John Legend, All She Wanna Do è il nuovo singolo con la partecipazione di Saweetie (Testo, Traduzione e Video)

All She Wanna Do è il nuovo singolo di John Legend, terza anticipazione dal nuovo album di inediti, Legend, in uscita il 9 settembre.

di Fabio Morasca,
All She Wanna Do è la terza anticipazione del nuovo album di John Legend, dal titolo Legend, che sarà disponibile a partire dal prossimo 9 settembre. La canzone vede la partecipazione di Saweetie ed è il terzo estratto dopo i singoli Honey e Dope.

Anche il video ufficiale di All She Wanna Do è disponibile. Diretto da Christian Breslauer, il video è molto particolare perché presenta un gruppo di ballerini che pensano di essere ad un casting fino a quando John Legend e Saweetie li sorprendono sul set per informarli che il provino, in realtà, fa parte del video musicale.

Indice
  1. John Legend, All She Wanna Do: significato canzone
  2. John Legend, All She Wanna Do: ascolta la canzone
  3. John Legend, All She Wanna Do: testo
  4. John Legend, All She Wanna Do: traduzione

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: significato canzone

Il testo della canzone parla di una ragazza che ha l’ossessione di ballare e di cui John Legend è innamorato, di conseguenza, vuole sfruttare quest’opportunità per conquistarla.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: ascolta la canzone

Clicca qui per ascoltare il singolo e per vedere il video ufficiale.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: testo

She moves in peculiar ways
This room is nothin’ more than her stage
It’s so cruel
The life of the party
She’ll be the death of me.

I told her, you’re the love of my night
I won’t stop ‘til you’re the love of my life
I won’t stop ‘til you’re the one that I’m takin’ home
One I been waitin’ for.

But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I been waitin’ for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is pull her closer
Got me in the palm of her hands
She don’t want this song to be over
Feels like I been waitin’ for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is.

Daylight, can’t get away from the flashin’ lights
She on the run, tryna chase that high, yeah
The life of the party
She’ll be the death of me.

I told her, you’re the love of my night
I won’t stop ‘til you’re the love of my life
I won’t stop ‘til you’re the one that I’m takin’ home
One I been waitin’ for.

But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I been waitin’ for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance.

Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
All she wanna do
Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
All she wanna do
Wanna dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
All she wanna do, all she wanna do, all she wanna do is.

All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I been waitin’ for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is get up on her
Got me in the palm of her hands
All I wanna touch is her nirvana
Feels like I been waitin’ for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is
All she wanna do is dance
All I wanna do is pull her closer
Got me in the palm of her hands
She don’t want this song to be over
Feels like I been waitin’ for
Forever and a night to get this chance
But all she wanna do is
All she wanna do is.

John Legend, All She Wanna Do: traduzione

Si muove in modo insolito
Questa stanza non è altro che il suo palco
È così crudele
La vita della festa
Sarà la mia morte.

Le ho detto, sei l’amore della mia notte
Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’amore della mia vita
Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’unica che porto a casa
L’unica che stavo aspettando.

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare
Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei
Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani
Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana
Mi sento come se stessi aspettando
Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità
Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare
Tutto quello che voglio fare è attirarla più vicino
Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani
Non vuole che questa canzone finisca
Mi sento come se stessi aspettando
Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità
Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è.

Luce del giorno, non riesco a scappare dalle luci lampeggianti
Lei in fuga, prova a inseguire quell’euforia
La vita della festa
Sarà la mia morte.

Le ho detto, sei l’amore della mia notte
Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’amore della mia vita
Non mi fermerò finché non sarai l’unica che porto a casa
L’unica che stavo aspettando.

Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare
Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei
Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani
Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana
Mi sento come se stessi aspettando
Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità
Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare.

Vuole ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh
Tutto quello che vuole fare
Vuole ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh
Tutto quello che vuole fare
Vuole ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh
Tutto quello che vuole fare, tutto quello che vuole fare, tutto quello che vuole fare è.

Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare
Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei
Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani
Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana
Mi sento come se stessi aspettando
Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità
Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare
Tutto quello che voglio fare è alzarmi su di lei
Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani
Tutto quello che voglio toccare è il suo nirvana
Mi sento come se stessi aspettando
Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità
Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è ballare
Tutto quello che voglio fare è attirarla più vicino
Mi ha nel palmo delle sue mani
Non vuole che questa canzone finisca
Mi sento come se stessi aspettando
Per sempre e una notte per avere questa possibilità
Ma tutto quello che vuole fare è
Tutto quello che vuole fare è.

