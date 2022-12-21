Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme: il concerto di Natale il 24 dicembre su Canale 5
Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme, sabato 24 dicembre in prima serata su Canale 5: anticipazioni sui brani, l’annuncio dei cantanti
Appuntamento alla Vigilia di Natale su Canale 5 con un evento speciale, registrato nei giorni scorsi. Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme andrà in onda in prima serata, con una serie di grandi successi natalizi reinterpretati da Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble e Ignazio Boschetto. Il trio di tenori si esibisce sul palco, alle porte di Gerusalemme, con l’Orchestra Filarmonica della Franciacorta. La Terra Santa fa da sfondo all’emozionate concerto proprio nel periodo delle festività natalizie.
Siamo felici di poter trascorrere anche questa
Vigilia insieme a voi ❤
Ci vediamo il 24 dicembre su #Canale5
Così, con queste parole via Instagram, Il Volo ha ricordato la data e l’appuntamento con il pubblico di Canale 5, a poche ore dal Santo Natale.
Il Volo ha recentemente pubblicato la nuova versione di Happy Xmas (War is over). Qui sotto potete leggere il testo del brano, sicuramente in scaletta durante questa serata speciale (qui il visual video)
Il Volo, Happy Xmas (War is over), Testo canzone
So this is Christmas
And what have you done?
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
The rich and the poor ones
The road is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let’s stop all the fight
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (War is over)
And what have we done? (If you want it)
Another year over (War is over)
And a new one just begun (Now)
And so happy Christmas (War is over)
We hope you had fun (If you want it)
The near and the dear ones (War is over)
The old and the young (Now)
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (War is over)
And what have we done? (If you want it)
Another year over (War is over)
And a new one just begun