Taylor Swift ha rilasciato la deluxe version di Evermore, il suo secondo disco del 2020, pubblicato a fine anno dopo il boom ottenuto da Folklore. In questa nuova versione dell’album, sono presenti anche due bonus track inediti, Right where you left e It’s time to go.

Quest’ultima traccia citata, descrive le situazioni in cui i rapporti sono diventati aspri, menzionando in particolare la sua battaglia legale altamente pubblicizzata con la sua ex etichetta, Big Machine Records, per i diritti di proprietà dei master dei suoi primi sei album in studio. Al punto che l’artista ha annunciato di aver intenzione di registrare nuovamente tutte le sue vecchie tracce.

Qui potete vedere il lyric video e ascoltare la canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.

Taylor Swift, It’s time to go, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

When the dinner is cold and the chatter gets old

You ask for the tab

Or that moment again, he’s insisting that friends

Look at each other like that

When the words of a sister come back in whispers

That prove she was not in fact what she seemed

Not a twin from your dreams

She’s a crook who was caught

[Chorus]

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul

You know when it’s time to go

[Verse 2]

Twenty years at your job

Then the son of the boss gets the spot that was yours

Or trying to stay for the kids

When keeping it how it is will only break their hearts worse

[Chorus]

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul

You know when it’s time to go

[Post-Chorus]

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

[Verse 3]

Fifteen years, fifteen million tears

Begging ‘til my knees bled

I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all

Then wondered why I left

Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones

Praying to his greed

He’s got my past frozen behind glass

But I’ve got me

[Chorus]

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in my soul

I know when it’s time to go

[Post-Chorus]

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

Sometimes giving up is the strong thing

Sometimes to run is the brave thing

Sometimes walking out is the one thing

That will find you the right thing

[Outro]

That will find you the right thing

And you know in your soul

And you know in your soul

When it’s time to go

You know, you know, you know, you know

When it’s time to go

So then you go

Then you go

You just go

Taylor Swift, It’s time to go, Traduzione

Quando la cena è fredda e le chiacchiere invecchiano

Chiedi il conto

O ancora quel momento, sta insistendo che gli amici

Guardano l’un l’altro in quel modo

Quando le parole di una sorella tornano a sussurri

Ciò prova che in realtà non era quello che sembrava

Non un gemello dei tuoi sogni

È un truffatore che è stato scoperto

Quel vecchio dolore familiare al corpo

Gli scatti delle stesse piccole rotture nella tua anima

Sai quando è ora di andare

Vent’anni al tuo lavoro

Poi il figlio del capo ottiene il posto che era tuo

O mentre cerchi di restare per i bambini

Mantenerlo com’è spezzerà solo di più i loro cuori



Quel vecchio dolore familiare al corpo

Gli scatti delle stesse piccole rotture nella tua anima

Sai quando è ora di andare

A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte

A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa

A volte uscire è l’unica cosa

Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta

A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte

A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa

A volte uscire è l’unica cosa

Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta

Quindici anni, quindici milioni di lacrime

Supplicando finché le mie ginocchia non sanguinano

Ho dato tutta me stesso, lui non mi ha dato proprio niente

Poi mi ha chiesto perché me ne sono andata

Ora siede sul suo trono nel suo palazzo d’ossa

Pregando la sua avidità

Ha il mio passato congelato dietro un vetro

Ma io ho me

Quel vecchio dolore familiare al corpo

Gli scatti delle stesse piccole rotture nella tua anima

Sai quando è ora di andare

A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte

A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa

A volte uscire è l’unica cosa

Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta

A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte

A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa

A volte uscire è l’unica cosa

Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta

Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta

E lo sai nella tua anima

E lo sai nella tua anima

Quando è ora di andare

Lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai

Quando è ora di andare

Allora vai Allora vai

Vai e basta