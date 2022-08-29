All She Wanna Do è la terza anticipazione del nuovo album di John Legend, dal titolo Legend, che sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 9 settembre. La canzone vede la partecipazione di Saweetie ed è il terzo estratto dopo i singoli Honey e Dope.

Anche il video ufficiale di All She Wanna Do è disponibile. Diretto da Christian Breslauer, il video è molto particolare perché presenta un gruppo di ballerini che pensano di essere ad un casting fino a quando John Legend e Saweetie li sorprendono sul set per informarli che il provino, in realtà, fa parte del video musicale.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: significato canzone

Il testo della canzone parla di una ragazza che ha l’ossessione di ballare e di cui John Legend è innamorato, di conseguenza, vuole sfruttare quest’opportunità per conquistarla.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: ascolta la canzone

Clicca qui per ascoltare il singolo e per vedere il video ufficiale.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: testo

She moves in peculiar ways

This room is nothin’ more than her stage

It’s so cruel

The life of the party

She’ll be the death of me.

I told her, you’re the love of my night

I won’t stop ‘til you’re the love of my life

I won’t stop ‘til you’re the one that I’m takin’ home

One I been waitin’ for.

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I been waitin’ for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is pull her closer

Got me in the palm of her hands

She don’t want this song to be over

Feels like I been waitin’ for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is.

Daylight, can’t get away from the flashin’ lights

She on the run, tryna chase that high, yeah

The life of the party

She’ll be the death of me.

I told her, you’re the love of my night

I won’t stop ‘til you’re the love of my life

I won’t stop ‘til you’re the one that I’m takin’ home

One I been waitin’ for.

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I been waitin’ for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance.

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

All she wanna do

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

All she wanna do

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

All she wanna do, all she wanna do, all she wanna do is.

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I been waitin’ for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is get up on her

Got me in the palm of her hands

All I wanna touch is her nirvana

Feels like I been waitin’ for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is

All she wanna do is dance

All I wanna do is pull her closer

Got me in the palm of her hands

She don’t want this song to be over

Feels like I been waitin’ for

Forever and a night to get this chance

But all she wanna do is

All she wanna do is.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: traduzione

Si muove in modo insolito

Questa stanza non è altro che il suo palco

È così crudele

La vita della festa

Sarà la mia morte.

Le ho detto, sei l’amore della mia notte

Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’amore della mia vita

Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’unica che porto a casa

L’unica che stavo aspettando.

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare

Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei

Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani

Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana

Mi sento come se stessi aspettando

Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare

Tutto quello che voglio fare è attirarla più vicino

Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani

Non vuole che questa canzone finisca

Mi sento come se stessi aspettando

Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è.

Luce del giorno, non riesco a scappare dalle luci lampeggianti

Lei in fuga, prova a inseguire quell’euforia

La vita della festa

Sarà la mia morte.

Le ho detto, sei l’amore della mia notte

Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’amore della mia vita

Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’unica che porto a casa

L’unica che stavo aspettando.

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare

Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei

Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani

Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana

Mi sento come se stessi aspettando

Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare.

Vuole ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh

Tutto quello che vuole fare

Vuole ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh

Tutto quello che vuole fare

Vuole ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh

Tutto quello che vuole fare, tutto quello che vuole fare, tutto quello che vuole fare è.

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare

Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei

Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani

Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana

Mi sento come se stessi aspettando

Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare

Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei

Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani

Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana

Mi sento come se stessi aspettando

Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare

Tutto quello che voglio fare è attirarla più vicino

Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani

Non vuole che questa canzone finisca

Mi sento come se stessi aspettando

Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è

Tutto quello che vuole fare è.