Quali sono le canzoni più belle del 2021? A questa domanda prova a rispondere il sito Pitchfork che elenca i brani di maggior successo e più meritevoli di essere ricordati e ascoltati in questi dodici mesi appena passati.

Non facile, nelle migliaia e migliaia di uscire, fare una top 100 delle canzoni più belle ma vi riportiamo qui sotto, a seguire, l’elenco completo. Da Halsey con “I’m not a woman, I’m a God” passando per Kay Flock, Doja Cat, Adele (ma non “Easy on me”, attenzione”) fino ai piani più alti della classifica di Pitchfork.

Le 100 canzoni più belle del 2021 secondo Pitchfork

100. Halsey: “I am not a woman, I’m a god”

99. Smerz: “Believer”

98. Mandy, Indiana: “Bottle Episode”

97. beabadoobee: “Last Day on Earth”

96. Kay Flock: “Being Honest”

95. Doss: “Look”

94. Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)”

93. Mavi: “Time Travel”

92. SPELLLING: “Little Deer”

91. Snoh Aalegra: “We Don’t Have to Talk About It”

90. The Armed: “All Futures”

89. Danny L Harle: “Boing Beat”

88. Dijon: “Many Times”

87. Joy Orbison: “better” [ft. Léa Sen]

86. Mariah the Scientist: “2 You”

85. City Girls: “Twerkulator”

84. Ethel Cain: “Michelle Pfeiffer” [ft. lil aaron]

83. Leo Bhanji: “Damaged”

82. Shannon Lay: “Rare to Wake”

81. Yeat: “Gët Busy”

80. Rostam: “4Runner”

79. Water From Your Eyes: ““Quotations””

78. Dean Blunt: “the rot”

77. Iceage: “Shelter Song”

76. Foodman: “Parking Area”

75. Bad Boy Chiller Crew: “Don’t You Worry About Me”

74. Helado Negro: “Gemini and Leo”

73. Indigo De Souza: “Hold U”

72. Bruiser Wolf: “Dope Game $tupid”

71. Lucy Dacus: “VBS”

70. Jayda G: “All I Need”

69. Normani: “Wild Side” [ft. Cardi B]

68. Turnstile: “Mystery”

67. Yu Su: “Xiu”

66. Dawn Richard: “Bussifame”

65. Armand Hammer and the Alchemist: “Stonefruit”

64. serpentwithfeet: “Fellowship”

63. Backxwash: “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses” [ft. Ada Rook]

62. Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

61. Cleo Sol: “23”

60. LSDXOXO: “Sick Bitch”

59. Circuit des Yeux: “Dogma”

58. Erika de Casier: “Drama”

57. Amaarae: “Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix” [ft. Kali Uchis and Moliy]

56. Monaleo: “Beating Down Yo Block”

55. Bartees Strange: “Weights”

54. Saweetie: “Best Friend” [ft. Doja Cat]

53. Tirzah: “Send Me”

52. Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

51. Little Simz: “Introvert”

50. The War on Drugs: “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

49. Grouper: “Kelso (Blue sky)”

48. Doss: “Strawberry”

47. L-Gante: “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38”

46. Oneohtrix Point Never / Elizabeth Fraser: “Tales From the Trash Stratum”

45. Charli XCX: “Good Ones”

44. Rxk Nephew: “American tterroristt”

43. Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

42. Magdalena Bay: “Chaeri”

41. Kacey Musgraves: “Breadwinner”

40. Illuminati Hotties: “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”

39. Adele: “To Be Loved”

38. Playboi Carti: “Slay3r”

37. Madlib: “Road of the Lonely Ones”

36. Burial: “Dark Gethsemane”

35. Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

34. MIKE: “Crystal Ball”

33. Mdou Moctar: “Afrique Victime”

32. duendita: “Open Eyes”

31. Jessie Ware: “Please”

30. Noname: “Rainforest”

29. Dry Cleaning: “Scratchcard Lanyard”

28. Azealia Banks: “Fuck Him All Night”

27. Mach-Hommy: “Kriminel”

26. L’Rain: “Find It”

25. Yves Tumor: “Jackie”

24. PinkPantheress: “Just for Me”

23. Jlin: “Embryo”

22. Baby Keem: “family ties” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

21. black midi: “John L”

20. SZA: “Good Days”

19. Faye Webster: “I Know I’m Funny haha”

18. Megan Thee Stallion: “Thot Shit”

17. Peggy Gou: “I Go”

16. Tinashe: “Bouncin”

15. Big Thief: “Little Things”

14. WizKid: “Essence” [ft. Tems]

13. Sofia Kourtesis: “La Perla”

12. Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen: “Like I Used To”

11. Japanese Breakfast: “Be Sweet”

10. Olivia Rodrigo: “deja vu”

09. Arooj Aftab: “Mohabbat”

08. Snail Mail: “Valentine”

07. Mitski: “Working for the Knife”

06. Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack”

05. Lana Del Rey: “White Dress”

04. Jazmine Sullivan: “Pick Up Your Feelings”

03. Low: “Days Like These” (“Days Like These” è una canzone in forma di eclissi: la prima metà è fatta di luce accecante, la seconda di un’immobilità misteriosa e disincarnata. Alan Sparhawk e Mimi Parker descrivono un desiderio vasto e sottile, un desiderio di una sorta di trascendenza che non si trova sulla Terra. In questo strano dolore desaturato, non c’è niente da fare. Anche la canzone non finisce, davvero; si allunga semplicemente, scintillando in lontananza, un satellite solitario che preme verso il confine dello spazio”)

02. Cassandra Jenkins: “Hard Drive” (“Hard Drive” è in parte podcast di auto-aiuto, in parte ricerca dell’eroe, in parte esercizio di respirazione. Parte della canzone è parlata in modo chiaro come una storia, poi la parte cantata. Le persone passano, tra cui una guardia giurata e un istruttore di guida, tutte con lezioni di base da impartire. L’effetto combinato è curiosamente tonificante)

01. Caroline Polachek: “Bunny Is a Rider” (Chi è il Bunny? Nella visione di Caroline Polachek, è una figura di innegabile intrigo. Sexy e seducente, irrintracciabile, va dove vuole e non è legata a nessuno. Sbarazzandosi del sottile avant-pop di Pang del 2019, Polachek e il produttore Danny L Harle optano per un suono che è sia commerciale che strano: una linea di basso profondo che si addice alla Top 40, un fischio “yoo hoo”)