Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)
“Good 4 u” è il terzo singolo dall’album di debutto in studio di Olivia Rodrigo, Sour.
Il brano è intriso di sarcasmo: Olivia Rodrigo si rivolge bruscamente al suo ex fidanzato per essere passato rapidamtente dalla loro relazione senza troppi problemi o alcuna cura nei suoi confronti.
Nel video musicale, Olivia Rodrigo interpreta una cheerleader del liceo che si sente sconvolta e vendicativa per il suo ex partner. Acquista un contenitore di benzina da un minimarket e sembra distruggere la camera da letto del suo ex, incendiandola e facendola allagare. Nello scatto finale, Olivia si immerge in un lago con gli occhi rossi luminosi, un sottile omaggio al classico cult del 2009 Jennifer’s Body in cui Jennifer fissa la telecamera con gli occhi iniettati di sangue mentre nuota in un lago.
Il pezzo è stato rilasciato poco più di un mese dopo il buon riscontro ottenuto da Deja Vu.
Potete vedere il video ufficiale cliccando qui. A seguire testo e traduzione di Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 u.
[Intro]
(Ah)
[Verse 1]
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks
Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
And good for you, I guess that you’ve been workin’ on yourself
I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped
Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl
[Chorus]
Well, good for you
You look happy and healthy, not me
If you ever cared to ask
Good for you
You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby
God, I wish that I could do that
I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night
Cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom
But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it
But I guess good for you
[Verse 2]
Well, good for you, I guess you’re gettin’ everything you want (Ah)
You bought a new car and your career’s really takin’ off (Ah)
It’s like we never even happened
Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Ah)
And good for you, it’s like you never even met me
Remember when you swore to God I was the only
Person who ever got you? Well, screw that, and screw you
You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do
[Chorus]
Well, good for you
You look happy and healthy, not me
If you ever cared to ask
Good for you
You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby
God, I wish that I could do that
I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night
Cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom
But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it
But I guess good for you
[Break]
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
[Bridge]
Maybe I’m too emotional
But your apathy’s like a wound in salt
Maybe I’m too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
Maybe I’m too emotional
Your apathy is like a wound in salt
Maybe I’m too emotional
Or maybe you never cared at all
[Chorus]
Well, good for you
You look happy and healthy, not me
If you ever cared to ask
Good for you
You’re doin’ great out there without me, baby
Like a damn sociopath
I’ve lost my mind, I’ve spent the night
Cryin’ on the floor of my bathroom
But you’re so unaffected, I really don’t get it
But I guess good for you
[Outro]
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
(Ah)
Bene, buon per te, immagino che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente
Hai trovato una nuova ragazza e ci sono volute solo un paio di settimane
Ricordi quando hai detto che volevi darmi il mondo?
(Ah ah ah ah)
E buon per te, immagino che tu abbia lavorato su te stesso
Immagino che la terapista che ho trovato per te, ti abbia davvero aiutato
Ora puoi essere un uomo migliore per la tua nuova ragazza
Bene, buon per te
Sembri felice e in salute, non io
Se ti è mai importato chiedere
Buon per te
Stai benissimo là fuori senza di me, piccolo
Dio, vorrei poterlo fare
Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte
Piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno
Ma sei così inalterato, davvero non lo capisco
Ma immagino che sia un bene per te
Bene, buon per te, immagino che tu stia ottenendo tutto ciò che vuoi (Ah)
Hai comprato una nuova macchina e la tua carriera sta davvero decollando (Ah)
È come se non fossimo mai stati qualcosa
Tesoro, che cazz0 succede? (Ah)
E buon per te, è come se non mi avessi mai nemmeno incontrato
Ricordi quando giurasti a Dio che ero l’unica
Persona che ti avesse mai preso? Bene, fancul0 e fancul0 te
Non dovrai mai ferirti come sai che faccio io
Bene, buon per te
Sembri felice e in salute, io no
Se ti è mai importato chiedere
Buon per te
Stai benissimo là fuori senza di me, piccolo
Dio, vorrei poterlo fare
Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte
Piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno
Ma sei così indifferente, davvero non lo capisco
Ma immagino che sia un bene per te
(Ah ah ah ah)
(Ah ah ah ah)
Forse sono troppo emotiva
Ma la tua apatia è come una ferita nel sale
Forse sono troppo emotiva
O forse non ti è mai importato niente
Forse sono troppo emotiva
La tua apatia è come una ferita nel sale
Forse sono troppo emotivo
O forse non ti è mai importato niente
Bene, buon per te
Sembri felice e in salute, io no
Se ti è mai importato chiedere
Buon per te
Stai benissimo là fuori senza di me, piccolo
Dio, vorrei poterlo fare
Ho perso la testa, ho passato la notte
Piangendo sul pavimento del mio bagno
Ma sei così indifferente, davvero non lo capisco
Ma immagino che sia un bene per te
Bene, buon per te, immagino che tu sia andato avanti molto facilmente