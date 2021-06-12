E’ disponibile “I Want Love” il nuovo singolo di Jessie J, la super pop star internazionale multi platino nominata ai Grammy con oltre 13 milioni di stream, scritto e prodotto insieme a Ryan Tedder. Inoltre, è online su YouTube il lyric video del brano. Cliccate qui per recuperarlo.

Questo il commento della cantante sul suo ritorno alla musica:

“Volevo tornare con un brano che fosse classico ma dallo spirito contemporaneo, arricchito da cori grandiosi per riportare tutti sulla pista da ballo. Non vedo l’ora che il mondo ascolti questa canzone e che tutti la ballino e la cantino ad alta voce”

Mentre Jessie J celebra il decimo anniversario del suo primo LP “Who You Are” uscito nel 2011, certificato disco di platino, continua ad andare avanti con la sua musica. “I Want Love” pone le basi per il suo tanto atteso quinto album, in uscita quest’anno, co-scritto e prodotto da Ryan Tedder.

Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione di I want love, il nuovo singolo di Jessie J.

Come intuibile dal titolo stesso, I want love di Jessie J è un appello verso l’altra persona la quale si prova un sentimento, un’attrazione. E’ un invito a lasciarsi andare, una dichiarazione di voler amore, adesso che è chiaro quello che si sente.

[Chorus]

I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don’t try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there’s no confusion

Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions

[Verse 1]

I never thought you’d see me

I never thought you’d care

I never thought you’d come so close

I could feel you, now you’re standing there

I never thought you’d run to me

Now I don’t know what to say, babe

I only closed the door ‘cause I thought that you were afraid

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanted you yesterday

No, nothing’s changed

You’ve always been the one

[Chorus]

And I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don’t try to fight me on it

I want you and mе, there’s no confusion

Breakin’ all our Nеw Year’s resolutions

[Post-Chorus]

‘Cause I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want you and me, there’s no confusion

Breakin’ all our New Years resolutions

[Verse 2]

So, baby, let’s get crazy

There’s no need to be scared

I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share

[Pre-Chorus]

I wanted you yesterday

No, nothing’s changed

You’ve always been the one

[Chorus]

And I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don’t try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there’s no confusion

Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions

[Bridge]

I want love

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love

Don’t try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there’s no confusion

Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions, oh

[Chorus]

I want love (Ooh)

Baby, tonight, I want it

I want love (Woo)

Don’t try to fight me on it

I want you and me, there’s no confusion (You and me, babe)

Breakin’ all our New Year’s resolutions

[Post-Chorus]

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

I want love (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

You and me, there’s no confusion

Breakin’ all our New Years resolutions

[Outro]

I want love

voglio amore

Baby, stanotte, lo voglio

voglio amore

Non provare a combattermi su di esso

Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione

Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno

Non avrei mai pensato che mi avresti visto

Non ho mai pensato che ti sarebbe importato

Non avrei mai pensato che ti saresti avvicinato così tanto

Posso sentirti, ora sei lì in piedi

Non avrei mai pensato che saresti corso da me

Ora non so cosa dire, baby

Ho chiuso la porta solo perché pensavo che avessi paura

ti volevo ieri

No, non è cambiato niente

Sei sempre stato l’unico

E voglio amore

Baby, stanotte, lo voglio

voglio amore

Non provare a combattermi su di esso

Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione

Rompendo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno

Perché voglio amore (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Voglio amore (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Voglio me e te, non c’è confusione

Rompiamo tutti i nostri propositi per il nuovo anno

Quindi, piccola, diventiamo pazzi

Non c’è bisogno di avere paura

Voglio perdermi nell’amore, divino, da condividere per sempre

ti volevo ieri

No, non è cambiato niente