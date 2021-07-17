A circa 9 anni di distanza dal successo mondiale di Don’t You Worry Child, gli Swedish House Mafia, il supergruppo house formato da Axwell, Steve Angello e Sebastian Ingrosso, torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo It Gets Better. Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato il 16 luglio 2021.

Il singolo segna la reunion ufficiale della band, già parzialmente avvenuta nel 2014 con il progetto Axwell Ʌ Ingrosso.

Oltre al video, la reunion sarà festeggiata anche con una performance televisiva che avverrà lunedì 19 luglio al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Oltre al precitato Don’t You Worry Child, doppio Disco di Platino in Italia e certificato Disco di Platino 36 volte nel resto del mondo, il supergruppo è famoso nel mondo anche per la hit Save the World, Disco d’Oro in Italia. Entrambi i singoli vedono la partecipazione del cantante svedese John Martin.

Di seguito, trovate il testo e la traduzione di It Gets Better. Cliccando qui, potete vedere il video ufficiale.

Swedish House Mafia – It Gets Better: il testo

It gets better, baby

I want you, baby, yeah

It gets better, baby, woo

Let me love you

It gets better, baby

I want you, baby, yeah

It gets better, baby, woo

Let me love you.

Let me love you.

It gets better, baby

I want you baby, yeah

It gets better, baby, woo

Let me love you.

It gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby

It gets better.

It gets better, it gets better, baby

It gets better, it gets better, baby.

It Gets Better: la traduzione

Va meglio, baby

Ti voglio, baby, sì

Va meglio, baby, woo

Lascia che io ti ami

Va meglio, baby

Ti voglio, baby, sì

Va meglio, baby, woo

Lascia che io ti ami.

Lascia che io ti ami.

Va meglio, baby

Ti voglio baby, sì

Va meglio, baby, woo

Lascia che io ti ami.

Va meglio, baby

Va meglio, va meglio, baby

Va meglio, va meglio, baby

Va meglio.

Va meglio, va meglio, baby

Va meglio, va meglio, baby.