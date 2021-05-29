“Good 4 u” è il terzo singolo dall’album di debutto in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, Sour.

Il brano è intriso di sarcasmo: Olivia Rodrigo si rivolge bruscamente al suo ex fidanzato per essere passato rapidamtente dalla loro relazione senza troppi problemi o alcuna cura nei suoi confronti.

Nel video musicale, Olivia Rodrigo interpreta una cheerleader del liceo che si sente sconvolta e vendicativa per il suo ex partner. Acquista un contenitore di benzina da un minimarket e sembra distruggere la camera da letto del suo ex, incendiandola e facendola allagare. Nello scatto finale, Olivia si immerge in un lago con gli occhi rossi luminosi, un sottile omaggio al classico cult del 2009 Jennifer’s Body in cui Jennifer fissa la telecamera con gli occhi iniettati di sangue mentre nuota in un lago.

Il pezzo è stato rilasciato poco più di un mese dopo il buon riscontro ottenuto da Deja Vu.

Potete vedere il video ufficiale cliccando qui. A seguire testo e traduzione di Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 u.

[Intro]

(Ah)

[Verse 1]

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And good for you, I guess that you’ve been workin’ on yourself

I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped

Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl

[Chorus]

Well, good for you

You look happy and healthy, not me

If you ever cared to ask

Good for you

You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby

God, I wish that I could do that

I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night

Cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom

But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it

But I guess good for you

[Verse 2]

Well, good for you, I guess you’re gettin’ everything you want (Ah)

You bought a new car and your career’s really takin’ off (Ah)

It’s like we never even happened

Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Ah)

And good for you, it’s like you never even met me

Remember when you swore to God I was the only

Person who ever got you? Well, screw that, and screw you

You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do

[Chorus]

Well, good for you

You look happy and healthy, not me

If you ever cared to ask

Good for you

You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby

God, I wish that I could do that

I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night

Cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom

But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it

But I guess good for you

[Break]

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

[Bridge]

Maybe I’m too emotional

But your apathy’s like a wound in salt

Maybe I’m too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

Maybe I’m too emotional

Your apathy is like a wound in salt

Maybe I’m too emotional

Or maybe you never cared at all

[Chorus]

Well, good for you

You look happy and healthy, not me

If you ever cared to ask

Good for you

You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby

Like a damn sociopath

I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night

Cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom

But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it

But I guess good for you

[Outro]

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

(Ah)

Bene, buon per te, immagino che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente

Hai trovato una nuova ragazza e ci sono volute solo un paio di settimane

Ricordi quando hai detto che volevi darmi il mondo?

(Ah ah ah ah)

E buon per te, immagino che tu abbia lavorato su te stesso

Immagino che la terapista che ho trovato per te, ti abbia davvero aiutato

Ora puoi essere un uomo migliore per la tua nuova ragazza

Bene, buon per te

Sembri felice e in salute, non io

Se ti è mai importato chiedere

Buon per te

Stai benissimo là fuori senza di me, piccolo

Dio, vorrei poterlo fare

Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte

Piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno

Ma sei così inalterato, davvero non lo capisco

Ma immagino che sia un bene per te

Bene, buon per te, immagino che tu stia ottenendo tutto ciò che vuoi (Ah)

Hai comprato una nuova macchina e la tua carriera sta davvero decollando (Ah)

È come se non fossimo mai stati qualcosa

Tesoro, che cazz0 succede? (Ah)

E buon per te, è come se non mi avessi mai nemmeno incontrato

Ricordi quando giurasti a Dio che ero l’unica

Persona che ti avesse mai preso? Bene, fancul0 e fancul0 te

Non dovrai mai ferirti come sai che faccio io

Bene, buon per te

Sembri felice e in salute, io no

Se ti è mai importato chiedere

Buon per te

Stai benissimo là fuori senza di me, piccolo

Dio, vorrei poterlo fare

Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte

Piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno

Ma sei così indifferente, davvero non lo capisco

Ma immagino che sia un bene per te

(Ah ah ah ah)

(Ah ah ah ah)

Forse sono troppo emotiva

Ma la tua apatia è come una ferita nel sale

Forse sono troppo emotiva

O forse non ti è mai importato niente

Forse sono troppo emotiva

La tua apatia è come una ferita nel sale

Forse sono troppo emotivo

O forse non ti è mai importato niente

Bene, buon per te

Sembri felice e in salute, io no

Se ti è mai importato chiedere

Buon per te

Stai benissimo là fuori senza di me, piccolo

Dio, vorrei poterlo fare

Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte

Piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno

Ma sei così indifferente, davvero non lo capisco

Ma immagino che sia un bene per te

Bene, buon per te, immagino che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente