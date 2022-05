Ibiza Wonderland è il nuovo singolo di Sandy Marton

Da, oggi, venerdì 27 maggio 2022, torna in radio ‘People from Ibiza’, il grande successo di Sandy Marton (Estars Production/Self), disponibile in digitale e su vinile rosso in edizione limitata che contiene la today version, la original version e il nuovo brano ‘Ibiza wonderland’.

Torna nella versione 2022 e varie altre il successo che venne lanciato nel 1984 da Sandy Marton divenuto uno dei tormentoni estivi che ogni anno segnano il ritorno e tutto il periodo estivo.

Mai come quest’anno, con la ripresa dopo i problemi creati dalla pandemia, l’estate ha bisogno di essere vissuta e Sandy Marton ripropone al suo pubblico e ai giovani che allora non erano nemmeno nati il suo più grande successo.

I was tripping up and down

All around from town to town

Meeting people of every kind

Some were good or some were bad

Some were happy, others sad

Never know who you will find

Living like a hobo

Like a Spanish lobo

Ibiza, it’s still on my mind

Different places every day

Every time a different way

To choose to be on the loose

I’ve never met people like my friends from Wonderland

Such a crazy band like my friends from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Wonderland

I was tripping up and down

All around from town to town

Meeting people of every kind

Some were good or some were bad

Some were happy, others sad

Never know who you will find

I’ve never met people like my friends from Wonderland

Such a crazy band like my friends from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

(Are dancing on the sand)

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

(Are dancing on the sand)

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Boys from Wonderland

People from Ibiza

Oh, people from Ibiza

Wonderland.