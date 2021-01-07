It’s time to go, Taylor Swift: una riflessione sui rapporti aspri (e un riferimento alla sua battaglia con la Big Machine Records)
It’s time to go, Taylor Swift: testo della canzone, significato, traduzione in italiano della bonus track di Evermore
Taylor Swift ha rilasciato la deluxe version di Evermore, il suo secondo disco del 2020, pubblicato a fine anno dopo il boom ottenuto da Folklore. In questa nuova versione dell’album, sono presenti anche due bonus track inediti, Right where you left e It’s time to go.
Quest’ultima traccia citata, descrive le situazioni in cui i rapporti sono diventati aspri, menzionando in particolare la sua battaglia legale altamente pubblicizzata con la sua ex etichetta, Big Machine Records, per i diritti di proprietà dei master dei suoi primi sei album in studio. Al punto che l’artista ha annunciato di aver intenzione di registrare nuovamente tutte le sue vecchie tracce.
Qui potete vedere il lyric video e ascoltare la canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.
Taylor Swift, It’s time to go, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
When the dinner is cold and the chatter gets old
You ask for the tab
Or that moment again, he’s insisting that friends
Look at each other like that
When the words of a sister come back in whispers
That prove she was not in fact what she seemed
Not a twin from your dreams
She’s a crook who was caught
[Chorus]
That old familiar body ache
The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul
You know when it’s time to go
[Verse 2]
Twenty years at your job
Then the son of the boss gets the spot that was yours
Or trying to stay for the kids
When keeping it how it is will only break their hearts worse
[Chorus]
That old familiar body ache
The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul
You know when it’s time to go
[Post-Chorus]
Sometimes giving up is the strong thing
Sometimes to run is the brave thing
Sometimes walking out is the one thing
That will find you the right thing
Sometimes giving up is the strong thing
Sometimes to run is the brave thing
Sometimes walking out is the one thing
That will find you the right thing
[Verse 3]
Fifteen years, fifteen million tears
Begging ‘til my knees bled
I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all
Then wondered why I left
Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones
Praying to his greed
He’s got my past frozen behind glass
But I’ve got me
[Chorus]
That old familiar body ache
The snaps from the same little breaks in my soul
I know when it’s time to go
[Post-Chorus]
Sometimes giving up is the strong thing
Sometimes to run is the brave thing
Sometimes walking out is the one thing
That will find you the right thing
Sometimes giving up is the strong thing
Sometimes to run is the brave thing
Sometimes walking out is the one thing
That will find you the right thing
[Outro]
That will find you the right thing
And you know in your soul
And you know in your soul
When it’s time to go
You know, you know, you know, you know
When it’s time to go
So then you go
Then you go
You just go
Taylor Swift, It’s time to go, Traduzione
Quando la cena è fredda e le chiacchiere invecchiano
Chiedi il conto
O ancora quel momento, sta insistendo che gli amici
Guardano l’un l’altro in quel modo
Quando le parole di una sorella tornano a sussurri
Ciò prova che in realtà non era quello che sembrava
Non un gemello dei tuoi sogni
È un truffatore che è stato scoperto
Quel vecchio dolore familiare al corpo
Gli scatti delle stesse piccole rotture nella tua anima
Sai quando è ora di andare
Vent’anni al tuo lavoro
Poi il figlio del capo ottiene il posto che era tuo
O mentre cerchi di restare per i bambini
Mantenerlo com’è spezzerà solo di più i loro cuori
Quel vecchio dolore familiare al corpo
Gli scatti delle stesse piccole rotture nella tua anima
Sai quando è ora di andare
A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte
A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa
A volte uscire è l’unica cosa
Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta
A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte
A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa
A volte uscire è l’unica cosa
Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta
Quindici anni, quindici milioni di lacrime
Supplicando finché le mie ginocchia non sanguinano
Ho dato tutta me stesso, lui non mi ha dato proprio niente
Poi mi ha chiesto perché me ne sono andata
Ora siede sul suo trono nel suo palazzo d’ossa
Pregando la sua avidità
Ha il mio passato congelato dietro un vetro
Ma io ho me
Quel vecchio dolore familiare al corpo
Gli scatti delle stesse piccole rotture nella tua anima
Sai quando è ora di andare
A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte
A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa
A volte uscire è l’unica cosa
Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta
A volte arrendersi è la cosa forte
A volte correre è la cosa più coraggiosa
A volte uscire è l’unica cosa
Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta
Che si dimostrerà la cosa giusta
E lo sai nella tua anima
E lo sai nella tua anima
Quando è ora di andare
Lo sai, lo sai, lo sai, lo sai
Quando è ora di andare
Allora vai Allora vai
Vai e basta