E’ uscito il nuovo brano dei BTS, Film out.

Si tratta di una ballad ed è la colonna sonora principale del film giapponese, Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team (劇場版 シ グ ナ ル 長期 未 解決 事件 捜 査 班).

Il film è un remake del dramma televisivo giapponese Signal (originariamente coreano), per il quale i BTS hanno scritto la sigla – “Don’t Leave Me” – nel 2018.

La canzone, co-scritta da Jung Kook, segna la prima collaborazione dei BTS con il back number della rock band giapponese e Iyori Shimizu.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione

Film out, BTS, Lyrics

 

[Verse 1: Jung Kook & Jimin]
You, in my imagination
Are so vivid, oh-oh
As if you are right there
But I reach out my hand
And you suddenly disappear

[Chorus: Jung Kook & V]
From all the memories stored in my heart
I gather up the ones of you, link them together
Gazing at them projected across the room
I feel you with every burst of pain

[Post-Chorus: All]
Oh-oh
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
Oh-oh
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la

[Verse 2: RM]
Decay too far gone absorbing no light or water
Sealing my wounded heart with a rootless, leafless vow
Two glasses placed side by side, their role
Never fulfilled, ah, just as thеy were
Since you last touchеd them

[Chorus: Jin & Jung Kook]
From all the memories stored in my heart
I gather up the ones of you, link them together
Gazing at them projected across the room
I feel you with every burst of pain

[Verse 3: SUGA, j-hope & Jung Kook]
Don’t have to be right
Just wanted you to stay the way you are
Kind hearted, always smiling, but
If tears can be measured, it took this long but
I’ve barely made it by your side (Barely made it)
And found you (Ooh)

[Chorus: V & Jimin]
From all the memories stored in my heart
I gather up the ones of you, link them together
Gazing at them projected across the room (Ooh)
I fall asleep with you vivid in my arms

[Bridge: Jin & Jimin]
The words you whisper, the resonance
Wander aimlessly around the room
The fragrance I smell, the warmth I feel
As long as it lasts, as long as it lasts

[Outro: Jin & V]
You, in my imagination
Are so vivid, oh
As if you are right there
But I reach out my hand
And you suddenly disappear

Film out, BTS, Traduzione

Tu, nella mia immaginazione
Sei così vivida, oh-oh
Come se tu fossi proprio lì
Ma allungo la mano
E all’improvviso scompari

Da tutti i ricordi immagazzinati nel mio cuore
Raccolgo quelli di te, li collego insieme
Guardandoli proiettati attraverso la stanza
Ti sento con ogni esplosione di dolore

Oh, oh
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
Oh, oh
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

Un decadimento troppo lontano che non assorbe luce o acqua
Sigillando il mio cuore ferito con un voto senza radici e senza foglie
Due bicchieri affiancati, il loro ruolo
Mai realizzato, ah, proprio come lo erano
Dall’ultima volta che li hai toccati

Da tutti i ricordi immagazzinati nel mio cuore
Raccolgo quelli di te, li collego insieme
Guardandoli proiettati attraverso la stanza
Ti sento con ogni esplosione di dolore

Non devi avere ragione
Volevo solo che rimanessi come sei
Di buon cuore, sempre sorridente, ma
Se le lacrime possono essere misurate, ci è voluto così tanto ma
Ce l’ho fatta a malapena al tuo fianco (ce l’ho fatta a malapena)
E ti ho trovato (ooh)

Da tutti i ricordi immagazzinati nel mio cuore
Raccolgo quelli di voi, li collego insieme
Guardandoli proiettati attraverso la stanza (Ooh)
Mi addormento con te vivido tra le mie braccia

Le parole che sussurri, la risonanza
Vagare senza meta per la stanza
La fragranza che sento, il calore che sento
Finché dura, finché dura

Tu, nella mia immaginazione
Sono così vividi, oh
Come se tu fossi proprio lì
Ma allungo la mano
E all’improvviso scompari

