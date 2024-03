So american è il nuovo brano di Olivia Rodrigo che accompagna l’uscita di “Guts (Spilled)“. La canzone è prodotta da Dan Nigro. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo in streaming, leggere testo, traduzione e significato della traccia.

Clicca qui per vedere il lyric video di “So American” di Olivia Rodrigo.

Il testo di So American di Olivia Rodrigo.

Drivin’ on the right-side road

He says I’m pretty wearin’ his clothes

And he’s got hands that make hell seem cold

Feet on the dashboard, he’s like a poem I wish I wrote

I wish I wrote

When he laughs at all my jokes

And he says I’m so American

Oh God, it’s just not fair of him

To make me feel this much

I’ll go anywhere he goes

And he says I’m so American

Oh God, I’m gonna marry him

If he keeps this shit up

I might just be in lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

God, I’m so boring and I’m so rude

Can’t have a conversation if it’s not all about you

The way you dress and the books you read

I really love my bed, but, man, it’s hard to sleep when he’s with me

When he’s with me

When he laughs at all my jokes

And he says I’m so American

Oh God, it’s just not fair of him

To make me feel this much

I’ll go anywhere he goes

And he says I’m so American

Oh God, I’m gonna marry him

If he keeps this shit up

I might just be in lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

I apologize if it’s a little too much, just a little too soon

But if the conversation ever were to come up

I don’t wanna assume this stuff

But ain’t it love?

Think I’m in love

When he laughs at all my jokes

And he says I’m so American

Oh God, it’s just not fair of him

To make me feel this much

I’ll go anywhere he goes

And he says I’m so American

Oh God, I’m gonna marry him

If he keeps this shit up

I might just be in lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love

(Okay, come on, ah) Stop it, ah