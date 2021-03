Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something.

Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism https://t.co/nTkR1XdcvW

— Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 18, 2021