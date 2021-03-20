Follow you, Imagine Dragons: la canzone sull’amare qualcuno nonostante tutto

Imagine Dragons, Follow you: testo e significato della canzone

di Alberto Graziola

Follow you, Imagine Dragons: la canzone sull&#8217;amare qualcuno nonostante tutto

Follow you è il titolo del nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons che anticipa la pubblicazione del loro prossimo album di inediti. La canzone  si concentra sull’amare qualcuno nonostante le difficoltà che possono sorgere. Il cantante Dan Reynolds fa il punto per affermare alla sua amata che sono insieme nel bene e nel male. Secondo Dan, ha scritto questa canzone subito dopo aver ricevuto un messaggio da sua moglie, Aja,che gli ha cambiato la vita, mentre si recava a finalizzare i loro documenti di divorzio.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale mentre, a seguire, testo e traduzione del brano.

Imagine Dragons, Follow you, Lyrics

[Verse 1]
You know I got your number, number all night
I’m always on your team, I got your back, alright
Taking those, taking those losses if he treats you right
I wanna put you into the spotlight

[Pre-Chorus]
If the world would only know what you’ve been holding back
Heart attacks every night
Oh, you know it’s not right

[Chorus]
I will follow you way down wherever you may go
I’ll follow you way down to your deepest low
I’ll always be around wherever life takes you
You know I’ll follow you

[Verse 2]
Call you up, you’ve been crying, crying all night
You’re only disappointed in yourself, alright
Taking those, taking those losses if it treats you right
I wanna take you into the sunlight

[Pre-Chorus]
If the world would only know what you’ve been holding back
Heart attacks every night
Oh, you know it’s not right

[Chorus]
I will follow you way down wherever you may go
I’ll follow you way down to your deepеst low
I’ll always be around wherevеr life takes you
You know I’ll follow you

[Post-Chorus]
La-da-da-da-da-da, la-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da, you know I’ll follow you
La-da-da-da-da-da, wherever life takes you
You know I’ll follow you

[Bridge]
You’re not the type to give yourself enough love
She live her life, hand in a tight glove
I wish that I could fix it, I could fix it for you
But instead I’ll be right here comin’ through
(Right here coming through)

[Chorus]
I will follow you way down wherever you may go (I’ll follow you)
I’ll follow you way down to your deepest low
I’ll always be around wherever life takes you (I’ll follow you)
You know I’ll follow you

[Post-Chorus]
La-da-da-da-da-da, la-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da, you know I’ll follow you
La-da-da-da-da-da, wherever life takes you
You know I’ll follow you

Imagine Dragons, Follow you, Traduzione

Sai che ho il tuo numero, numero per tutta la notte
Sono sempre nella tua squadra, ti copro le spalle, va bene
Prendendo quelle, prendendo quelle perdite se ti tratta bene
Voglio metterti sotto i riflettori

Se il mondo sapesse solo quello che hai trattenuto
Attacchi di cuore ogni notte
Oh, sai che non è giusto

Ti seguirò ovunque tu potrai andare
Ti seguirò fino al tuo basso più profondo
Sarò sempre in giro ovunque ti porti la vita
Sai che ti seguirò

Ti chiamo, hai pianto, pianto tutta la notte
Sei solamente delusa da te stesso, va bene
Prendendo quelle, prendendo quelle perdite se ti tratta bene
Voglio portarti alla luce del sole

Se il mondo sapesse solo quello che hai trattenuto
Attacchi di cuore ogni notte
Oh, sai che non è giusto

Ti seguirò ovunque tu potrai andare
Ti seguirò fino al tuo basso più profondo
Sarò sempre in giro ovunque ti porti la vita
Sai che ti seguirò

La-da-da-da-da-da, la-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da, sai che ti seguirò
La-da-da-da-da-da, ovunque ti porti la vita
Sai che ti seguirò

Non sei il tipo da darti abbastanza amore
Vive la sua vita, la mano in un guanto stretto
Vorrei poterlo aggiustare, potrei aggiustarlo per te
Ma invece sarò proprio qui, arrivando
(Proprio qui in arrivo)

Ti seguirò ovunque tu potrai andare
Ti seguirò fino al tuo basso più profondo
Sarò sempre in giro ovunque ti porti la vita
Sai che ti seguirò

La-da-da-da-da-da, la-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da, sai che ti seguirò
La-da-da-da-da-da, ovunque la vita ti porti
Sai che ti seguirò

 

