnelli per i live show in partenza oggi, 29 ottobre 2020. La band ha presentato l’inedito Léon. Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione del brano,
Ma chi sono i Melancholia?
I Melancholia, sono una band umbra di Foligno composta da Benedetta, voce, 22 anni; Fabio alle tastiere, 24 anni; Filippo alla chitarra, 23 anni. Dalla forte identità musicale, ogni loro esibizione non lascia mai indifferenti. Manuel li trova “fortissimi” ed è pronto “a farne delle belle”.
Qui sotto testo e traduzione di Léon:
Melancholia, Léon, Testo
Amor
You don’t find me
I’m a reckless
Are you knocking at
The door?
You don’t want to
Watch me bleed
You won’t find me
At home
Why’d they kill me?
I didn’t watch it
I don’t feel you
So close
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me Léon
Amor
Everybody
Dies around me
I can cry with
Dignity
I’m a toy girl
In your court-yard
You won’t find me
Léon
You can show your love Léon
I can sleep with you Léon
You can close your eyes Léon
You can laugh with me Léon
You can cry with me Léon
Drink with me your milk Léon
I can use your guns Léon
I can grow your plant Léon
Amor
It’s not a joke
I want to kill’em
I’m not looking for God
Léon
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me
Léon
They have killed you
And now I’m alone
This is from me
Amor