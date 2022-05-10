Give that wolf a banana, Subwoolfer: la canzone della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovision 2022 (video e significato)
Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana: testo e significato della canzone della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovosion 2022. Di cosa parla (video)
I Subwoolfer sono un duo musicale in gara all’Eurovision 2022, in rappresentanza della Norvegia, con il brano “Give that wolf a banana“. A formare il suo sono Keith e Jim. Si esibiscono con un completo e una maschera gialla da lupo (a citare il nome del duo). Non hanno mai rivelato la loro identità e il nome nasce dalla fusione di “wolf” (lupo) e “subwoofer”, un tipo di altoparlante.
Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Significato canzone
La canzone cita e ironizza la favola di Cappuccetto rosso, rivolgendosi proprio al lupo, simbolo di sensualità ma anche di pericolo. E’ affamato e quindi, prima che possa divorare la nonna, è il caso di dargli da mangiare. Da qui il titolo, invito a dargli una banana per saziarlo.
Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Video ufficiale
Cliccando qui potete ascoltare e vedere il video ufficiale di “Give that wolf a banana” dei Subwoolfer, brano della Norvegia in gara all’Eurovision 2022.
Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Testo canzone
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth
That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath
Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
See where you’re going, but I don’t know where you’ve been
Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin?
If you don’t like the name Keith I’ma call you Jim
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wolf (Banana)
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Banana
I like the scent of every meal on your breath
That hunger in you, I’m in danger now, I guess
Let’s go to grandma’s, you say grandma tastes the best
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
(I want your grandma, yum, yum)
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wolf
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Ba-na-na
Ba-na-na-na-na
Ba-na-na
Ba-na-na-na-na
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
(I want your grandma, yum, yum)
Someone give that wolf a banana
And before that wolf eats my grandma
Give that wolf a banana
Give that wolf
Give that wo-o-olf
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum, yum-yum-yum
Someone give that wolf a banana
Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth
That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath
Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith
Subwoolfer, Give that wolf a banana, Traduzione canzone
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Non sono sicuro di averlo detto, ma mi piacciono molto i tuoi denti
Quel tuo pelo peloso senza niente sotto
Non sono sicuro che tu abbia un nome, quindi ti chiamerò Keith
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Guarda dove stai andando, ma non so dove sei stato
E’ saliva o sangue che gocciola dal tuo mento?
Se non ti piace il nome Keith, ti chiamo Jim
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna
Dai una banana a quel lupo
Dai quel lupo
E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna
Dai una banana a quel lupo
Dai quel lupo
Dai quel lupo (Banana)
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
Banana
Mi piace il profumo di ogni pasto nel tuo respiro
Quella fame in te, ora sono in pericolo, credo
Andiamo dalla nonna, dici che la nonna ha un sapore migliore
Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna
Dai una banana a quel lupo
Dai quel lupo
E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna
Dai una banana a quel lupo
Dai quel lupo
Dai quel lupo (Banana)
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
Banana
Banana
Ba-na-na-na-na-na
Banana
Ba-na-na-na-na-na
E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna
Dai una banana a quel lupo
Dai quel lupo
(Voglio tua nonna, gnam, gnam)
Qualcuno dia una banana a quel lupo
E prima che quel lupo mangi mia nonna
Dai una banana a quel lupo
Dai quel lupo
Dai quel woo-o-olf
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
Qualcuno dia una banana a quel lupo
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam, gnam-gnam-gnam
Qualcuno dia una banana a quel lupo
Non sono sicuro di averlo detto, ma mi piacciono molto i tuoi denti
Quel tuo pelo peloso senza niente sotto
Non sono sicuro che tu abbia un nome, quindi ti chiamerò Keith