Léon, Melancholia: testo, traduzione e audio della canzone (X Factor 2020)

di Alberto Graziola

Tra i concorrenti di X Factor 2020 ci sono anche i Melancholia, band scelta da Manuel Agnelli per i live show in partenza oggi, 29 ottobre 2020. La band ha presentato l’inedito Léon. Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione del brano,

Ma chi sono i Melancholia?

I Melancholia, sono una band umbra di Foligno composta da Benedetta, voce, 22 anni; Fabio alle tastiere, 24 anni; Filippo alla chitarra, 23 anni. Dalla forte identità musicale, ogni loro esibizione non lascia mai indifferenti. Manuel li trova “fortissimi” ed è pronto “a farne delle belle”.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione di Léon:

Melancholia, Léon, Testo

Amor
You don’t find me
I’m a reckless
Are you knocking at
The door?
You don’t want to
Watch me bleed
You won’t find me
At home
Why’d they kill me?
I didn’t watch it
I don’t feel you
So close
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me Léon
Amor
Everybody
Dies around me
I can cry with
Dignity
I’m a toy girl
In your court-yard
You won’t find me
Léon
You can show your love Léon
I can sleep with you Léon
You can close your eyes Léon
You can laugh with me Léon
You can cry with me Léon
Drink with me your milk Léon
I can use your guns Léon
I can grow your plant Léon
Amor
It’s not a joke
I want to kill’em
I’m not looking for God
Léon
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me
Léon
They have killed you
And now I’m alone
This is from me
Amor

Melancholia, Léon, Traduzione

Amor
Non mi trovi
Sono una spericolata
Stai bussando alla porta?
Tu non vuoi Guardami sanguinare
Non mi troverai
A casa
Perché mi hanno ucciso?
Non l’ho guardato
Io non ti sento
Così vicino
Sono un criminale
Sei uno spericolato
Perché non mi vuoi
Léon
Amor
Tutto Muore intorno a me
Posso piangere con
Dignità
Sono una ragazza giocattolo
Nel tuo cortile
Non mi troverai
Léon
Puoi mostrare il tuo amore
Léon
Posso dormire con te
Léon
Puoi chiudere gli occhi
Léon
Puoi ridere con me
Léon
Puoi piangere con me
Léon
Bevi con me il tuo latte
Léon
Posso usare le tue pistole
Léon
Posso coltivare la tua pianta
Léon Amor
Non è uno scherzo
Voglio ucciderli
Non sto cercando Dio
Léon
Sono un criminale
Sei uno spericolato
Perché non mi vuoi Léon
Ti hanno ucciso
E adesso sono sola
Questo è da parte mia
Amor

