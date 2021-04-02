E’ uscito il nuovo brano dei BTS, Film out.

Si tratta di una ballad ed è la colonna sonora principale del film giapponese, Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team (劇場版 シ グ ナ ル 長期 未 解決 事件 捜 査 班).

Il film è un remake del dramma televisivo giapponese Signal (originariamente coreano), per il quale i BTS hanno scritto la sigla – “Don’t Leave Me” – nel 2018.

La canzone, co-scritta da Jung Kook, segna la prima collaborazione dei BTS con il back number della rock band giapponese e Iyori Shimizu.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione

Film out, BTS, Lyrics

[Verse 1: Jung Kook & Jimin]

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid, oh-oh

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear

[Chorus: Jung Kook & V]

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain

[Post-Chorus: All]

Oh-oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

Oh-oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

[Verse 2: RM]

Decay too far gone absorbing no light or water

Sealing my wounded heart with a rootless, leafless vow

Two glasses placed side by side, their role

Never fulfilled, ah, just as thеy were

Since you last touchеd them

[Chorus: Jin & Jung Kook]

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room

I feel you with every burst of pain

[Verse 3: SUGA, j-hope & Jung Kook]

Don’t have to be right

Just wanted you to stay the way you are

Kind hearted, always smiling, but

If tears can be measured, it took this long but

I’ve barely made it by your side (Barely made it)

And found you (Ooh)

[Chorus: V & Jimin]

From all the memories stored in my heart

I gather up the ones of you, link them together

Gazing at them projected across the room (Ooh)

I fall asleep with you vivid in my arms

[Bridge: Jin & Jimin]

The words you whisper, the resonance

Wander aimlessly around the room

The fragrance I smell, the warmth I feel

As long as it lasts, as long as it lasts

[Outro: Jin & V]

You, in my imagination

Are so vivid, oh

As if you are right there

But I reach out my hand

And you suddenly disappear

Film out, BTS, Traduzione

Tu, nella mia immaginazione

Sei così vivida, oh-oh

Come se tu fossi proprio lì

Ma allungo la mano

E all’improvviso scompari

Da tutti i ricordi immagazzinati nel mio cuore

Raccolgo quelli di te, li collego insieme

Guardandoli proiettati attraverso la stanza

Ti sento con ogni esplosione di dolore

Oh, oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

Oh, oh

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la