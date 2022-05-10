I Subwoolfer sono un duo musicale in gara all’Eurovision 2022, in rappresentanza della Norvegia, con il brano “Give that wolf a banana“. A formare il suo sono Keith e Jim. Si esibiscono con un completo e una maschera gialla da lupo (a citare il nome del duo). Non hanno mai rivelato la loro identità e il nome nasce dalla fusione di “wolf” (lupo) e “subwoofer”, un tipo di altoparlante.

Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Significato canzone

La canzone cita e ironizza la favola di Cappuccetto rosso, rivolgendosi proprio al lupo, simbolo di sensualità ma anche di pericolo. E’ affamato e quindi, prima che possa divorare la nonna, è il caso di dargli da mangiare. Da qui il titolo, invito a dargli una banana per saziarlo.

Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Video ufficiale

Cliccando qui potete ascoltare e vedere il video ufficiale di “Give that wolf a banana” dei Subwoolfer, brano della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovision 2022.

Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Testo canzone

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

See where you’re going, but I don’t know where you’ve been

Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin?

If you don’t like the name Keith I’ma call you Jim

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf (Banana)

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Banana

I like the scent of every meal on your breath

That hunger in you, I’m in danger now, I guess

Let’s go to grandma’s, you say grandma tastes the best

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

(I want your grandma, yum, yum)

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wolf

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

Ba-na-na

Ba-na-na-na-na

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

(I want your grandma, yum, yum)

Someone give that wolf a banana

And before that wolf eats my grandma

Give that wolf a banana

Give that wolf

Give that wo-o-olf

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum

Someone give that wolf a banana

Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth

That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath

Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith

Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Traduzione canzone

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Non sono sicuro di averlo detto, ma mi piacciono molto i tuoi denti

Quel tuo pelo peloso senza niente sotto

Non sono sicuro che tu abbia un nome, quindi ti chiamerò Keith

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Guarda dove stai andando, ma non so dove sei stato

E’ saliva o sangue che gocciola dal tuo mento?

Se non ti piace il nome Keith, ti chiamo Jim

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna

Dai una banana a quel lupo

Dai quel lupo

E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna

Dai una banana a quel lupo

Dai quel lupo

Dai quel lupo (Banana)

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

Banana

Mi piace il profumo di ogni pasto nel tuo respiro

Quella fame in te, ora sono in pericolo, credo

Andiamo dalla nonna, dici che la nonna ha un sapore migliore

Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna

Dai una banana a quel lupo

Dai quel lupo

E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna

Dai una banana a quel lupo

Dai quel lupo

Dai quel lupo (Banana)

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

Banana

Banana

Ba-na-na-na-na-na

Banana

Ba-na-na-na-na-na

E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna

Dai una banana a quel lupo

Dai quel lupo

(Voglio tua nonna, gnam, gnam)

Qualcuno dia una banana a quel lupo

E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna

Dai una banana a quel lupo

Dai quel lupo

Dai quel woo-o-olf

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

Qualcuno dia una banana a quel lupo

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam

Qualcuno dia una banana a quel lupo

Non sono sicuro di averlo detto, ma mi piacciono molto i tuoi denti

Quel tuo pelo peloso senza niente sotto

Non sono sicuro che tu abbia un nome, quindi ti chiamerò Keith