Appuntamento alla Vigilia di Natale su Canale 5 con un evento speciale, registrato nei giorni scorsi. Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme andrà in onda in prima serata, con una serie di grandi successi natalizi reinterpretati da Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble e Ignazio Boschetto. Il trio di tenori si esibisce sul palco, alle porte di Gerusalemme, con l’Orchestra Filarmonica della Franciacorta. La Terra Santa fa da sfondo all’emozionate concerto proprio nel periodo delle festività natalizie.

Siamo felici di poter trascorrere anche questa

Vigilia insieme a voi ❤

Ci vediamo il 24 dicembre su #Canale5

Così, con queste parole via Instagram, Il Volo ha ricordato la data e l’appuntamento con il pubblico di Canale 5, a poche ore dal Santo Natale.

Il Volo ha recentemente pubblicato la nuova versione di Happy Xmas (War is over). Qui sotto potete leggere il testo del brano, sicuramente in scaletta durante questa serata speciale (qui il visual video)

Il Volo, Happy Xmas (War is over), Testo canzone

So this is Christmas

And what have you done?

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones

The old and the young

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

The rich and the poor ones

The road is so long

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red ones

Let’s stop all the fight

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun (Now)

And so happy Christmas (War is over)

We hope you had fun (If you want it)

The near and the dear ones (War is over)

The old and the young (Now)

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun