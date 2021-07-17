It Gets Better: il singolo che segna il ritorno degli Swedish House Mafia (Testo, Traduzione e Video)

Gli Swedish House Mafia sono ufficialmente tornati con il singolo It Gets Better di cui il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 16 luglio.

di Fabio Morasca

A circa 9 anni di distanza dal successo mondiale di Don’t You Worry Child, gli Swedish House Mafia, il supergruppo house formato da Axwell, Steve Angello e Sebastian Ingrosso, torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo It Gets Better. Il video ufficiale è stato pubblicato il 16 luglio 2021.

Il singolo segna la reunion ufficiale della band, già parzialmente avvenuta nel 2014 con il progetto Axwell Ʌ Ingrosso.

Oltre al video, la reunion sarà festeggiata anche con una performance televisiva che avverrà lunedì 19 luglio al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Oltre al precitato Don’t You Worry Child, doppio Disco di Platino in Italia e certificato Disco di Platino 36 volte nel resto del mondo, il supergruppo è famoso nel mondo anche per la hit Save the World, Disco d’Oro in Italia. Entrambi i singoli vedono la partecipazione del cantante svedese John Martin.

Di seguito, trovate il testo e la traduzione di It Gets Better. Cliccando qui, potete vedere il video ufficiale.

Swedish House Mafia – It Gets Better: il testo

It gets better, baby
I want you, baby, yeah
It gets better, baby, woo
Let me love you
It gets better, baby
I want you, baby, yeah
It gets better, baby, woo
Let me love you.

Let me love you.

It gets better, baby
I want you baby, yeah
It gets better, baby, woo
Let me love you.

It gets better, baby
It gets better, it gets better, baby
It gets better, it gets better, baby
It gets better.

It gets better, it gets better, baby
It gets better, it gets better, baby.

It Gets Better: la traduzione

Va meglio, baby
Ti voglio, baby, sì
Va meglio, baby, woo
Lascia che io ti ami
Va meglio, baby
Ti voglio, baby, sì
Va meglio, baby, woo
Lascia che io ti ami.

Lascia che io ti ami.

Va meglio, baby
Ti voglio baby, sì
Va meglio, baby, woo
Lascia che io ti ami.

Va meglio, baby
Va meglio, va meglio, baby
Va meglio, va meglio, baby
Va meglio.

Va meglio, va meglio, baby
Va meglio, va meglio, baby.

