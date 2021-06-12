I want love, Jessie J: ascolta il nuovo singolo
Jessie J, I want love: testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo. Ecco di cosa parla la canzone che anticipa il disco (video)
E’ disponibile “I Want Love” il nuovo singolo di Jessie J, la super pop star internazionale multi platino nominata ai Grammy con oltre 13 milioni di stream, scritto e prodotto insieme a Ryan Tedder. Inoltre, è online su YouTube il lyric video del brano. Cliccate qui per recuperarlo.
Questo il commento della cantante sul suo ritorno alla musica:
“Volevo tornare con un brano che fosse classico ma dallo spirito contemporaneo, arricchito da cori grandiosi per riportare tutti sulla pista da ballo. Non vedo l’ora che il mondo ascolti questa canzone e che tutti la ballino e la cantino ad alta voce”
Mentre Jessie J celebra il decimo anniversario del suo primo LP “Who You Are” uscito nel 2011, certificato disco di platino, continua ad andare avanti con la sua musica. “I Want Love” pone le basi per il suo tanto atteso quinto album, in uscita quest’anno, co-scritto e prodotto da Ryan Tedder.
Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione di I want love, il nuovo singolo di Jessie J.
Come intuibile dal titolo stesso, I want love di Jessie J è un appello verso l’altra persona la quale si prova un sentimento, un’attrazione. E’ un invito a lasciarsi andare, una dichiarazione di voler amore, adesso che è chiaro quello che si sente.
[Chorus]
I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don’t try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there’s no confusion
Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions
[Verse 1]
I never thought you’d see me
I never thought you’d care
I never thought you’d come so close
I could feel you, now you’re standing there
I never thought you’d run to me
Now I don’t know what to say, babe
I only closed the door ‘cause I thought that you were afraid
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanted you yesterday
No, nothing’s changed
You’ve always been the one
[Chorus]
And I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don’t try to fight me on it
I want you and mе, there’s no confusion
Breakin’ all our Nеw Year’s resolutions
[Post-Chorus]
‘Cause I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want you and me, there’s no confusion
Breakin’ all our New Years resolutions
[Verse 2]
So, baby, let’s get crazy
There’s no need to be scared
I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanted you yesterday
No, nothing’s changed
You’ve always been the one
[Chorus]
And I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don’t try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there’s no confusion
Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions
[Bridge]
I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don’t try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there’s no confusion
Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions, oh
[Chorus]
I want love (Ooh)
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love (Woo)
Don’t try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there’s no confusion (You and me, babe)
Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions
[Post-Chorus]
I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
You and me, there’s no confusion
Breakin’ all our New Years resolutions
[Outro]
I want love
voglio amore
Baby, stanotte, lo voglio
voglio amore
Non provare a combattermi su di esso
Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione
Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
Non avrei mai pensato che mi avresti visto
Non ho mai pensato che ti sarebbe importato
Non avrei mai pensato che ti saresti avvicinato così tanto
Posso sentirti, ora sei lì in piedi
Non avrei mai pensato che saresti corso da me
Ora non so cosa dire, baby
Ho chiuso la porta solo perché pensavo che avessi paura
ti volevo ieri
No, non è cambiato niente
Sei sempre stato l’unico
E voglio amore
Baby, stanotte, lo voglio
voglio amore
Non provare a combattermi su di esso
Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione
Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
Perché voglio amore (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Voglio amore (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione
Rompiamo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
Quindi, piccola, diventiamo pazzi
Non c’è bisogno di avere paura
Voglio perdermi nell’amore, divino, da condividere per sempre
Sei sempre stato l’unico
E voglio amore
Baby, stanotte, lo voglio
voglio amore
Non provare a combattermi su di esso
Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione
Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
E voglio amore
Baby, stanotte, lo voglio
voglio amore
Non provare a combattermi su di esso
Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione
Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
Voglio amore (Ooh)
Piccola, stasera, lo voglio
Voglio amore (Woo)
Non provare a combattermi su di esso
Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione (io e te, piccola)
Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
Voglio amore (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Voglio amore (Ooh-ooh-ooh)
Io e te, non c’è confusione
Rompiamo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno
voglio amore