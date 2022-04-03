Grammy 2022: nominations, performers della serata, dove vederlo in Italia
Si terranno questa notte, ora italiana, dalle 2, le assegnazioni dei Grammy 2022. In America, lo show andrà in onda, in diretta, sulla CBS. Ecco, a seguire, tutte le informazioni sull’evento musicale.
Grammy 2022, nominations
Ecco tutte le nomination e i cantanti candidati ai Grammy 2022. Al termine della cerimonia, potete leggere i nomi di ogni vincitore per categoria.
Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – Anyone
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – Lonely
BTS – Butter
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett, & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs Du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – The Business
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
Illenium – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC – Shot in the Dark
Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones – Ohms
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – Genesis
Dream Theater – The Alien
Gojira – Amazonia
Mastodon – Pushing the Tides
Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
Best Rock Song
Weezer – All My Favorite Songs
Kings of Leon – The Bandit
Mammoth WVH – Distance
Paul McCartney – Find My Way
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Cesar & Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home to Me
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – Damage
SZA – Good Days
Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West Featuring The Weekend & Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat – Best Friend
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me
Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – Chasing After You
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton – Cold
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou
Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet
Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us
Terence Blanchard – Absence
Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul
Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live at Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love
Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror
Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland
Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency
Miguel Zenón ^ Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore – Voice of God
Dante Bowe – Joyful
Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help
CeCe Winans – Never Lost
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – Wait on You
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo – Deja
Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes – Origen
Nathy Peluso – Calambre
C. Tangana – El Madrileño
Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s
Mon Laferte – Seis
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II
Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena
Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas
Tony Succar – Live in Peru
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
Chia Wa – My People
Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat
Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – Do Yourself
Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – Blewu
Wizkid Featuring Tems – Essence
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Children’s Music Album
123 Andrés – Actívate
1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe
Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future
Falu – A Colorful World
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids
Best Spoken Word Album
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks for Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Album Cast – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
World Premiere Cast – Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Original Broadway Cast – Girl From the North Country
The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company – Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
World Premiere Cast – Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
Barlow & Bear – The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists – Cruella
Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists – In the Heights
Various Artists – One Night in Miami…
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus RossSoul
Grammy 2022, perfomers, i cantanti che si esibiranno
Ecco a seguire, i cantanti che si esibiranno durante la diretta dei Grammy Awards 2022
J Balvin with Maria Becerra
Jon Batiste
Brothers Osborne
BTS
Brandi Carlile
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lady Gaga
John Legend
Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow
Nas
Olivia Rodrigo
Silk Sonic
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Grammy 2022, dove vederli in diretta tv o streaming
In America i Grammy Awards 2022 andranno in onda sulla CBS mentre, in Italia, non è prevista la messa in onda in streaming o in tv. Potete comunque seguire l’account ufficiale Twitter che, minuto per minuto, aggiornerà gli utenti con esibiioni e premi assegnati (clicca qui)